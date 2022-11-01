Read full article on original website
A new weapon could be coming to fight RSV respiratory illness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new weapon could be coming to fight RSV, a respiratory illness that can be devastating for young children and older adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer announced results from an RSV vaccine trial and plans to submit an application to get the vaccine approved for use. An RSV vaccine cannot […]
WCNC
'May get worse before it gets better' | Experts warn political polarization will deepen after election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area political professors are warning that the country's current political polarization will only get worse after Tuesday's midterm election. "I think we are in a pendulum swing right now. I think it may get worse before it gets better. But there's always the hope that the pendulum will swing back," Scott Huffmon, professor of politics at Winthrop University, said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Vaccinated People Concerned About Donating Blood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Red Cross says some people worry about giving blood after being vaccinated. The American Red Cross says that the blood supply is impacted when we see a rise in illnesses like RSV. They say there is always a need for blood because it cannot be stockpiled. Recently, there has been a rise in concerns from people who want to donate blood but don’t think they can because they have been vaccinated. That is not the case.
National scorecard shows big CMS setbacks, but says causes aren’t clear
A new study by researchers from Harvard and Stanford universities shows students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools lost almost a full academic year in math during the pandemic. But one of the lead researchers says people shouldn’t be quick to pin that loss on decisions about how long district leaders kept students in remote classes.
WBTV
Raising awareness about Tourette Syndrome
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve probably heard of Tourette Syndrome. You may even know someone who has it, but do you really know what it is?. Tourette Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that becomes evident in early childhood or adolescence. It involves motor and vocal tics, and it’s just one part of the spectrum of tic disorders.
2 hospitalized, multiple under evaluation after possible carbon monoxide leak in Dilworth
Emergency officials have responded to the scene located in the 1300 block of East Boulevard.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Shots fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. — A recent shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but has placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said. The firearms manufacturer and U.S....
'I appreciate it so much': Charlotte nonprofit helps furnish new homes for those who were homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rent prices on the rise, inflation driving up the cost of other essentials, plus the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in the effort to find housing. A nonprofit formed just before the pandemic has been...
How a solution to homelessness in Charlotte is similar to an idea from Houston
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and the numbers across the Charlotte metro area show there are more people facing life without a roof over their heads for the first time. According to the latest data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Dashboard, there are 3,128 people...
beckersasc.com
11 physician takeaways from the annual American College of Gastroenterology meeting
The American College of Gastroenterology held its annual meeting last month in Charlotte, N.C. David Johnson, MD, a professor of medicine and chief of gastroenterology at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, highlighted 11 key takeaways from the meeting to Medscape. 1. A new medication, upadacitinib, that relieves ulcerative colitis...
Spirit announces new flight destinations. Here's how it can help you
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some more competition on popular flight routes could help your bottom line. This week Spirit Airlines is launching new flights to new York city and Miami. The airline is taking on some key routes of American-dominated Charlotte Douglas Airport. Charlotte, Laguardia and Miami all serve as...
WBTV
Neighbors warn part of southeast Charlotte road is unsafe for drivers, cyclists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you ask Emanuel Bagby, his concerns with Washburn Avenue started about a year ago when the city shortened the turn lane onto Monroe Road and bike lanes were put in. “This particular change really concerns me as far as safety goes,” Bagby said. Bagby...
CMS becomes one of the largest districts to bring esports to high school students
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday marks the very first time CMS debuts its varsity esports and STEM League. Esports is a form of competition using video games, usually streamed online. It’s gained traction at the college level with some universities offering programs but has been slow to find its...
Providence High tops ranking of Charlotte-area high schools with best ACT scores
CHARLOTTE — The ACT is a national college readiness examination that evaluates students in English, mathematics, reading and science. The Charlotte Business Journal has put together a feature that counts down Charlotte-area public high schools by their average composite scores in those four subject areas. Included are all public...
How to build a regional transit system around Charlotte
If a big transit plan for Charlotte is going to happen, it’s going to take a regional approach. And Geraldine Gardner, executive director of the Centralina Regional Council, has been working on a regional approach to Charlotte-area transit since 2019. Last year, the Centralina Regional Council and the Metropolitan...
Parent of CMS student upset over lack of transportation, jerseys for volleyball team
CHARLOTTE — The parent of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student is upset, saying her daughter’s middle school volleyball team didn’t have their own uniforms the entire season and there was a lack of transportation. The mother, who asked Channel 9 not to be identified, said her daughter plays...
Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
WBTV
CMPD investigating circumstances of child's death
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 6 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people...
1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Charlotte crash; speed a factor, investigators say
CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash on a southwest Charlotte road that began on Interstate 77, troopers told Channel 9. It happened before 3 a.m. Friday. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash began on I-77 and ended up on Arrowood Road, under the interstate.
WFAE
