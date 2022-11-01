ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Modine Manufacturing expands Rockbridge facility, creating jobs

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Modine Manufacturing transformed the Rockbridge building from a warehouse to a full-scale production facility. The company produces data center chillers and has operated in Virginia since 1963. “You know there’s so much data. There’s so much cloud services and so many things like that. And everything...
LEXINGTON, VA
WHSV

Augusta Co-Op general manager to retire after 34 years

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Kevin McLaren is retiring as Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau General Manager after 34 years of leadership. The Co-Op has many functions for farm supply and McLaren witnessed the company’s brand and success grow firsthand. “We’ve expanded our market territory, added products and services to better...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Glamping site proposal brings public comment

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Sage Bird Cider Works to host Apple Harvest Festival

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Exciting things are happening at Sage Bird Cider Works in Harrisonburg. Many of them will be on display at their Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. Amberlee Carlson, one of the owners, said last year, the festival was their biggest event of the year, and they’re expecting a similar result this year.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Downtown Staunton gears up for holiday season with new businesses

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley is wrapping up fall programming, and it won’t be long until holiday celebrations and parades are in full swing. Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) just wrapped up a busy fall for the city, and winter is stacking up to be the same. “It’s...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Residents report more T-Mobile service issues in the Broadway area

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Some T-Mobile customers in the Broadway area of Rockingham County are dealing with major service issues. In Early October a number of people in the Broadway and Fulks Run area reported dealing with service outages. That issue was eventually fixed but now people living in the rural area just north of the town are experiencing similar problems.
BROADWAY, VA
WHSV

Seasonal donating during inflation: doing more while spending less

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ‘Tis the season of giving, but with high inflation rates and tighter budgets, some may find it difficult to go the extra mile this year. United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Director of Development Jim Sacco said donating does not have to cost you extra. Sacco said you may find some unopened items around your home like hand soap, body wash and diapers could be options to give back.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close

LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
LEXINGTON, VA
realcrozetva.com

Beaver Creek Dam Update

I received the following via email (the bolding is mine) The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has prepared a Draft Supplemental Watershed Plan-Environmental Document (Draft Plan-EA) for the Rehabilitation of Multiple-Purpose Structure No. 1 of the Beaver Creek watershed (Beaver Creek Dam) located in Albemarle County, Virginia. NRCS and the Project Sponsors invite you to review the Draft Plan-EA and provide your comments, questions and/or feedback regarding this supplemental watershed plan.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
crozetgazette.com

Crozet Roundabout Construction Updates

For those curious about the status of two traffic roundabout construction projects in the Crozet area, the waiting is the hardest part. A roundabout for the Rt. 240/250 intersection was funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program three years ago. The plan was to begin work on the roundabout in 2021 after the Crozet Avenue bridge replacement work was complete, but the bridge work was not started until this past summer. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials reported in March that the roundabout project would go to advertising within this calendar year and construction would begin by the end of 2022.
CROZET, VA
WHSV

Sustainability in Action event brings together stakeholders from around the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night, Sustainable Shenandoah Valley held its first Sustainability in Action event. Sustainable Shenandoah Valley is a regional consortium with representatives from Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, International Beliefs and Values Institute, James Madison University, and Mary Baldwin University. Several...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Travel Maven

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SPERRYVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent

Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City

Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.

