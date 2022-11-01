More than 500 ‘Rally for Reed’ and raise $25K at Travis fundraiser to find cure for 5-year-old afflicted with a rare genetic disorder

Read full article on original website
NYC Marathon 2022: Staten Island woman running to raise awareness about drug addiction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Megan Grunlund Wohltjen of Rosebank describes training for her third TCF New York City Marathon as a “bittersweet journey” that will peak with a run on Sunday in honor of her brother, Samuel Grunlund, who died at age 27 of a drug overdose.
TODAY.com
Doctors find friendship after one suffers cardiac arrest on a run
After collapsing on a run in Central Park, Dr. John Harvey was resuscitated by Dr. Sauni Perera who happened to be running nearby. The pair join TODAY live ahead of the New York City marathon to talk about the friendship they forged as a result of their chance encounter.Nov. 4, 2022.
‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
foxwilmington.com
Female New York Runners on Edge as Woman Is Attacked and Raped While Jogging
Joggers in New York are on edge after a woman on her early morning run was raped and left bleeding and in pain as some passersby continued on their way without stopping to help. She could have lost her life if it hadn’t been for one good Samaritan. Gabrielle...
Sandy took Staten Island woman’s mother and home. Through heartache, she carries on 10 years later.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lena Norris sat on the roof of her Midland Beach home the night Hurricane Sandy devastated Staten Island, getting warmth from a building that had caught fire across the street. After the police rescued her and her husband and brought them to Hylan Boulevard, she...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 3, 2022: Dr. Albert Maniscalco, longtime physician, owner of Richmond Kidney Center, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Albert A. Maniscalco, 82, a physician who spent 29 years as a practicing Medical Internist and Nephrologist on Staten Island, passed on Oct. 31, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina where he retired in 2003. He was the owner and director of the Richmond Kidney Center on Staten Island from 1984 to 2003. He was also the son of Albert V. Maniscalco, Borough President of Richmond County (1954 to 1965), and Grace Fiorelli Maniscalco. Dr. Maniscalco was a graduate of the University of Norte Dame, New York Medical College, and was a member of the medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha. He did his internship and residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan and fellowship in Nephrology at Duke University. He was listed numerous times in New York Magazine as one of the Top Doctors. Upon retirement, he became a loved and respected member of the Medical University of South Carolina’s Nephrology department. Aside from being an accomplished doctor, he loved sailing his boat, the Pharaoh’s Barge, during summers on the Long Island Sound. Read the full obit on SILive.
Source: Father, son teamed up in wild Staten Island brawl that injured on-duty EMTs, cops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 26-year-old man went on a wild rampage in Great Kills where he punched, kicked, wrestled, grounded, bit and spat at EMTs, police officers and a resident. The man’s father allegedly joined in the melee by assaulting an EMT, according to a...
Man still in Coney Island Hospital gown fatally struck on Belt Parkway
A man dressed in a Coney Island Hospital gown with his admitting bracelets still on was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross the Belt Parkway on Friday morning.
It’s good news: ‘Unity in the community’ – Brothers Care distributes books about generosity to students at a West Brighton school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Its always good news when children benefit from kindhearted individuals who work to make Staten Island a better place. Brothers Care, a 21-year-old Staten Island community-based nonprofit organization that sponsors educational family events and giveaways throughout the year, hosted a free book distribution day for fourth-grade students at PS. 18 in West Brighton.
Mariners Harbor music producer lost nearly everything to Ida except his work ethic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sometimes even the biggest obstacle could be a blessing in disguise. This was the case for Mariners Harbor resident Justin Mills, who, along with many Staten Islanders lost practically everything he owned when Hurricane Ida hit in 2021. Mills was living in the basement apartment...
Queens Neighborhood Overwhelmed By Violent Squirrel Attacks
Boasting one of the lowest rates of crime per capita in all of New York City, Queens' neighborhood Rego Park has long been one of the most desired places to live in New York City. However, a number of residents have been viciously accosted by several violently aggressive squirrels in ...
After nearly 1 year on the run, New York fugitive was spotted and arrested at Disney World
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — After about a year on the run, a fugitive from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested last month after he was spotted at Disney World. According to NBC News, Jeff Andre, a federal officer with the United States Postal Inspection Service, was vacationing Oct. 20 at Disney World when he spotted Quashon Burton, 32.
Staten Island man, who was blinded after Iraq bombing, named to first-ever USA blind soccer national team
The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes (USABA) announced the 10-man roster for its inaugural blind soccer men’s national team -- and one Staten Islander is among the chosen. Ahmed Shareef, originally from Iraq, lost his sight during a bombing in his hometown of Baghdad in 2004. Now, his dream...
‘A cancer that is spreading’: Faith leaders tackling antisemitism during troubling time for Staten Island, nation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The borough’s Jewish community will not cower in the face of rising antisemitism, say faith leaders who call on Staten Islanders to stand together against hate in all forms, and “make this world brighter.”. “When will this hate end, I can’t tell you because...
NY bakery worker found dead inside walk-in freezer
NEW YORK (AP) — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.
New ‘sharing of germs’ post-pandemic may be causing surge in respiratory viruses among youth, experts say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A surge in respiratory illnesses many are calling part of a “tripledemic,’' as it coincides with an expected jump in cold-weather flu and coronavirus (COVID) cases, has kids pouring into doctor’s offices and clinics across the New York metropolitan area, coughing, wheezing and congested.
An outpouring of support for Staten Island deli owner whose flag was torn down by vandal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Political leaders and concerned citizens have gifted new American flags to a Dongan Hills business after the one that was previously displayed outside the storefront was torn down this weekend. Borough President Vito Fossella, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East Shore/Brooklyn)...
Stolen painting returned to historical Staten Island museum after 50 years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A previously stolen portrait has been returned to Historic Richmond Town after 50 years. The painting, a portrait of notable Staten Islander and original daughter of the American Revolution Ann Totten, had been stolen five decades ago. The portrait is poised to be on display in April 2023 at the property’s Historical Museum.
N.J. man in pink bunny costume allegedly exposes himself to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 52-year-old man wearing a pink bunny costume allegedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters on Halloween outside Phillipsburg, N.J., according to a report on lehighvalleylive.com. Phillipsburg police were dispatched to a home based on a report of lewdness, the report said. Arriving officers spoke with witnesses, who...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elena Maria “Helen” Keiber, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, in East Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. Helen was a devout Catholic and a loving mother, wife, and aunt. What brought her the most joy in life was her son, “Baby Harry”. She also enjoyed caring for her loved ones, cooking, reading, puzzles, playing cards and bowling. Read the full obit on SILive.
