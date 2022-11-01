Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man wanted in Rifle hit-and-run arrested in New Mexico
A man accused of striking his mother with a vehicle in Rifle and then fleeing was picked up by authorities in New Mexico. Tyson McLemme, 40, is accused of striking his mother with a Jeep near Joyce Park and fleeing the scene on Sept. 5. McLemme is also reported to have struck several vehicles and a fence during the incident. He eventually led the Rifle Police Department on a short chase before ditching the crashed vehicle and getting away on foot.
ksje.com
Pedestrian Killed on U.S. 64
San Juan County, NM – On October 29, at about 8:00 p.m., New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched to U.S. Highway 64 at around milepost 33 between Farmington and Shiprock for a crash involving a pedestrian. The initial investigation indicated that for unknown reasons, Ramon Natividad-Garcia, 40, of...
New Mexico parents accused of confining children in closet and not feeding them adequately
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (TCD) -- Two parents were arrested and charged after allegedly abusing their children and tampering with evidence. According to a news release from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 16, deputies assisted the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department in a welfare check on children in a home. The Sheriff’s Office said, "There was information alleging excessive/inappropriate discipline, close confinement, and inadequate food."
ksje.com
Blanco Woman Killed in Crash
On October 29, at about 4:00 p.m., New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched to U.S. Highway 64 near milepost 79, east of Bloomfield for a head-on crash involving a 2012 Nissan Altima and a 2015 Toyota Tundra. The initial investigation indicated that the Nissan Altima driven by Leanna Florez,...
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
Shiprock woman charged with murdering her 7-year-old child
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Shiprock woman for the murder of her 7-year-old daughter. The United States Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Maylene John stabbed the girl in the chest early Monday morning. A family member rushed in after hearing the child scream and tried to stop the bleeding but she did not […]
