His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Radio Business Report
A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands
It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
Friday Night Blitz: Playoff football begins in RI, SE Mass
The high school football playoffs are finally here!
Plymouth’s Thanksgiving Parade Ranks Among Best to Watch in America
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are getting ready for more than just a home-cooked meal. One of America's favorite pastimes is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching as giant balloons and marching bands fill the streets of New York City. Sure, you can watch it on your TV from the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving morning, but wouldn't it be better to be there in person?
Topgolf opening gigantic three-level facility in Massachusetts
CANTON, Mass. — Topgolf is bringing its wildly popular golf experience to Massachusetts with a gigantic facility that boasts three levels, nearly 100 hitting bays, and Toptracer technology. “We get asked all the time when we’re bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn’t be happier to...
Bristol Community College Bayhawks Aim to Win Gold at National Tournament
The Bristol Community College women's soccer team made history over the weekend when they became the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XXI Champions, and they aim to continue their historic run in a few weeks when they compete for the national championship. Their victory over Holyoke Community College...
GoLocalProv
The Big Waterfront Play — Millions Being Invested for Concert Venue
It was first announced in 2019, and now on Friday, Rhode Island and East Providence officials and Live Nation New England kick off one of the biggest economic investments ever along the Seekonk River. The move by East Providence is the latest in the transformation of the waterfront. The development...
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
ABC6.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
Dartmouth Unified Basketball Player’s Incredible Shot Makes ESPN SportsCenter
Every basketball player dreams of hitting a shot like this. Every basketball player practices for the unlikely, even though the chances of hitting it are remote to say the least. It's the half court shot. And Thursday night, there was a half court shot in Dartmouth that was so incredible, it was highlighted on ESPN SportsCenter.
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
DEM to remove docks at former Echo Lake Campground in Burrillville
The DEM said it acquired the 235-acre property in January 2021 for $2 million using open space funds.
reportertoday.com
Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem
It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
ABC6 Meteorologist Chelsea Priest Leaving Broadcasting
One of the most-heard voices on Fun 107 will depart this week. ABC6 meteorologist Chelsea Priest has decided that it is time for a change. She will leave her morning meteorologist position at the Providence TV station and here at Fun 107 and our sister station WBSM. Priest, who was...
Turnto10.com
Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement
(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning
After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
Enter to Win Photos with Santa
Santa's heading to town! StoneCreek Farm and Dartmouth Mall have teamed up to help you commemorate this holiday season by giving away a Photo with Santa prize package. Win a Photo with Santa Package! (Valued at $40) Santa is located at the Center Court in Dartmouth Mall from November 19...
rhodybeat.com
A place to ride
The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
Bars Across the SouthCoast Could See Record Numbers This Year on Thanksgiving Eve
If your plans for Thanksgiving Eve are to hit the town, then prepare yourself to leave the house early if you want a good seat at the bars. All across the SouthCoast, I've witnessed pure normalcy this year when it comes to attendance. The crowds are back in full force and the country is healing. Social gatherings are once again acceptable and most people are no longer afraid to stand shoulder to shoulder.
WCVB
Bride-to-be has hotel rooms canceled after Taylor Swift concert announcement
WALPOLE, Mass. — Taylor Swift is breaking hearts and not just with her love songs. The massive pop star's recently announced concert tour dates are wreaking havoc on the wedding industry and couples here in Massachusetts were not spared. One bride-to-be says her plans have been derailed, after her...
