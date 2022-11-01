Read full article on original website
Volkswagen Built A Diesel Mazda Miata-Fighter A Decade Ago
The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
Jalopnik
Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA
Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
4 Used Corvette Alternatives Under $55,000 Are Fast and Fun
Sports car shoppers aren't limited to a newer Chevy Corvette. The Jaguar F-Type R, S197 Shelby GT500, and others are solid used Corvette alternatives. The post 4 Used Corvette Alternatives Under $55,000 Are Fast and Fun appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Stay Fresh: These 6 Compact SUVs Are All-New for 2023
These all-new SUVs for 2023 have styling and features that will stay fresh. What six compact SUVs are all new for 2023? The post Stay Fresh: These 6 Compact SUVs Are All-New for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
The Toyota Highlander has an excellent gas-powered engine. However, the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is better for multiple reasons. The post You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
Truth About Cars
Dodge Puts Horsepower Numbers to Charger Daytona SRT Concept
Earlier this year, the speed freaks at Dodge rolled out their Charger Daytona SRT Concept car, an all-electric glimpse into the brand’s future. At the time much noise (literal and figurative) was made about its style and so-called Fratzonic chambered exhaust – the latter remains the source of much debate.
Only 1 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trim Is Worth Buying
Find out which version of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 is the only one you should consider buying. The post Only 1 2022 Toyota RAV4 Trim Is Worth Buying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 4 Automakers With the Best Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Safety System, According to Consumer Reports
Not all carmakers offer the same advanced safety features, and some are more effective than others. For instance, these brands provide a better lane-keeping assist system. The post The 4 Automakers With the Best Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Safety System, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Is Breaking More Records
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning keeps braking recods with growing sales. See why drivers are flocking to the Ford F-150 Lightning. The post The Ford F-150 Lightning Is Breaking More Records appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Really a Game Changer?
Does the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross offer everything you want in a compact crossover SUV? See what's offered. The post Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Really a Game Changer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Your 800 hp 2023 GMC Syclone Pickup Is Here
If you want a new performance GMC Sierra 1500 then the SVE Syclone is what you should be considering. The post Your 800 hp 2023 GMC Syclone Pickup Is Here appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 New Toyota SUV Models Come Only as a Hybrid
As hybrids are becoming more popular since the push of EVs and high gas prices, there are only 2 new Toyota SuV models that come only as a hybrid. The post Only 2 New Toyota SUV Models Come Only as a Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Are the 5 Best Gas Mileage Midsize Cars for 2022 According to iSeeCars
Gas is expensive these days. Fortunately, iSeeCars' revealed its picks for the best gas mileage midsize cars for 2022. The post These Are the 5 Best Gas Mileage Midsize Cars for 2022 According to iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 5 Cheapest Electric SUVs and Crossovers You Can Buy Today, and One That’s Coming
The latest crop of cheap electric SUVs don't compromise. In fact, check out these five that could change your mind about EV SUVs. The post The 5 Cheapest Electric SUVs and Crossovers You Can Buy Today, and One That’s Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 8 Least Fuel Efficient Cars by EPA Size Class Are Probably Out of Your Price Range Anyway
When considering cars with the current gas prices gas mileage is important. Here are 8 least fuel efficient cars that are probably out of your price range anyway. The post The 8 Least Fuel Efficient Cars by EPA Size Class Are Probably Out of Your Price Range Anyway appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable Small Used Pickup Trucks to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid
When looking at used vehicles reliability is essential. Here are 3 reliable small used pickup trucks and 2 you should avoid. The post 3 Reliable Small Used Pickup Trucks to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
