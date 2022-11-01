Read full article on original website
Ever want to sleep inside of a shoe? A Pennsylvania shoe house is now available for vacation stays
YORK, Pa. — A roadside attraction in York County, Pennsylvania, known as the Haines Shoe House is now available for vacation stays. Waylon and Naomi Brown purchased the property in July and have turned it into a short-term rental. The unique building at 197 Shoe House Road in Hellam...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
Cumberland County home with cathedral ceiling, open floor plan for $627K: Cool Spaces
This new model home, The Ariel, by Garman Builders, in Forgedale Crossing, fits perfectly into the neighborhood with the triple gable front elevation, large covered front porch, a pair of dormers and the all-white facade of shutters and siding. The 3,070-square-foot home opens to a first floor made roomy with...
JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.
Holiday Market on Market Nov. 8 | Downtown Camp Hill
Stock up for the holidays at Market on Market in downtown Camp Hill! New market hours are 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 22!. Visit Market on Market at the Trinity Camp Hill Parking Lot, 2000 Chestnut St.! Whether you’re prepping for weekly meals or ready to start your holiday planning, Market on Market’s vendors have you covered.
Central Pa. county unveils steps to help Spanish-speakers ‘vote effectively’
Additional signs telling Spanish-speaking residents to “vote here” and a slew of other steps will be in place Tuesday to help all voters in York County effectively participate in the general election. The York County Board of Elections has agreed to terms that go above and beyond satisfying...
York County woman gives senior animals a place to call home
WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their extraordinary community service. When it comes to animals, there is a woman in York County who makes it her mission to take care of them. Lynn Leach Yates started 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue. It's a...
Retirement community with 2-year waiting list plans to build apartment building
A senior living community in Lancaster County has announced it plans to build a new apartment building on its campus. United Zion Retirement Community announced earlier this month that it plans to construct the new facility near its main building along Furnace Hills Pike in Warwick Township. The building is expected to have around 47 apartments as well as a common space for campus residents.
New plant in York uses plastic waste to make concrete
A recent report from the environmental group Greenpeace concluded that of the 51 million tons of plastic produced by Americans last year, about 2.4 million tons were recycled, which is about 5% of the country’s plastic waste. Bottom line – we don’t recycle a lot of plastic compared to how much is produced or used.
PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December
>PPL Reportedly Will Raise Rates By Nearly 20 Percent In December. (Lancaster County, PA) - Electricity provider P-P-L says it's increasing rates for customers in Lancaster County next month. Starting December 1st, 227-thousand customers will see hikes of about 18 percent. That amounts to about 22-dollars more per month for the average customer. Met-Ed, the county's secondary provider is also increasing rates -- by almost ten percent.
Deer wanders into Pennsylvania mall, runs through JCPenney
A JCPenney store at a Pennsylvania mall was closed temporarily when a deer wandered into the store and made its way to a dressing room.
Five Haunting Locations in York
York PA features an uncanny and haunting past; one featuring civil war battles and war casualties. Along with these passings comes a spooky present. Many locations nearby have some unsettling stories involving apparitions, moving objects, and much more. During this spooky time, be sure to check out and learn more about these locations!
Wedding ring found in Halloween candy, police searching for owner
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Are you missing your wedding ring?. The Camp Hill Police Department announced on Friday that they are searching for the owner of a wedding ring found in a child's trick-or-treat bag. Police say a good Samaritan turned the ring in Thursday night and it is...
Chicken souvlaki from Dauphin County restaurant has all of the flavors of Greece: Best Eats
Simply Greek dishes out an extensive menu of Greek fare, mostly traditional dishes available for dine-in or takeout. Appetizers include tzatziki, hummus, Greek eggplant dip, dolmades, tiropita, and Greek fries. Pick from gyro or lamb burgers as well as pitas made with a choice of pork, chicken, lamb, shrimp, veggie,...
Deer Wanders Into Mall In Central Pennsylvania
A buck wandered into the dress room at the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daily Voice spoke with a shopper who witnessed the whole situation. Janelle Kiscaddin couldn't believe her eyes when she and her friend Brittany Kreiser were walking up to the mall and the deer was strolling up the sidewalk.
Electricity prices in Lancaster County rising
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Electricity prices in Lancaster County are set to get more expensive. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the county’s primary electricity provider, PPL, will increase rates by 18% starting Dec. 1. This will affect about 227,000 customers in the county. The county’s secondary provider, Met-Ed, is also increasing rates by […]
Old Sled Works to close permanently
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.
Construction begins on 700,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to newly built massive facility
An Illinois developer has announced it has begun construction on a 700,000-square-foot facility. First Industrial Realty Trust is building the facility at First Logistics Center @ 283, which is located along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. The facility is being built adjacent to a 1.1 million square-foot facility at 2771 N. Market St. that First Industrial Realty Trust developed and recently leased to online retailer, the Boohoo Group.
Tanger Outlets Lancaster Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Lancaster is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Banana Republic Factory, Calvin Klein and H&M– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
