CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Red Cross says some people worry about giving blood after being vaccinated. The American Red Cross says that the blood supply is impacted when we see a rise in illnesses like RSV. They say there is always a need for blood because it cannot be stockpiled. Recently, there has been a rise in concerns from people who want to donate blood but don’t think they can because they have been vaccinated. That is not the case.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO