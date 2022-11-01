ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Man Gets Prison Time For Choking Atlantic City Woman: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOC55_0iuuBnVF00
Rahshamir Skinner Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 21-year-old man from Atlantic City was sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

Rahshamir Skinner pleaded guilty to aggravated assault – strangulation of a domestic violence victim and terroristic threats, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Jan. 21, Atlantic City Police Officers Ryan Waddell and Isaiah Johnson were dispatched to a residence in Atlantic City, for the report of a violent domestic assault.

When officers arrived, the suspect fled from the scene armed with a knife, the prosecutor said.

He was subsequently apprehended.

The investigation was conducted by the Atlantic City Police Department. Assistant Prosecutor David Little represented the state in this matter.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609- 909-7800 or visit ACPO.TIPS from any computer or smartphone and provide 100% anonymous information.

