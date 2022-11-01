Deadline Eminent for First Half Payment! Cheryl E. Johnson, Galveston County Tax Assessor-Collector

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Galveston County property owners wishing to take advantage of the half-payment option have until

November 30th to make the first payment, with the second half due (without penalty and interest) on June 30, 2023.

All GCTO government partners participate in this payment option.

Payment may be mailed but do not wait until November 30th as all mail in Galveston County is sent to the USPS North Houston Distribution Center for postmarks, typically resulting in a one-day delay for the postmark if not dropped in the local mailbox before the last pick-up of the day.

You may also pay online at

www.galcotax.com

(bank convenience fees are assessed as follows: $0.50 for electronic checks and 2.2% for

credit and debit cards),

via telephone with a debit or credit card (1-866-865-1433 for English and 1-866-865-1435

for Spanish)

or in person

(use the convenient yellow drop boxes located outside of all full-time offices but be

sure to place the payment in an envelope and note the date dropped on the outside).

Full-time offices are open 7:30 am to 5:30 pm (Monday – Thursday) and 8:00 am to 12:00 pm (Friday) and are located in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe, and Texas City.

Satellite offices are located in Crystal Beach (the third Tuesday of each month from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, closed for a one-half hour for lunch from 11:30 am to Noon)

and Friendswood City Hall (Thursday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, closed from Noon to 1 pm for lunch, and Friday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm each week).

With recent concerns regarding the US Postal Service, customers are encouraged to utilize the online payment system (https://www.galvestoncountytx.gov/our-county/tax-assessor-collector/tax-office) as follows:

Click on the large red “Look Up/Pay Property Taxes” button, search for your account, and click on the blue “Pay by

Credit Card or E-Check,” select a payment amount, and complete the requested information.

