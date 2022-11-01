ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

More than 500 ‘Rally for Reed’ and raise $25K at Travis fundraiser to find cure for 5-year-old afflicted with a rare genetic disorder

By Carol Ann Benanti
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 3, 2022: Dr. Albert Maniscalco, longtime physician, owner of Richmond Kidney Center, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Albert A. Maniscalco, 82, a physician who spent 29 years as a practicing Medical Internist and Nephrologist on Staten Island, passed on Oct. 31, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina where he retired in 2003. He was the owner and director of the Richmond Kidney Center on Staten Island from 1984 to 2003. He was also the son of Albert V. Maniscalco, Borough President of Richmond County (1954 to 1965), and Grace Fiorelli Maniscalco. Dr. Maniscalco was a graduate of the University of Norte Dame, New York Medical College, and was a member of the medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha. He did his internship and residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan and fellowship in Nephrology at Duke University. He was listed numerous times in New York Magazine as one of the Top Doctors. Upon retirement, he became a loved and respected member of the Medical University of South Carolina’s Nephrology department. Aside from being an accomplished doctor, he loved sailing his boat, the Pharaoh’s Barge, during summers on the Long Island Sound. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s good news: ‘Unity in the community’ – Brothers Care distributes books about generosity to students at a West Brighton school

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Its always good news when children benefit from kindhearted individuals who work to make Staten Island a better place. Brothers Care, a 21-year-old Staten Island community-based nonprofit organization that sponsors educational family events and giveaways throughout the year, hosted a free book distribution day for fourth-grade students at PS. 18 in West Brighton.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

NY bakery worker found dead inside walk-in freezer

NEW YORK (AP) — A worker at a Brooklyn bakery was found dead inside the company’s walk-in freezer Thursday morning, police said. Police didn’t immediately say whether the 33-year-old man had been trapped in the freezer, and the cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. The man’s body was discovered in the morning by a co-worker at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

An outpouring of support for Staten Island deli owner whose flag was torn down by vandal

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Political leaders and concerned citizens have gifted new American flags to a Dongan Hills business after the one that was previously displayed outside the storefront was torn down this weekend. Borough President Vito Fossella, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East Shore/Brooklyn)...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

N.J. man in pink bunny costume allegedly exposes himself to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 52-year-old man wearing a pink bunny costume allegedly exposed himself to trick-or-treaters on Halloween outside Phillipsburg, N.J., according to a report on lehighvalleylive.com. Phillipsburg police were dispatched to a home based on a report of lewdness, the report said. Arriving officers spoke with witnesses, who...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 4, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elena Maria “Helen” Keiber, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, in East Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. Helen was a devout Catholic and a loving mother, wife, and aunt. What brought her the most joy in life was her son, “Baby Harry”. She also enjoyed caring for her loved ones, cooking, reading, puzzles, playing cards and bowling. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy