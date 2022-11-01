ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Family plans to rebuild Gulf Coast Seafood after devastating fire

By Alexa Daly
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcCDm_0iuuAqnZ00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — After crews worked to put a fire out at the Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant Monday morning , the restaurant was deemed a total loss.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said on Monday the fire started in the attic.

Pensacola sports complex leaders excited to host SEC soccer tournament

The restaurant, owned by the Patti family has been a staple in the Pensacola community since it opened in 1974.

“To see my whole life, my whole family’s life has been here and we’ve been apart of this community and so to see that just happen in minutes, its a gut wrenching experience that I’ll never forget,” Jonathan Patti, the manager of the restaurant and son of the owner Gerard Patti, said.

The owners said they are devastated that the fire took place before the Thanksgiving holiday, where they host their own family Thanksgiving, and open their doors to those in the community to join them.

“We have a big family and we would invite costumers, if they don’t have a family you come and eat with us because you are part of our family,” Patti said. “There’s also bitterness that we won’t be able to do that tradition this year.”

Jon Smith Subs to open first Pensacola location in Cordova Mall

Patti says the family is grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

“It’s just overwhelming the love this community has given,” Patti said.

The family is hoping their faith will get them through, and allow them to open their doors again.

“We get to see a lot of miracles that have happened that are in these walls, and testimonies that just encourage us,” Patti said. “That’s what we love it’s just not about business it’s about making a difference.”

Travis Tritt cancels all November shows, including Pensacola, after suffering knee injury

The Florida State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of Monday’s fire, but say they believe it was accidental.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man wanted for Pensacola Wells Fargo robbery arrested in Key West

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man who was wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo in Pensacola has been arrested, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department. Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Key West. Morgan had an outstanding warrant for the bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21. He will […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola prepares for Veterans Day

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers from different organizations in the community have been painting and working to upkeep the landscaping at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola in advance of Veterans Day.  The park, out of 92 others in Pensacola is the only one not run by the city. Instead, it is run by Veterans Memorial […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes

Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Great Gulf Coast Art Festival Celebrates 50 years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the 50th year, the Great Gulf Coast Art Festival is once again transforming downtown Pensacola into a vibrant art exhibit. “This show is kind of like the super bowl of art shows. It’s probably top 10 in the country,” said Photographer Michael Jasinski. Located at Seville Square Park, the festival […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Perfumania coming to Pensacola: Register to win for grand opening

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s time to celebrate Perfumania coming to The Cordova Mall in Pensacola with their grand opening event, Nov. 18 to 20. To help celebrate, Perfumania is giving away $100 and $500 gift certificates. About Perfumania:. Perfumania operates over one hundred discount retail stores throughout...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Jon Smith Subs to open first Pensacola location in Cordova Mall

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jon Smith Subs, part of the Indigo Hospitality Group, will open its first Pensacola location tomorrow, Nov. 2, in Cordova Mall. Along with the opening, the sub shop will host a nonprofit fundraising event on Nov. 3, benefitting Ascension Sacred Heart, in which 20% of net sales will be donated to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

3rd Annual Ping Pong on Palafox set for this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Zarzaur Law is partnering with the Pensacola Table Tennis Club to host “Ping Pong on Palafox” for the third year in a row. This event is an outdoor community sporting event which will be held on the street at the intersection of Palafox and Romana Streets in Downtown Pensacola. It will […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Locals plan kayak clean up for litter-filled Shoal River

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Kimberly Jordan and her husband went for a paddle down Shoal River on a crisp October morning with hopes to enjoy the changing foliage. What Kimberly found was low water levels and piles of trash. “Plastic bottles and glass bottles are the most of what I see out there,” said Jordan. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy