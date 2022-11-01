ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

'May get worse before it gets better' | Experts warn political polarization will deepen after election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area political professors are warning that the country's current political polarization will only get worse after Tuesday's midterm election. "I think we are in a pendulum swing right now. I think it may get worse before it gets better. But there's always the hope that the pendulum will swing back," Scott Huffmon, professor of politics at Winthrop University, said.
wccbcharlotte.com

Vaccinated People Concerned About Donating Blood

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Red Cross says some people worry about giving blood after being vaccinated. The American Red Cross says that the blood supply is impacted when we see a rise in illnesses like RSV. They say there is always a need for blood because it cannot be stockpiled. Recently, there has been a rise in concerns from people who want to donate blood but don’t think they can because they have been vaccinated. That is not the case.
WFAE

National scorecard shows big CMS setbacks, but says causes aren’t clear

A new study by researchers from Harvard and Stanford universities shows students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools lost almost a full academic year in math during the pandemic. But one of the lead researchers says people shouldn’t be quick to pin that loss on decisions about how long district leaders kept students in remote classes.
WBTV

Raising awareness about Tourette Syndrome

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve probably heard of Tourette Syndrome. You may even know someone who has it, but do you really know what it is?. Tourette Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that becomes evident in early childhood or adolescence. It involves motor and vocal tics, and it’s just one part of the spectrum of tic disorders.
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
beckersasc.com

11 physician takeaways from the annual American College of Gastroenterology meeting

The American College of Gastroenterology held its annual meeting last month in Charlotte, N.C. David Johnson, MD, a professor of medicine and chief of gastroenterology at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, highlighted 11 key takeaways from the meeting to Medscape. 1. A new medication, upadacitinib, that relieves ulcerative colitis...
WFAE

How to build a regional transit system around Charlotte

If a big transit plan for Charlotte is going to happen, it’s going to take a regional approach. And Geraldine Gardner, executive director of the Centralina Regional Council, has been working on a regional approach to Charlotte-area transit since 2019. Last year, the Centralina Regional Council and the Metropolitan...
WCNC

Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
WBTV

CMPD investigating circumstances of child's death

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 6 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people...
WFAE

WFAE

