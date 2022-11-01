Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
WGME
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
Rockland Man, 41, Fighting For Life After Serious Medford Crash: Police
A 41-year-old Rockland man is in serious condition after following an early morning single-vehicle crash just north of Boston, authorities said. Police responded to the crash off Exit 24 on I-93 north in Medford around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Massachusetts State Police report. Initial investigation suggests the driver...
whdh.com
Transit Police: 1-month-old reportedly OK after alleged kidnapping ends in Medford with arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - Within an hour of alerting the public, MBTA Transit Police say a vehicle connected to an alleged kidnapping at South Station was located, and that the 1-month-old child involved was safe. In an update on social medial, authorities said the vehicle involved in the kidnapping was stopped...
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Assist Massachusetts State Police with Drug and Firearm Investigation in Brookline
At about 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police arrested Gidel Aguasvivas, 19 and Peter Martinez, 32, of Maryland, after a drug and firearm investigation in the area of 700 Brookline Avenue, The Hilton Garden Inn in Brookline.
NECN
Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA
A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
Husband of Newly Identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Was Fingered in Double Murder
The husband of Ruth Marie Terry, the infamous “Lady of the Dunes” whose real identity was only uncovered on Monday, was arrested for killing a previous wife and daughter in 1960, according to a report that year by the United Press International. Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who hopped between at least four wives, was suspected of killing his second wife, Manzanita Rockwell, and her daughter, Dolores Mearns, after the unidentified remains of a young woman were discovered in a basement septic tank beneath where Muldavin lived and worked. For unclear reasons, Muldavin was given a suspended sentence and freed just two years later. In February 1974, after another wife and a grand larceny charge, Muldavin got hitched to Terry in Nevada. A newspaper report at the time noted that Muldavin, under the pseudonym Michael Strong, bought a sports car and “drove across the country to Provincetown, Mass.” Terry’s remains would be found in July of that year, partially decapitated, handless, and lying on a towel nude on sand dunes just outside the town at the tip of Cape Cod.Read it at Boston Globe
NH 8-year-old dies days after being hit by car
John Conway was an 8-year-old student in the third grade at Fisk Elementary School in Salem, New Hampshire. An 8-year-old Salem, New Hampshire, boy died from his injuries Tuesday, a few days after being hit by a car, The Eagle-Tribune reported Wednesday morning. The newspaper reported that the boy’s name...
Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old boy out of Duxbury
DUXBURY, Mass. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager out of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Nathan “Lou” Brown, 16, was last seen Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. at the Duxbury Library. He may have taken a Gatra bus to Kingston or Plymouth, but...
WCVB
Brockton police investigating fatal crash inside plaza parking lot
BOSTON — Police were investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred at a Brockton shopping plaza around sunset on Friday. The crash left a 21-year-old dead and another person injured, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 580...
Body of Jessica Goodrich of Worcester found in southeast Georgia; Littleton man arrested
A Littleton man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Worcester woman, whose body was discovered at a truck stop in southeast Georgia. The body of Jessica Goodrich, 46, was discovered Oct. 8 adjacent to Roadie's Chevron Truck Stop in Woodbine, Georgia, in a wooded area, according to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff's Office obtained by TV station WJXT Channel 4 in Jacksonville, Florida. ...
fallriverreporter.com
One suspect and two victims dead concerning two murders in one day in Brockton
BROCKTON – Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the overnight shooting of a 26-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. At approximately 7:31 p.m. last night, Brockton Police and Brewster Emergency Medical Services responded to 19 West Park Street for a report of...
WCVB
Unlicensed driver charged in connection with fatal hit and run
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The driver accused in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was walking home from work on Saturday night in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was held on $50,000 bail on Wednesday. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting...
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station
The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
WMUR.com
Woman accused in two-town police chase in New Hampshire to be held on preventative detention
A Warner woman accused of leading police on a chase through Claremont and Newport will be held on preventative detention. Ashley Smith, 29, appeared before a judge Thursday. State police said Smith refused to pull over for a traffic stop and tried to escape before eventually driving into a Claremont police cruiser.
WCVB
WCVB's iconic reporter Jack Harper now 'voice' of Massachusetts football team
HOLLISTON, Mass. — For longtime viewers of WCVB, you'll recognize his voice the moment he speaks. Veteran WCVB reporter Jack Harper, who retired several years ago, is now the voice of a Massachusetts high school football team. "It’s not as much pressure as it was at Channel 5," Harper...
WCVB
Massachusetts boy honored for saving girl from drowning at campground pool in New Hampshire
BEVERLY, Mass. — A Massachusetts boy is being recognized for his actions over Labor Day weekend, which helped save the life of an 8-year-old girl in New Hampshire. Dennis Dantas, a 12-year-old from Beverly, was at the Adventure Bound Camping Resort in New Hampton on Sept. 3 when he noticed the girl underwater in the pool.
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run
METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night
BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
WCVB
'Janet Wu Day' declared in Boston to celebrate retiring On The Record co-host
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Sunday to be "Janet Wu Day" in the city, in honor of theupcoming retirement of the award-winning political journalist and On The Record co-host. Janet Wu's remarkable career spans 50 years as a reporter in Boston, including nearly four decades...
Comments / 0