WAFB

BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Truck driver loses control and crashes into Baker home

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a call about a truck versus a home on Friday morning. Officers arrived around 6 a.m. at a home on Sandra Dr. and found that a truck had traveled into a home at this location. Baker PD said the...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Police, EMS respond to school bus crash in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a school bus “full of kids” was involved in a Tuesday (November 1) afternoon collision with a car on Central Woods Avenue at Sullivan Road. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. and Central Police are at the scene. According to...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Officials respond to crash on Jefferson Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are responding to a vehicle crash Thursday evening. EMS says the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Jefferson Hwy, at Azalea Lakes. Two people were transported and are told to be in critical condition. This is an ongoing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman injured in shooting at embattled Baton Rouge hotel, police say

A 19-year-old woman was injured in an early-morning shooting at an OYO Hotel, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said police responded to reports of a shooting at the chain's Gwenadele Ave. location shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot after helping woman who was attacked dies from injuries, Baton Rouge police say

A man who was shot Saturday while helping a woman after she was attacked by another man has died from his injuries, Baton Rouge Police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Randall Parker, 64, was shot in the 2500 block of North 31st Street around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29 after he stopped to help a "female victim who was being attacked by an unknown male suspect."
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on North Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:18 a.m., in the 2500 block of North 31st Street. Randall Parker, 64, was transported to a local hospital and died days after...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies arrest 2 adults, 5 teenagers after fight inside Napoleonville home

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fight in Napoleonville Tuesday resulted in injuries and the arrest of seven people. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fight took place in a home in the 400 block of Philosopher Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to investigators, two male suspects forced their way into the home and began fighting.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff

Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress. Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect arrested in Oswego Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teen in early June. According to BRPD, authorities arrest Khalil Henderson, 19, for the death of Terran Fobb, 17. Upon Henderson’s arrest, officials seized 372 grams of Meth, 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

