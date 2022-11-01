ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
The Country Today

Magical helpers, part 2

It’s Halloween at the writing of this article, with frost coating the grasses and pumpkins. But the sun is shining, offering remarkable warmth for this time of year. It will be a great day to work on projects on the farm before winter sets in. Last week, we were following the Norwegian folk tale, “The Three Aunts,” where the maiden has caught the eye of the queen, but her jealous attendants have been spreading rumors about her and her ability to complete impossible tasks. The...
getnews.info

Romel De Silva stars in Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Emmy Award Winning “Ghostwriter,” as Oliver Ramos, the titular ghost of the series.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Filipino-American actor and comedian Romel De Silva is cast in the award winning series Ghostwriter, after appearing in He’s All That, starring Tik Tok’s Addison Rae and Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan. His newest role in Ghostwriter, tells the story of a ghost that haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world employing a group of friends to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business.
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

Mental Health Coach, Elease A. Wiggins, Creates Program For Moms Experiencing Burnout, Who Are Seeking Clarity Without Judgement

ReAwaken Your Light is a 7-week boot camp designed for Moms who are unmotivated, experiencing burnout, and in need of support to achieve their goals. November 4, 2022 – Elease A. Wiggins is delighted to announce the launch of a new program, created specifically for Moms who want relief and clarity without judgment. Titled ReAwaken Your Light, the new program is a 7-week boot camp, structured for to provide Moms experiencing burnout with personalized resources and support to achieve their goals.
getnews.info

BattlePACs Announces New Scholarship Program for Politically Engaged Students

“BattlePACs aims to increase political participation and promote civil conversations by offering citizens, especially young people, a new and more engaging way to make their voices heard.”. The tech platform is making $30,000 available to outspoken young people who want to shape political conversations. Sheridan, WY – BattlePACs, a subsidiary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy