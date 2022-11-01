ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio Business Report

A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands

It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Plymouth’s Thanksgiving Parade Ranks Among Best to Watch in America

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are getting ready for more than just a home-cooked meal. One of America's favorite pastimes is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching as giant balloons and marching bands fill the streets of New York City. Sure, you can watch it on your TV from the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving morning, but wouldn't it be better to be there in person?
PLYMOUTH, MA
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Radio Ink

Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem

It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

ABC6 Meteorologist Chelsea Priest Leaving Broadcasting

One of the most-heard voices on Fun 107 will depart this week. ABC6 meteorologist Chelsea Priest has decided that it is time for a change. She will leave her morning meteorologist position at the Providence TV station and here at Fun 107 and our sister station WBSM. Priest, who was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement

(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning

After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Enter to Win Photos with Santa

Santa's heading to town! StoneCreek Farm and Dartmouth Mall have teamed up to help you commemorate this holiday season by giving away a Photo with Santa prize package. Win a Photo with Santa Package! (Valued at $40) Santa is located at the Center Court in Dartmouth Mall from November 19...
DARTMOUTH, MA
rhodybeat.com

A place to ride

The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
JOHNSTON, RI
FUN 107

Bars Across the SouthCoast Could See Record Numbers This Year on Thanksgiving Eve

If your plans for Thanksgiving Eve are to hit the town, then prepare yourself to leave the house early if you want a good seat at the bars. All across the SouthCoast, I've witnessed pure normalcy this year when it comes to attendance. The crowds are back in full force and the country is healing. Social gatherings are once again acceptable and most people are no longer afraid to stand shoulder to shoulder.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

