Spokane, WA

Here’s how you can prepare for the snow coming to the Inland Northwest soon

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow could come to many parts of the Inland Northwest as early as Wednesday, which means another snow season is upon us.

The City of Spokane wants to make sure you are well-prepared for the first snowfall, whenever it comes.

“Responding to snow requires a collaboration between the City and community,” says Clint Harris, the City’s Street Director. “We appreciate the work residents and businesses do to keep streets and sidewalks clear and safe during the winter.”

Here are some suggestions the City of Spokane says you can do right now:

  • Move your recreational vehicle, boat, trailer and basketball hoops off the street and to a winter storage location for the snow season. Spokane law states RVs, boats and trailers cannot park on the street for 24 straight hours, so it’s important that you move it to a winter storage location.
  • Make sure you have adequate snow shovels or a working snow blower. Consider buying some salt or sand.
  • Arrange for service with a snow removal company before the snow flies if you don’t want to shovel yourself.
  • Plan where to park throughout the snow season to make room for large equipment to clear the street. Residents are asked to park on the odd-numbered side of the street during the snow season to leave a maximum amount of room for plows.
  • Know what residential snow-plow route you live in to make it easier to track the progress of plows, during full-city plow operations. You can find that out by clicking here .
  • Talk to your neighbors. Make sure you know who in your neighborhood might need help with shoveling or other winter work and offer to help. Consider signing up to volunteer for a community group that provides snow removal services for those in need.

The City of Spokane is also asking you to park on the odd side of the street during the winter. Snow plows will use satellite locations to refill on sand and granual deicer. This allows plows to clear snow sooner by not having to come back to a central location.

Plows start off near arterials and hospital districts, and residential areas tend to come last. Street crews can do a full city plow in three days.

“Each year our winter weather is a little bit different but if there is one thing you can count on, it’s snow, ice and cold temperatures,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “As you probably know we’re hearing that it’s going to be another La Nina winter. But as you hear this is probably going to be the bigger one. ”

The City of Coeur d’Alene has a list of do’s and don’t you can follow this winter as well on their snow guide .

  • DO
    • Give snow-fighting crews the right of way to finish their important job.
    • Drive with extra caution during winter months.
    • Clean off your sidewalk as required by City ordinance.
    • Allow plenty of room between you and snow equipment.
    • Remember to brake slowly.
    • Be patient, drive at reduced speeds and allow extra travel time to reach your destination.
    • Help City crews by not parking cars along major snow routes whenever possible.  This will prevent your car from being “buried” by snowplows.
    • Take it easy shoveling – it is hard work and has been linked to heart attacks.
    • Help one another… remember, we are all in this thing together.  Help a neighbor remove a driveway or mailbox berm who may not be able to do so themselves.
    • Wave to show support to snowplows operators as they pass by – these folks often give up their holidays and work extra hard in winter.
  • DON’T
    • Throw snow into the street when shoveling your driveway. Not only does it defeat the purpose of plowing, it is illegal.
    • Forget to plan ahead for winter. Have your shovels ready, winterize your car and prepare for winter driving with the right tires and chains.
    • Expect specialized service. With our limited resources, the focus is on major streets.
    • Expect immediate attention to residential or other lower priority streets.
    • Take winter’s frustration out on the Street Department staff.

BasicAsshole
3d ago

Another tip: Keep essentials like toilet paper on hand. You don't want to go out in a blizzard just to get tp or a gallon of milk.

MyNorthwest

Get ready for some frost on your jack-o-lanterns

The coolest weather of the season thus far is on tap this week. Low temperatures in areas more distant from Puget Sound are expected to drop well into the 30s through Wednesday night. Frost is quite possible in places like Olympia, Shelton, Covington, Enumclaw, Arlington, Monroe, Snohomish, and the Mt....
