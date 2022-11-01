Read full article on original website
Coy DeLaCruz
7d ago
Before I even read this story I said to myself I bet this happened in ENY....I WAS RIGHT!!!!....😭....Always in ENY...my hometown...☹️
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Off-duty NYPD detective, gunman in ski mask shoot at each other in Queens
An off-duty NYPD detective and a gunman in a ski mask shot at each other in Queens on Tuesday morning, but it didn’t appear either was struck in the gunfire.
Man, 28, dies after mom shoots him in head at Brooklyn home
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in the head by his mother during a feud in their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday. “I got shot,” the victim reportedly told police. “My mother shot me.”
Police: Suspect of fatal Brooklyn shooting was victim's mother
The NYPD revealed Tuesday the suspect of a fatal Brooklyn shooting in October is the victim's mother.
Man, 35, found fatally shot in back in Brooklyn building
Officials are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday evening in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
Off-duty correction officer robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn housing complex, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint at Brooklyn public housing building Sunday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old officer was walking in a staircase at the Langston Hughes houses on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville at around noon when three men stole his gun, wallet, and jewelry, according to the NYPD. […]
Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx
NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
Suspect punches, robs man delivering beer in the Bronx
Police are searching for a man they said violently robbed a Bronx delivery man last month, authorities said.
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
NYPD: Woman fatally struck by van in Brooklyn
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a getaway driver that fatally struck a pedestrian in Brooklyn.
Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx Execution
BRONX - The feds charged a gang member with murder for executing a man on a Bronx street. Prosecutors said the defendant gunned down the victim to further himself in the gang which is an offshoot of the Bloods.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Worker who died in Brooklyn bakery freezer was caught in machine blades
The Brooklyn bakery worker found lifeless inside a walk-in freezer died of an accident, the city medical examiner’s office said Monday.
fox5ny.com
High-rise fire in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
Authorities: Man riding scooter in Brooklyn struck by car, in critical condition
Police say a man has been sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn Monday morning.
News 12
NYPD: Suspect wanted after man shot in the stomach overnight in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach overnight in Brooklyn. They say he was shot on the corner of Logan Street and Sutter Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was immediately taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and is in stable condition. The suspect...
Officers Injured After 18-Year-Old Hicksville Woman Becomes Combative, Police Say
An 18-year-old Long Island woman has been accused of injuring two police officers as they attempted to arrest her, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Nassau County residence in Hicksville on Harding Avenue, where a woman told them that she was having an argument with a family member, according to Nassau County Police.
qchron.com
With video: Suspect wanted in mail theft
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect wanted for burglarizing an apartment building mailbox in Forest Hills in the early morning hours of Oct. 26. A video of the suspect can be viewed online at qchron.com. Police said the theft took place...
Two Nabbed With Loaded Glock During Inwood Traffic Stop, Police Say
Two people were nabbed with a loaded Glock-19 during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident took place in Inwood around 12:50 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 on Burnside Avenue. According to Nassau County detectives, officers on patrol spotted a 2021 Toyota failing to maintain its lane while traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue.
Comments / 10