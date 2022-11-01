Read full article on original website
borderbelt.org
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
triad-city-beat.com
The politics of North Carolina’s school board
This story was originally published by EducationNC on Oct. 24. Story by Dean Drescher. Over the past two years during COVID-19, school board meetings drew overflowing crowds and were often contentious as masking and other pandemic policies sparked reactions. Sometimes those in attendance needed to be reprimanded. Sometimes they needed to be removed (see the photo below).
In North Carolina, a county elections director stood up to locals
Michella Huff considered it ludicrous that anyone could think the election had been rigged where Trump received upward of 70% of the votes.
WECT
Things to keep in mind ahead of election night in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nov. 8 is Election Day for the 2022 general election. Here is your guide to unofficial counts, provisional ballots and other topics that tend to come up around Election Day. The N.C. State Board of Elections notes that power outages, printer jams, long lines and other...
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
The previous Wake sheriff wants his job back. Can a Democratic candidate win again?
Two candidates, one the previous Republican sheriff, seek to fill a seat left open by the only Wake County sheriff to lose a 2nd-term reelection in recent history.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County voters have choice to raise taxes designated for public safety
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Voters in several Cape Fear counties will have one or more referendums to decide on in Tuesday’s election. A quarter-cent tax increase is one of the items that will be on the ballot in Bladen County. According to County Manager Greg Martin, the...
Early voting | You can register and vote at one-stop early voting in North Carolina
Voters can same-day register at any one-stop early voting site in their county. Early voting ends Saturday at 3 pm across NC.
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
kiss951.com
The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend
North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
columbuscountynews.com
Board Denies Byrd Statement
Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
carolinajournal.com
Why I love North Carolina
The first person that came to my door when I moved to North Carolina introduced himself as “Cornbread.” Now moving from Mississippi, that’s no culture shock like it might be for the Northeastern transplants, but it was a little something out of an Andy Griffith episode. “Cornbread” talked about everything he needed to fix and what he would do for us. My wife had just started a job at Campbell University, so we lived in campus housing. I’m pretty sure I never saw “Cornbread” again, but I’ve long since romanticized those early days in the state.
coastalreview.org
Nonprofit abandons Eagle Island purchase agreement
The nonprofit Unique Places to Save is terminating the purchase agreement with a Mooresville real estate development company for 82 acres on Eagles Island, adjacent to the USS North Carolina battleship across from downtown Wilmington. The Chapel Hill-based organization announced this summer plans to raise the $16 million needed to...
North Carolina early voting turnout trending higher than last Midterm
"People are just motivated to vote these days because the stakes are so high."
More than a dozen North Carolina Powerball players miss jackpot but still win big in Wednesday’s drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing, but more than a dozen North Carolina lottery players are celebrating after big wins on Wednesday. While no one hit the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery said […]
WRAL
FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida
Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace between North Carolina an Florida. Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on...
Intentional misinformation? North Carolina State Board of Elections warning of fake mail, texts as election looms
Now, the State Board of Elections is warning about mass mailings and text messages to voters about early voting before Nov. 8.
