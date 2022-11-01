Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn’t played since Week Three because of a toe injury and the Saints don’t expect to have him in the lineup again this year. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Thomas will be having surgery on his toe and that he will be placed on injured reserve. Allen said that the toe is dislocated and that the team believes he will miss the rest of the season as a result.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO