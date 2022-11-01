As a skilled and professional neurosurgeon center in India, Dr. Raos Hospital is transforming neurosurgery care in India.

The Indian government has announced a new requirement for visitors to India: all travelers must now obtain an Indian visa online before departure. This new requirement is in line with the Indian government’s efforts to streamline the visa application process and to better monitor travel to and from India. The online visa application process is simple and easy to follow, and all travelers are encouraged to apply for their visas well in advance of their planned trip. For more information on the new visa requirements, or to apply for an Indian visa online, please visit the website of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

14 HOURS AGO