Fall River police officer struck by hit-and-run driver
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River Police say one of their officers was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle, Friday. The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Declar Street when struck, police say. “The vehicle which struck the...
Turnto10.com
Fall River police officer struck by ATV released from hospital
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said an officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night while conducting a traffic stop. Police said the officer, whose name was not released, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released. They said the officer is a...
Turnto10.com
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood, police say
(WJAR) — Fall River police said a man was shot in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the 300 block of America Street. According to police, the man appeared to be seriously injured upon arrival. He was taken to Rhode Island...
Police investigating child kidnapping scam
Police are investigating after a Tiverton woman fell victim to a child kidnapping scam.
fallriverreporter.com
Man seriously injured after daytime shooting in Fall River
A man was injured in a daytime shooting in Fall River on Thursday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, just after 2:30 p.m., Fall River Police Department personnel responded to the 300 block of America Street for reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, police located a single victim with...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus
A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
Man charged with breaking into Cranston ATM arrested again
Adam Corbin was taken into custody in the capital city after failing to appear in court on charges connected to the attempted larceny.
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton woman injured, arrested, released on bail after crash involving vehicles, telephone pole
A Tiverton woman was injured and arrested after a multi-vehicle crash involving a telephone pole. According to Tiverton Police, just after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, police and fire personnel responded to the area of 423 Stafford Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers found a downed...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police looking for missing and endangered 15-year-old
Fall River Police are looking for a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy. Jasaiha Suarez is a Hispanic male, about 5’7″ tall, 120-130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a red sweater, and a black beanie. Anyone with information regarding Jasaiha’s...
Turnto10.com
Providence man accused of breaking into ATM says he missed court because he was on drugs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man accused of breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank appeared in court on Friday after missing his appearance the day before. Adam Corbin was arrested on a bench warrant for his missed court appearance on Thursday. Police said Corbin was found...
Several students, driver injured in New Bedford school bus crash
Police are investigating after a school bus was T-boned in New Bedford Thursday evening, according to authorities.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized
A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Criminal charges sought for Fall River woman after animals found dead in apartment
A Fall River woman is facing charges after authorities located dead animals in a home. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Friday, Fall River Police responded to a home on Canal Street in regard to dead animals being located. Elumba stated that two rabbits were found deceased within a vacated...
whdh.com
Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
ABC6.com
Two major car crashes in Tiverton, both resulting in arrests for DUI
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two separate car wrecks on Thursday resulted in arrests for driving under the influence. The first accident took place just before 4 p.m. outside of Stone Bridge Commons on Main Rd. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a First Student...
‘It was scary’: Principal’s son on board school bus involved in crash
What started as a normal day for Global Learning Charter School principal Lena Pires ended in chaos when she received an alarming text message from her son.
GoLocalProv
B&E Reported at Providence Restaurant — Suspect Steals Liquor and Tiramisu
A downtown Providence restaurant reported a breaking-and-entering overnight to Providence police. According to the establishment — the suspect took liquor and dessert worth several hundred dollars. About Incident. Shortly after 11 PM on Wednesday night, police responded to the report of a B&E at Mokban Restaurant at 217 Westminster...
Police: Woman suffered ‘serious medical episode’ before deadly 3-vehicle crash in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode’” while driving on Tuesday afternoon, according to Franklin Police. Police responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a KIA SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
ABC6.com
Human remains found at Central Falls construction site possibly tied to mid-1990s
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The human remains found at a Central Falls construction site in late October may not be as old as investigators originally thought. The gruesome discovery of human remains initially had many pointing towards the former Sportsman Lounge. The business once sat at the Sheridan Street location and was known as one of New England’s largest cocaine operations in the early 1990s.
Turnto10.com
Bales of hay disrupt traffic in Hartford
Drivers in Hartford were faced with an unusual roadblock Friday. Bales of hay blocked a ramp from Interstate 91 to Interstate 84. State police said a tractor-trailer carrying bales of hay flipped over. The overturned truck and the hay bales blocked the ramp completely. "So, hay, we ask everyone to...
