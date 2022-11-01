Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Related
NBC 29 News
‘City has not helped at all’: Business owner responds to Belmont Bridge work
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says everything is going well and business owners are getting the help they need during construction of the Belmont Bridge. However, one business owner says that is not what’s going on. “The dust, the gravel, the dirt, the roads closed. People can’t get here....
WDBJ7.com
Modine Manufacturing expands Rockbridge facility, creating jobs
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Modine Manufacturing transformed the Rockbridge building from a warehouse to a full-scale production facility. The company produces data center chillers and has operated in Virginia since 1963. “You know there’s so much data. There’s so much cloud services and so many things like that. And everything...
Augusta Free Press
Appraisers to begin work this month determining value of Augusta County property
Augusta County residents may soon see inspectors on their property conducting reassessments to determine the value of real estate property. The Board of Supervisors have hired the firm of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group to conduct the reassessments which are required by Virginia code. A team of appraisers will begin work this...
WHSV
Augusta Co-Op general manager to retire after 34 years
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Kevin McLaren is retiring as Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau General Manager after 34 years of leadership. The Co-Op has many functions for farm supply and McLaren witnessed the company’s brand and success grow firsthand. “We’ve expanded our market territory, added products and services to better...
cbs19news
Glamping site proposal brings public comment
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
WHSV
Sage Bird Cider Works to host Apple Harvest Festival
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Exciting things are happening at Sage Bird Cider Works in Harrisonburg. Many of them will be on display at their Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. Amberlee Carlson, one of the owners, said last year, the festival was their biggest event of the year, and they’re expecting a similar result this year.
WHSV
Downtown Staunton gears up for holiday season with new businesses
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley is wrapping up fall programming, and it won’t be long until holiday celebrations and parades are in full swing. Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) just wrapped up a busy fall for the city, and winter is stacking up to be the same. “It’s...
WHSV
Residents report more T-Mobile service issues in the Broadway area
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Some T-Mobile customers in the Broadway area of Rockingham County are dealing with major service issues. In Early October a number of people in the Broadway and Fulks Run area reported dealing with service outages. That issue was eventually fixed but now people living in the rural area just north of the town are experiencing similar problems.
WHSV
Auto collision repair processes continue to be more costly and lengthy
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the time of the year when deer collisions are more common and the busiest time of year for auto body shops. The months of October, Nov. and Dec. are during mating season, which means more deer are out and about. Getting repairs or...
WHSV
Valley mental health professional gives advice on navigating the time change
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 6. Everyone gets another hour of sleep when we “fall back.”. That also means, for a lot of people, it will be getting dark on the way home from work. That shift can be hard to get used to....
WHSV
Seasonal donating during inflation: doing more while spending less
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ‘Tis the season of giving, but with high inflation rates and tighter budgets, some may find it difficult to go the extra mile this year. United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Director of Development Jim Sacco said donating does not have to cost you extra. Sacco said you may find some unopened items around your home like hand soap, body wash and diapers could be options to give back.
cbs19news
Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
WSLS
Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close
LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
realcrozetva.com
Beaver Creek Dam Update
I received the following via email (the bolding is mine) The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has prepared a Draft Supplemental Watershed Plan-Environmental Document (Draft Plan-EA) for the Rehabilitation of Multiple-Purpose Structure No. 1 of the Beaver Creek watershed (Beaver Creek Dam) located in Albemarle County, Virginia. NRCS and the Project Sponsors invite you to review the Draft Plan-EA and provide your comments, questions and/or feedback regarding this supplemental watershed plan.
crozetgazette.com
Crozet Roundabout Construction Updates
For those curious about the status of two traffic roundabout construction projects in the Crozet area, the waiting is the hardest part. A roundabout for the Rt. 240/250 intersection was funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program three years ago. The plan was to begin work on the roundabout in 2021 after the Crozet Avenue bridge replacement work was complete, but the bridge work was not started until this past summer. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials reported in March that the roundabout project would go to advertising within this calendar year and construction would begin by the end of 2022.
royalexaminer.com
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals. There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store...
WHSV
Sustainability in Action event brings together stakeholders from around the Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night, Sustainable Shenandoah Valley held its first Sustainability in Action event. Sustainable Shenandoah Valley is a regional consortium with representatives from Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, International Beliefs and Values Institute, James Madison University, and Mary Baldwin University. Several...
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent
Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City
Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
Comments / 0