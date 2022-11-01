Read full article on original website
Peacemakers Rejoice as Danni Peace Releases New Single: “Boy Bye”
Melodic and soulful, emerging pop and R&B artist, Danni Peace, is dropping her latest single, “Boy Bye.” Highly anticipated by her dedicated fanbase known as the “Peacemakers,” this song packs a rhythmic beat that urges audiences to get up and dance. Melodic and soulful, emerging pop...
Johnny Depp news – live: Rihanna fans call for boycott of Savage x Fenty over Depp cameo
Rihanna is facing intense backlash after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a “star” cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.The singer’s fans began to express concerns over the casting shortly after it was reported on Thursday, with critics now calling for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company Fenty Beauty. The Independent confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits, while photos shared ahead of the Prime Video release of the show on 9 November show the actor dressed in an olive green outfit from Savage x...
Drake Called Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian A "Groupie," And Alexis Himself Responded
"I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter."
Olly Alexander Said He Will No Longer Model For Savage X Fenty After Johnny Depp Was Announced As A Model For "Savage X Fenty Vol. 4"
"Thank you but after this news i won’t be wearing it anymore."
David Letterman and Netflix Reportedly Edited Out Kanye West’s Tirade About Nazis in 2019 Interview
Audience members at a live taping of David Letterman’s Netflix talk show have opened up about the show sanitizing Kanye West’s appearance, saying it was “shocking” to see his sentiments cleaned from the final cut. In a 2019 interview, the rapper reportedly referenced Nazis and victim-blamed Rihanna while chatting with the comedian on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.Audience members Noah Reich and David Maldonado were in the audience of the Season 2 taping in 2019, and chatted with TheWrap about the experience. West, who now also goes by Ye, allegedly repeated right-wing conspiracies. He also said that liberals treated...
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
Outsider Picks: Best Albums of October 2022
October was a killer month for music. We saw the long-awaited release from The Great… The post Outsider Picks: Best Albums of October 2022 appeared first on Outsider.
A Profound Expression of Gratitude, Love, and Thankfulness – Var Underscores the Silver Lining with New Single
Imbibed with raw and honest sentiments, “Count Your Blessings” is a moving reflection of Var Hillsman’s strong belief in ‘One God, One Love, and Humanity’. Marking the release of his fascinating third single leading up to his upcoming debut album, singer-songwriter Var depicts a stunning fusion of Soul and Reggae tunes. Titled “Count Your Blessings,” the new track underscores the vitality of being thankful for things you are endowed with.
Touching the Readers’ Hearts with Empathy and Learning a Book by Author Anthea Morne
Mental illness like Long-Term Schizophrenia is an incurable disease but can be maintained with proper treatment. The ancient practice of using meditation and relaxation has proven to be effective as a sole or additional intervention in psychiatric disorders, when done in a clinical and stress-reduction program can make significant advances or maybe symptom relief.
Nash Vile, a Nashville-based media production company, generates buzz and highlights all alternative genres of music and art created in Music City.
“Brett Woodall, owner of Nash Vile, says, “Nashville is mostly known for country music and the country scene, right? Well, in reality, there’s so much more coming out of this town and we’re here to share it with you.””. Nashville has earned the moniker “Music City”,...
