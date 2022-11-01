ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks.

Pittsburgh sends a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million before last season, had fallen out of favor with Washington’s coaching staff earlier this season and was benched for performance reasons.

Jackson has also been bothered by a back injury, which sidelined him for the past three games — all Commanders victories attributable in part to improved play by the defense.

