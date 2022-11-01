Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat
Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
WGAL
York County Board of Elections providing Spanish language services to voter
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Board of Elections committed to providing a number of Spanish language services to voters on Wednesday. CASA held a news conference in York to talk about the move and voters' rights. Bilingual and sample ballots will be available at every precinct and...
WGAL
Mastriano rallies in Harrisburg
Just days before the election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano came to Dauphin County with the hopes of trying to energize his supporters in his bid to take the governor's office back from Democrats. Mastriano took the stage in front of a friendly crowd and connected Democratic Party rival Josh...
cityandstatepa.com
Here are Harrisburg’s closest House and Senate races to watch on Tuesday
The nation’s eyes may be on the commonwealth’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, but those aren’t the only pivotal matchups on Tuesday’s ballot. As both parties jockey for control of the General Assembly, some down ballot races could have huge implications for the makeup of the legislature and its relationship with a new governor.
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
WGAL
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro holds rally in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Political candidates are using these the last few days to push for votes with Election Day under a week away. One of them is gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro who held a rally outside of Broad Street Market in Harrisburg on Thursday. Shapiro's first topic was the...
WGAL
Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano make Susquehanna Valley campaign stops
The candidates for Pennsylvania governor are making campaign stops in the Susquehanna Valley. Democrat Josh Shapiro and lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis visited Lancaster on Friday morning. The event at Ewell Plaza on Queen Street was part of a bus tour this week across the state. "Those who know me...
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
York County announces property tax-refund program for first-responders
YORK, Pa. — A new property tax-refund program has been announced for some first responders in York County. The Board of Commissioners of York County announced Wednesday the approval of a property tax-refund program for members of fire companies and non-profit emergency medical service providers. The program is designed...
WGAL
Haines Shoe House in York County now available for short-term vacation stays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A roadside attraction in York County known as the Haines Shoe House is now available for vacation stays. Waylon and Naomi Brown purchased the property in July and have turned it into a short-term rental. The unique building at 197 Shoe House Road in Hellam...
Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
WGAL
I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge in Dauphin County will be closed this weekend
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A project starting Friday on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County will cause traffic problems through the weekend. Interstate 83 will be closed at the Paxton Street Bridge in Swatara Township from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. The closure will allow a PennDOT contractor...
WGAL
With one week until the election, we check in with Pennsylvania voters
Election Day is just one week away, and News 8 checked with some voters about where they stand. We spoke to a cross-section of people in downtown Lancaster and in Ephrata. We asked them the same questions to get a feel for who is voting, who's not and what this election cycle has been like for them.
WBAL Radio
Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place
The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth nearly $535,000 sold in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Chester County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $534,999.50, was sold at the Golden Mart at 99 S. 1st Ave. in Coatesville. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The...
What's the status of bills that would end Daylight Saving Time?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s that time of year again. Sunday marks the end of Daylight Saving Time, meaning that clocks will be set back an hour. The time change is being met with dreaded anticipation. “I would rather stay at one time, so you don’t have to switch...
WGAL
John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz each make Susquehanna Valley campaign stops
Both candidates for U.S. Senate are making stops Wednesday in the Susquehanna Valley. Democrat John Fetterman spoke to a crowded room of supporters at the Cumberland County Democratic headquarters in Carlisle, where there was a last-minute Get Out the Vote event. Recent polls have him just about even with his...
WGAL
Pennsylvania decriminalizes fentanyl test strips
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fentanyl test strips have been decriminalized in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law legislation that amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972 to no longer define fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. Fentanyl is undetectable through sight, taste and smell, so...
iheart.com
PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December
>PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December. (Lancaster County, PA) - Electricity provider P-P-L says it's increasing rates for customers in Lancaster County next month. Starting December 1st, 227-thousand customers will see hikes of about 18 percent. That amounts to about 22-dollars more per month for the average customer. Met-Ed, the county's secondary provider is also increasing rates -- by almost ten percent.
