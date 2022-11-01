Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
NBC Sports
Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders
He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
NBC Sports
Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry out of Titans practice on Thursday
Titans running back Derrick Henry has insisted the foot that made him limited in Wednesday’s practice is fine and that he won’t miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. But Henry was still one of a few key players who weren’t on the field for Thursday’s session.
NBC Sports
William Jackson III gave up per-game roster bonuses to facilitate trade to Steelers
William Jackson III wanted out of Washington, and he was willing to give up some money to move along. Jackson agreed to give up the per-game roster bonuses in his contract this year to facilitate his trade to Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Those bonuses were for $44,000...
NBC Sports
Bradley Chubb agrees to five-year extension with Dolphins
Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said on Wednesday that he expected to have a contract extension with edge rusher Bradley Chubb finalized in the near future and Grier was not just blowing smoke. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins and Chubb have agreed to terms on a five-year extension days...
Marcus Mariota’s Atlanta Falcons contract is the best deal in football now and in 2023
The two-year contract Marcus Mariota signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason has quickly become not only the best
NBC Sports
Roob's Observations: Why Eagles didn't make a move at the deadline
Understanding why the Eagles didn’t make a deadline trade, an interesting perspective on the Eagles’ run defense and elite company for Miles Sanders. All that and tons more in a Special Edition Thursday Morning Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Just because the Eagles didn’t go out...
NBC Sports
Report: Dolphins, Chubb agree to massive extension after trade
Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
NBC Sports
Dave Ziegler: The frustration of the fan base is totally warranted
General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels inherited a Raiders team that had gone 10-7 and earned a Wild Card berth, despite a 2021 season filled with turmoil. They made big moves in the offseason, trading for receiver Davante Adams and signing edge rusher Chandler Jones. They signed edge rusher Maxx Crosby, receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Derek Carr, and tight end Darren Waller to contract extensions.
NBC Sports
Jared Goff on T.J. Hockenson trade: Sucks going through that as a teammate
Lions head coach Dan Campbell pitched the team’s decision to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings as an increased opportunity for other players to make their mark, but another reaction would be to say that the Lions are prioritizing the future over what’s left of their 2022 schedule.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Cannon started the last two...
NBC Sports
Robert Quinn played seven snaps for Eagles’ D, did not register any stats
The Eagles are easing defensive end Robert Quinn into their defense slowly. Quinn, the veteran pass rusher who arrived in a trade with the Bears last week, played just seven snaps for the Eagles’ defense on Thursday night. He also registered one snap on special teams. Quinn didn’t have any tackles or otherwise record any statistics in the box score.
NBC Sports
Brandin Cooks could be in danger of voiding his $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023
Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded. With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing that made a trade impossible — his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million.
NBC Sports
Young: 49ers in 'perfect' spot behind unthreatening Seahawks
The 49ers enter their bye week as the second-place team in the NFC West with a .500 record through eight games. And when Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young looks at his former team’s current record, he sees no need to panic. In fact, it's quite the opposite. “This...
NBC Sports
Eagles tie Texans with fourth-down touchdown
The Eagles went 91 yards in 18 plays, eating up 8:04 of the first quarter. But it took a fourth-down play for Philadelphia to get on the scoreboard. Miles Sanders ran it in untouched from the 2-yard line with 1:33 left in the quarter. The Eagles and Texans are tied...
NBC Sports
De’Vondre Campbell ruled out; Aaron Rodgers exits report
The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest...
NBC Sports
Lynch likes 49ers roster as is, 'will look' at OBJ signing
Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The end of the NFL trading window this season did not close the door entirely on the ability of the 49ers and others teams to add veteran talent.
NBC Sports
Michael Thomas having toe surgery, likely to miss rest of season
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn’t played since Week Three because of a toe injury and the Saints don’t expect to have him in the lineup again this year. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Thomas will be having surgery on his toe and that he will be placed on injured reserve. Allen said that the toe is dislocated and that the team believes he will miss the rest of the season as a result.
NBC Sports
D’Andre Swift back at practice, Penei Sewell remains out
Lions running back D'Andre Swift returned last weekend after missing three games with shoulder and ankle injuries, but head coach Dan Campbell said early this week that the back wasn’t back to 100 percent. That made Swift’s absence from Wednesday’s practice reason for some concern about his outlook for...
NBC Sports
Kenneth Gainwell gives Eagles their first lead
The Eagles went 91 yards for a touchdown on their first drive. They went 46 on their second drive before Jalen Hurts lost the team’s first fumble of the season. They went 79 yards for a touchdown on their third drive. The Eagles took their first lead of the...
