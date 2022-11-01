Read full article on original website
Peacemakers Rejoice as Danni Peace Releases New Single: “Boy Bye”
Melodic and soulful, emerging pop and R&B artist, Danni Peace, is dropping her latest single, “Boy Bye.” Highly anticipated by her dedicated fanbase known as the “Peacemakers,” this song packs a rhythmic beat that urges audiences to get up and dance. Melodic and soulful, emerging pop...
Magical helpers, part 2
It’s Halloween at the writing of this article, with frost coating the grasses and pumpkins. But the sun is shining, offering remarkable warmth for this time of year. It will be a great day to work on projects on the farm before winter sets in. Last week, we were following the Norwegian folk tale, “The Three Aunts,” where the maiden has caught the eye of the queen, but her jealous attendants have been spreading rumors about her and her ability to complete impossible tasks. The...
Foodie celeb Nigella Lawson loves American steakhouses, Tony Bourdain and live audiences
Nigella Lawson laughed in a bright, disarming manner when asked about her title of "domestic goddess" in England's culinary scene. Admitting that she brought the nickname on herself with her second book, the 2000 release, "How to Be a Domestic Goddess: Baking and the Art of Comfort Cooking," Lawson said the term doesn't...
Romel De Silva stars in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Emmy Award Winning “Ghostwriter,” as Oliver Ramos, the titular ghost of the series.
LOS ANGELES, CA – Filipino-American actor and comedian Romel De Silva is cast in the award winning series Ghostwriter, after appearing in He’s All That, starring Tik Tok’s Addison Rae and Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan. His newest role in Ghostwriter, tells the story of a ghost that haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world employing a group of friends to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business.
The Author Coach, Ann Mclndoo, is launching the long-awaited “Author’s 21 Day Challenge”
So You Want To Write is one of the fastest-growing companies, founded by highly sought after author’s coach, Ann Mclndoo. Her work includes producing 1,637 manuscripts, dozens of Amazon Bestsellers, 9 movies and revenue generating products for new authors. Ann Mclndoo has now created an “Author’s 21 Day Challenge” program.
Avni Saxena’s New Children’s Book – “Inside the Pencil Box” – Now An Amazon #1 Best Seller in Children’s Chapter Books
A Colorful Children’s Book About the Powers of Teamwork & Friendship as a Story for Kindergarten, 1st Grade, 2nd Grade, 3rd Grade, 4th Grade, Elementary Kids Ages 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Fremont, California – November 4, 2022 – Inside the Pencil Box has been climbing the Amazon...
Mental Health Coach, Elease A. Wiggins, Creates Program For Moms Experiencing Burnout, Who Are Seeking Clarity Without Judgement
ReAwaken Your Light is a 7-week boot camp designed for Moms who are unmotivated, experiencing burnout, and in need of support to achieve their goals. November 4, 2022 – Elease A. Wiggins is delighted to announce the launch of a new program, created specifically for Moms who want relief and clarity without judgment. Titled ReAwaken Your Light, the new program is a 7-week boot camp, structured for to provide Moms experiencing burnout with personalized resources and support to achieve their goals.
BattlePACs Announces New Scholarship Program for Politically Engaged Students
“BattlePACs aims to increase political participation and promote civil conversations by offering citizens, especially young people, a new and more engaging way to make their voices heard.”. The tech platform is making $30,000 available to outspoken young people who want to shape political conversations. Sheridan, WY – BattlePACs, a subsidiary...
