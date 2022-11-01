UPDATE: Police K-9 injured during arrest of suspect after search by Huntsville Police, U.S. Marshals

Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Man charged with scratching, punching, spitting on officer
A man faces charges after Huntsville Police say he scratched, punched and spat on an officer. Michael Dillard, 57, is charged with aggravated assault-police officer strong arm and assault with bodily fluids. Police said the officer responded to a call about a fight in the 500 block of Eastbrook Drive...
WAAY-TV
Two shooting victims drive themselves to hospital Friday night
Huntsville Police are working to figure out where a shooting occurred Friday night. Two gunshot victims showed up to the hospital at around 9:30 p.m. in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time. We'll update this story as we learn more information.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Scottsboro
The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) arrested two people on drug-related charges after they found drugs and a variety of paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Thursday.
2 people arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds
Two victims showed up at Huntsville Hospital with gunshot wounds Friday night.
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville OPP seeks information in break and enter at Huntsville business
On November 03, 2022, at 7:37 a.m., members of the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a business located on North Kinton Ave. in the Town of Huntsville in response to a break and enter. On November 03, 2022, at approximately 6:55 a.m., suspect(s) gained entry to the business by...
WAAY-TV
Police: Man arrested for calling in bomb threat at Boaz hospital after staff made him leave
A man is charged with making a terroristic threat after a bomb threat that led to a lockdown at Marshall Medical Center South on Wednesday morning. Boaz Police Department said Jeffery Lynn Prater was at the hospital early Wednesday morning when he got "irate and upset" with hospital staff, who made him leave the hospital campus.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police K-9 recovering after surgery; man who injured him faces additional felony charge
After sustaining pretty serious injuries, Huntsville Police K-9 Kane is out of surgery and recovering. This comes after Kane worked to apprehend Jamie James, a man who police say was a fugitive with felony warrants. James will now face an additional felony charge for harassment after the attack on Kane,...
WAAY-TV
Ex-Huntsville officer convicted of murder had use-of-force training weeks before fatal 2018 shooting
A former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder underwent training merely weeks before fatally shooting the subject of a suicide call, according to new court documents filed in a civil lawsuit. Court documents filed by the city of Huntsville show William Darby and two other responding officers underwent training about...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police identify man, woman found dead in home with children
The Decatur Police Department has released the identities of the man and woman found dead Tuesday. Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds about 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Juveniles found inside the residence were not harmed. Police said they are...
WAAY-TV
'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire
A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle. Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people...
Death investigation in South Huntsville early Thursday morning
Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man, woman found shot to death during burglary call in Decatur
A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police say they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police told WAAY 31 both were shot to death. One victim was male and the other female, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. Names have not yet been...
WHNT-TV
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire
Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
Gadsden man fatally shot during home invasion, 2 suspects sought
A Gadsden man died after he was shot Sunday during a home invasion, according to a report. Cornell Toney, 61, died at a local hospital after he was shot in a home on Carolyn Lane in the Oakleigh Estates subdivision around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson told the Gadsden Times.
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
43-year-old killed in Marshall County crash
One man from Arab was killed in a three-car crash Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
WAAY-TV
Police, FBI respond to Madison home for 'law enforcement action'
The FBI and Madison Police Department are at the scene of a home on Rolling Lea Place. An FBI spokesperson said agents were there for a "court-authorized law enforcement action" but did not provide additional detail. Madison Police Department said it is assisting the FBI. Stick with WAAY 31 for...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 2
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 2nd Ave. S.W; purse with contents. November 1. burglary-3rd degree, criminal mischief; Katherine St. N.W; damage to window; $100. Arrests . November 1. Hale,...
WAAY-TV
Traffic resumes after overturned vehicle blocks I-565 lane in Huntsville
1:17 p.m. UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is back to normal. Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 565 should expect delays as crews work to clear a crash that left an overturned vehicle blocking at least one lane. The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the overturned vehicle is near...
WAAY-TV
Town Creek woman identified as victim of fatal Lawrence County crash
A Town Creek woman was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Lawrence County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Stephanie P. Langham, 59, was traveling on Alabama 101 near Lawrence County 263 when the 2004 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Dodge Ram. ALEA...
