ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Radio Business Report

A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands

It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Plymouth’s Thanksgiving Parade Ranks Among Best to Watch in America

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are getting ready for more than just a home-cooked meal. One of America's favorite pastimes is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching as giant balloons and marching bands fill the streets of New York City. Sure, you can watch it on your TV from the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving morning, but wouldn't it be better to be there in person?
PLYMOUTH, MA
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
FUN 107

Enter to Win Photos with Santa

Santa's heading to town! StoneCreek Farm and Dartmouth Mall have teamed up to help you commemorate this holiday season by giving away a Photo with Santa prize package. Win a Photo with Santa Package! (Valued at $40) Santa is located at the Center Court in Dartmouth Mall from November 19...
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Massachusetts AMC Series Seeks Dancers for Filming

Ladies, get your tap shoes on because the same AMC series that recently shot scenes in downtown New Bedford is casting female dancers. All you need to do is sign up ahead of time. Just think: All those hours and all that money spent on dancing lessons might actually get...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning

After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

ABC6 Meteorologist Chelsea Priest Leaving Broadcasting

One of the most-heard voices on Fun 107 will depart this week. ABC6 meteorologist Chelsea Priest has decided that it is time for a change. She will leave her morning meteorologist position at the Providence TV station and here at Fun 107 and our sister station WBSM. Priest, who was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Bars Across the SouthCoast Could See Record Numbers This Year on Thanksgiving Eve

If your plans for Thanksgiving Eve are to hit the town, then prepare yourself to leave the house early if you want a good seat at the bars. All across the SouthCoast, I've witnessed pure normalcy this year when it comes to attendance. The crowds are back in full force and the country is healing. Social gatherings are once again acceptable and most people are no longer afraid to stand shoulder to shoulder.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island

- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement

(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Great Way To Give Back, Fall River Winter Pop-Up

Have winter wear you can donate? Fall River now has a pop-up shop for that. Viva Fall River is hosting a Winter Accessories Drive all November with the goal of collecting 100 pieces of warm winter wear. Cooler fall days are great for cleaning out one's closets and if that...
FALL RIVER, MA
hometownweekly.net

Walpole High nurse has celebrity status

Those who make the choice to work in such an environment are not doing it for fame, or high salaries — they do it because they love their students and helping people. A living example of this would be Rachel Jackson, a school nurse at Walpole High. Nurse Jackson...
WALPOLE, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy