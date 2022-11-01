ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Miami Herald

Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in

Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
Tampa Bay Times

Marco Rubio at Tampa rally: Democrats ‘will destroy this country’

TAMPA — Sen. Marco Rubio came to Tampa Tuesday with a closing message for his U.S. Senate reelection campaign: Democrats have ruined the country. Republicans will fix it. Speaking at Grand Cathedral Cigars — “It smells like the front porch of my home when I was growing up,” Rubio, who’s of Cuban descent, quipped early in his remarks — the senator assailed Democratic leaders for what he described as a failing economy, open borders and rampant crime.
Palm Beach Daily News

A woman seeking an abortion in Florida gets a pamphlet containing false information

In 2016, the Florida Department of Health produced “Fetal Development & Alternatives to Terminating a Pregnancy," a pamphlet with depictions of stages of fetal development and information referring prospective abortion clients to Florida Pregnancy Support Services. These services, loosely monitored and often faith-based, are financed by the state to encourage women to carry pregnancies to term. ...
Modern Globe

Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida

Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
CBS Miami

More than 3.3 million Florida voting ballots cast

TALLAHASSEE - Nearly 23 percent of Florida's 14.5 million registered voters had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning in next week's general election. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 3,304,040 voters had cast mail-in ballots or gone to early voting sites. In all, 1,426,017 Republicans and 1,249,122 Democrats had cast ballots. Also, 583,663 unaffiliated voters and 45,238 third-party voters had cast ballots. The most vote-by-mail ballots had been returned in Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and Palm Beach counties, while Miami-Dade, Broward, and Duval counties led in early voting. "We are expecting substantial turnout here in Leon County and across the state," Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, the president of a statewide supervisors association, said. "We are here to serve the voters, and we are very happy that they are taking part." All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, with 18 extending early voting to Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Is So Popular With Florida Latinos He May Turn Dem Strongholds Red

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the verge of becoming the first Republican to win the Latino vote statewide since Jeb Bush back in 2002.His success isn’t just among predominantly GOP-leaning Cuban-Americans, either.The governor’s ability to make inroads with other Latino demographics in the Sunshine State, including the growing Colombian-American vote, could bode well for any 2024 presidential ambitions of his if he’s able to deliver on Election Day.How DeSantis got to this point is all the more remarkable considering he lost among Latino voters by 14 points to Democratic challenger Andrew Gillum in 2018.Recent polling also shows DeSantis performing...
Tampa Bay Times

9 things Florida’s election could say about its future

To hear the candidates for governor tell it, Tuesday’s election is about a fight for Florida’s soul. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democrat, have each painted the other as the enemy of freedom — and both swear they have the answer when it comes to individual liberties, health care access, the economy, combatting crime, supporting Florida’s students and more.
Jalopnik

Florida Man Blames Paranormal Activity for Driving Car Missing Two Tires

In general, it’s a bad idea to drive if your car is missing a tire. It’s bad for your wheel, and it tears up the road. If you’re missing two tires, it’s even worse. But what if you’ve been cursed and need to escape to safety? Surely, that’s a reasonable excuse, right? Turns out, at least in Florida, it’s not.
Washington Examiner

PBS's and NBC's Yamiche Alcindor accused of illegally voting in Florida

White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour Yamiche Alcindor has been accused of illegally voting in Florida, according to a complaint. The American Accountability Foundation filed a complaint last week addressed to the Florida Department of State, Office of the General Counsel demanding that Florida investigate the matter. The complaint alleges...
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
Tampa Bay Times

It’s time to rethink the Florida Dream | Column

Editor’s note: This essay is published in the Fall 2022 issue of FORUM, the magazine of Florida Humanities. It is particularly apt when Election Day only two days away. From its founding in 1513 to its modern identity as a mega-state boasting 22 million inhabitants and 122 million tourists, Florida has evoked contrasting images of the sacred and profane: a Fountain of Youth amid desecrated springs, a Garden of Eden turned into commuters’ nightmares and a place where “home” is still Toledo, Kokomo and Kankakee.
