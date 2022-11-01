As a skilled and professional neurosurgeon center in India, Dr. Raos Hospital is transforming neurosurgery care in India.

Read full article on original website
Weave Adds OD Link Integration for Vision Care Professionals
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a new integration with OD Link, a software by Optometrists for Optometrists. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006028/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs
Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
getnews.info
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations
America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
geekwire.com
Microsoft extends ongoing tech support for Ukraine to protect digital services and data during war
Microsoft is extending its technology support commitment with Ukraine, helping the country protect critical digital services and data during its ongoing war with Russia. Microsoft President Brad Smith made the pledge during Web Summit, an event in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday. He appeared at a press conference alongside Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation.
Africa is being devastated by a climate crisis it didn’t cause. Cop27 must help
I recently walked the parched earth of north-east Kenya and heard heartbreaking accounts of families slipping back into poverty. Across Africa, water shortages are expected to displace up to 700 million people this decade. The Horn of Africa is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years, with more than 50 million people suffering from hunger, unsure where their next meal is coming from.
getnews.info
Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market to be Valued at US$ 564 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 99 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market””. Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market by product (PF Resins, Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Polyols), application (Adhesive, Coating, Foam, Laminate, Personal Care), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe)
We might be headed for a rail strike by Thanksgiving that could cripple US supply chains and push the economy ‘over the edge’
A showdown between two rail unions and rail companies could spell big trouble.
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
getnews.info
NetCom Learning appoints Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer
NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization, announces the appointment of Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer. NetCom Learning, the leading IT and business training organization and the 2022 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year, has hired Christiaan Filoon as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting to NetCom Learning’s CEO Russell Sarder, Christiaan would be responsible for overseeing the processes that would generate revenue and accelerate growth for NetCom Learning. He will also work to build multiple sales channels and connect revenue-related functions, from marketing to sales, customer success, pricing, and revenue operations (RevOps), to drive the results to the company’s bottom line.
U.S. private payrolls growth accelerates on services sector in October
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in October, offering more evidence of labor market resilience, but there are signs that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening is weighing on interest rate-sensitive industries.
Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
BH4U Raised 1 million in a Seed Round to Execute its Plans for Further Technology Development and Market Entry in 2023
BestHealth4U (BH4U), a Portuguese startup focused on the R&D of medical adhesive technologies for the skin, today announced the close of its $1 million Seed financing round to fuel the journey to market of its first product, Bio2Skin. Bio2Skin is a patented innovative adhesive technology that will be integrated into products developed by manufacturers that produce medical adhesives and medical devices for continuous use.
getnews.info
Orchid Medical Centre Ranchi Has The Best Team of Gastrologists to Treat Gastric Ulcers.
Gastric ulcer treatment at Orchid Medical Centre Ranchi is one of the best treatments available today. Treatment often includes surgical procedures to repair or remove damaged stomach parts. In some cases, surgery is not required to heal ulcers. Orchid Medical Centre’s Gastrologist in Ranchi is an experienced team to provide...
From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war
TBILISI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - As war chokes Europe, a small nation wedged beneath Russia is enjoying an unexpected economic boom. Georgia is on course to become one of the world's fastest-growing economies this year following a dramatic influx of more than 100,000 Russians since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's mobilisation drive to drum up war recruits.
getnews.info
Intraoral Scanners Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 581.8 Million by 2027 | Globally, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.10%
The global intraoral scanners market reached a value of US$ 354.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 581.8 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Intraoral Scanners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size,...
getnews.info
Indian Government Announces New Visa Requirement For Indian Visas
The Indian government has announced a new requirement for visitors to India: all travelers must now obtain an Indian visa online before departure. This new requirement is in line with the Indian government’s efforts to streamline the visa application process and to better monitor travel to and from India. The online visa application process is simple and easy to follow, and all travelers are encouraged to apply for their visas well in advance of their planned trip. For more information on the new visa requirements, or to apply for an Indian visa online, please visit the website of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.
COVID, Ukraine war cost German economy 420 billion euros - study
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine collectively cost the German economy 420 billion euros ($415.38 billion) in lost value creation between 2020 and 2022, according to a study seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
TechCrunch
Meet Seoul-based accelerator SparkLabs’ 19th batch of startups
The program has two cohorts a year — one starting in January and the other in June — Kim said, adding that the program is 16 weeks long. SparkLabs admits 10 to 15 companies per cohort and invests up to $100,000 into each startup in exchange for 6% equity. Kim noted that the investment is made either with a SAFE (simple agreement for future equity) or stock purchase agreement — a decision that is up to the startup to make.
European shares rise as China reopening hopes lift luxury, mining stocks
Nov 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday as China-sensitive luxury stocks and miners jumped on hopes that the world's second-largest economy will ease COVID-19 curbs. The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 1.1% by 0932 GMT. The European basic resources index (.SXPP) surged 4.6% to a seven-week high and was set for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months.
Ant Group Digital Technologies Launches Storage Engine LETUS to Provide Trusted Storage Solutions for the Digital Economy
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, today unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005680/en/ Yan Ying, Technical Director of AntChain, unveiled the LETUS at the Apsara Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
