KTVU FOX 2
'No one is above the law': Sheriff found guilty of corruption, misconduct
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was found guilty on all counts of corruption and misconduct in a civil case on Thursday. She abruptly resigned from her position earlier this week. The district attorney had been working on this case for four years.
KTVU FOX 2
DA not charging driver who killed Supervisor Wilma Chan; successor faces trial
ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney's Office says it will not be filing charges against the driver who hit and killed Supervisor Wilma Chan. Chan died almost one year ago while walking her dog near the corner of Grand and Shoreline Drive in Alameda. The driver remained on...
KTVU FOX 2
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith convicted of corruption, misconduct
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Just days after former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired, she was found guilty of six civil counts of corruption and willful conduct. The trial against Smith stems from a 2021 Santa Clara County civil grand jury. Acting Sheriff Ken Binder said he respects the...
KTVU FOX 2
DA files murder charges in beating death of 77-year-old man outside SF 7-Eleven
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney on Friday felony charges against a 32-year-old man for an unprovoked attack outside a 7-Eleven that killed a 77-year-old man and injured another 70-year-old convenience store employee. DA Brooke Jenkins charged Charles Short with 14 felony counts and several aggravating allegations including:...
KTVU FOX 2
Police chief of troubled Vallejo Police Department resigns
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams abruptly resigned Friday after three years on the job, following internal scandals and a no-confidence vote from the police union. Williams but did not give a reason why he decided to step down. He came to Vallejo in November 2019, to manage...
KTVU FOX 2
Tight security as Paul Pelosi returns home to San Francisco after hammer attack
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pelosi home in San Francisco was surrounded by federal security and San Francisco police, as Paul Pelosi returned from the hospital Thursday. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home."
KTVU FOX 2
Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
KTVU FOX 2
Livermore father arrested in fentanyl death of 23-month-old daughter
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A Livermore father was arrested Wednesday and charged in the death of his 23-month-old daughter who had fentanyl in her system, authorities said. Justin Pittman, 22, was charged with homicide and child abuse in the death of his daughter, Francesca. Francesca was found unresponsive on Aug. 18...
KTVU FOX 2
Nelson Chia, accused of plotting girlfriend's murder, used T-shirt to kill self in jail
DUBLIN, Calif. - The 73-year-old man arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill his girlfriend died by suicide within hours of being taken to Santa Rita Jail by hanging himself with a T-shirt, KTVU has learned. Nelson Peter Chia was found by deputies on Oct. 28 at 2:08 p.m....
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisor vows crackdown on rampant theft and violence at Outer Mission Safeway
A San Francisco supervisor is vowing to crackdown on rampant theft and violence at an Outer Mission Safeway store. He says residents can expect to see off-duty law enforcement there soon. This follows a shooting over the weekend that wounded a security guard.
KTVU FOX 2
2 die in custody at Santa Rita Jail 2 days
DUBLIN, Calif. - Two men in their 70s died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week within the span of two days. The most recent death occurred on Sunday with the death of Ali Muhammad, 71, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Officials said he suffered from...
KTVU FOX 2
Car buried at Atherton mansion possibly concealed for insurance fraud purposes
ATHERTON, Calif. - Authorities believe the mystery behind a Mercedes Benz buried in an Atherton backyard over 30 years ago involves insurance fraud. Detectives have been investigating the case since Oct. 20 when landscapers discovered the buried 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 SL on the property. Authorities said Thursday that they...
KTVU FOX 2
Boyfriend accused in Oakland murder-for-hire plot hung himself with T-shirt
DUBLIN, Calif. - The 73-year-old man arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill his girlfriend – a beloved Oakland dentist -- died by suicide within hours of being taken to Santa Rita Jail by hanging himself with a T-shirt, KTVU has learned. According to an Alameda County Fire...
KTVU FOX 2
Injured store worker speaks out after deadly random attack in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A longtime 7-Eleven worker in San Francisco says he is grateful to be alive after trying to stop an assault suspect who then punched him before killing a third man. The employee who wishes to only be identified as Bob said, "Yeah, I was lucky." He was...
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged San Francisco serial stalker hit with new charges after more women come forward
SAN FRANCISCO - An alleged serial stalker in San Francisco faces additional charges after six new victims came forward, authorities said. Bill Hobbs, 34, was previously arrested and charged in 14 incidents targeting women in San Francisco, ranging from sexual battery to assault. And then authorities claimed he was involved in more incidents dating to last year.
KTVU FOX 2
Claims of voter suppression in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar posted on Twitter Thursday that he's been notified of a person posing as part of his campaign, going door-to-door and asking residents to hand over their ballots so they can mail them. Mar, who represents District 4, which includes the Sunset District...
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting in East Oakland leaves 1 dead
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was killed in a shooting in East Oakland Friday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 81st Avenue. Officers responded to the scene where the located a gunshot victim. Officers provided medical treatment to...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected catalytic converter arrested after string of thefts, gunfire in Berkeley hills
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of a string of catalytic converter thefts in the hills, including one where he is accused of shooting a gun at a witness. Oscar Cerrato-Garcia was taken into custody on Oct. 27 after police tracked him to an Oakland...
KTVU FOX 2
Gunfire erupts at Santa Clara sideshow, authorities take action
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Authorities in the city of Santa Clara are taking action, after a sideshow turned violent over the weekend. They say gunfire erupted and several cars were hit. It happened at the intersection of De La Cruz and Laurelwood, just blocks from a neighborhood. "They ended up...
KTVU FOX 2
Safeway security guard shot trying to stop alleged shoplifter
SAN FRANCISCO - A change in security at the Safeway in San Francisco's outer Mission is expected soon after a security guard was shot and wounded over the weekend. The guard was shot Saturday about 6 p.m. while he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested. San...
