ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Woman hit by truck during West Memphis police chase

By Autumn Scott, Bria Jones
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wM6i_0iuuClha00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A woman is injured after she was hit by a semi-truck during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:16 p.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the split between I-40 and I-55.

The accident was blocking the shoulder. Video showed police vehicles and a semi-truck parked on the shoulder.

Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case

According to Arkansas State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a stolen Chevy Impala on I-40 at mile marker 281. When the vehicle came to a sudden stop, the driver and passenger got out and ran toward the eastbound lanes.

The passenger, a woman, was hit by a passing semi-truck. She was taken to Regional One in Memphis Tuesday afternoon. We’re told she was alert, but her condition is unknown.

A housekeeper who was working nearby wishes to remain anonymous but told us she saw the aftermath. She said the man who was driving ran in her direction and left behind evidence.

“I talked to police and they found a jacket outside the lot and they tried to get the dog with it and tried to catch him,” she said.

The driver was taken into custody and is being questioned by state police.

Arkansas State Police have not identified the driver or passenger. We’re working to learn what charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman found shot after vehicle fire on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot after police responded to a car fire on I-240 Friday afternoon. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-240 near Quince Road. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say the actual location of the shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
JONESBORO, AR
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments

Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man killed in head-on crash along I-55

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 35-year-old West Memphis man died following a head-on crash,. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on the North Service Road at the Interstate 55 ramp in West Memphis. Jeremy Nelson...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight with employees: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously threatened to blow up a local middle school is now being accused of firing shots into a fast food restaurant, police say. Patrick Butler is being bars facing several attempted murder charges. The incident took place back in May at the Wendy’s located on Highland Street just blocks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed man threatens women over trash: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door. Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 charged in police chase that injured officers and civilians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in custody after injuring two officers and two civilians during a police chase near the airport Wednesday evening. Memphis Police Department says Tracey Shaw and Brandon Jones were in a black Infiniti G37 that struck an officer, an MPD squad car and multiple civilian cars while trying to flee from police after being approached at a gas station on Millbranch Road.
MEMPHIS, TN
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy