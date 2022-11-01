ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Coy DeLaCruz
7d ago

Before I even read this story I said to myself I bet this happened in ENY....I WAS RIGHT!!!!....😭....Always in ENY...my hometown...☹️

CBS New York

Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx

NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

High-rise fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Officers Injured After 18-Year-Old Hicksville Woman Becomes Combative, Police Say

An 18-year-old Long Island woman has been accused of injuring two police officers as they attempted to arrest her, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Nassau County residence in Hicksville on Harding Avenue, where a woman told them that she was having an argument with a family member, according to Nassau County Police.
HICKSVILLE, NY
qchron.com

With video: Suspect wanted in mail theft

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect wanted for burglarizing an apartment building mailbox in Forest Hills in the early morning hours of Oct. 26. A video of the suspect can be viewed online at qchron.com. Police said the theft took place...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

