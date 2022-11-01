ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale tea house has new, and old, beginning

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FjVr_0iuu9szP00

“In with the new” has a bit of a different meaning at The Spicery in Our 1895 Home.

The longtime specialty tea house in Historic Downtown Glendale has new owners since the restaurant reopened Oct. 6. Former owner Matt Borowski stepped into retirement over the summer after a successful 12-year run at The Spicery.

But with a devotion to history and the kind of original charm that can only come from a century-plus old building, little has changed.

New owners Lorraine and Bud Zomok, with partners Sue Berntsen and Kenn Clark, have left much of The Spicery’s vintage look as is, not to mention most of its menu and specialty tea options.

The couple knows a thing or two about preserving Glendale history.

Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, the house was built in 1895 by Victor and Lilly Messenger, and later in 1936 was bought by Harold and Mae Brewster. By the 1980s, the Brewster sons sold their childhood home to Martha Campbell, a Glendale native since 1936 herself, who founded The Spicery three decades ago as one of Arizona’s first tearooms.

And other than add their own decorative touches and personal details, that’s the history the Zomoks intend to preserve. Forget about sealing any wood floors to eliminate creaks.

“It’s earned that creak,” Bud said. “When you walk through parts of the house you know ‘oh there’s that board.’ But that’s the original 100 years of people walking on it.”

The Zomoks are staunch advocates for Historic Downtown Glendale, and for good reason.

Both have lived in Glendale for 50 years. Bud and Lorraine met as teenagers but life took them down separate paths that weren’t that different at all. They both spent the next 30 years living their lives without ever seeing each other, despite each frequenting downtown and local events, and eventually married when they met again by chance.

And they own a house built in 1918 near downtown.

“1918, end of World War I,” Bud pondered. “There were people in that home listening to the radio, and during World War II, and the first moon landing. All of those experiences were part of that house. And even here (The Spicery). How many Christmases and how many birthdays or funerals and weddings were celebrated in this home long before it was a restaurant. All of that energy. That’s what makes it real.”

That historic energy followed them to taking over The Spicery. Shortly after reopening, a relative of Campbell’s came across a news item about the house’s new life starting up again, and reached out to the couple. She was in possession of 18 vintage teacups owned by Campbell, and asked if they wanted them for the new (and yet not so new) Spicery.

Talk about an obvious answer.

“She said ‘But it would be an honor for them to be used.’ She didn’t want them just put somewhere,” Lorraine said.

Those teacups take their rightful place today among The Spicery’s China teacups and fine dining. Lunchtime tea service includes three-course meals with more than a dozen specialty teas from which to choose. (Tea service requires two-day advanced reservations.)

There are also sandwiches, salads and homemade deserts.

The Zomoks, who also own Memory Lane Trinkets and Treasures a couple doors down at 5836 W. Palmaire Ave., are also in the process of reimagining the large patio at The Spicery with even more seating and amenities.

Call 623-937-6534 or visit 1895spicery.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide

Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Tallest Christmas Tree in Arizona Arrives This Week

The holiday traditions carry on at Outlets at Anthem this week with the 21st annual arrival of Arizona’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree. Measuring 70-feet tall and 20-feet wide, the tree will make its grand entrance at the North Phoenix shopping center this Friday, November 4 at 6:30 a.m. and will be hoisted into place at 7:45 a.m. with the help of an industrial crane and Santa Claus himself.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022

November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ

The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
MESA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Hank is home safe now in Queen Creek

When Queen Creek resident Andrea Polyak and her family called on the community this Halloween to help find their beloved Hank, 12, a 50-pound lab/pit mix who went missing Oct. 28, they came through. Just after 9 p.m. last night, Nov. 2, Polyak messaged me, letting me know that Hank...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mail mix-up leaves Phoenix man with nothing but junk mail for months

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you move into a new house, the mail service should be pretty smooth. You start getting mail at your new address, and the previous owners get their mail forwarded to their new home. That’s not happening for one Valley man, and the post office admits they haven’t seen a situation quite like this before.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Duck and Decanter celebrates 50 years

Back in the early ’70s, Phoenix was a bit of a culinary wasteland. Finding a broad selection of quality ingredients could require multiple shopping forays — if they could be obtained at all. Just three Valley shops sold a wide selection of cork-finished premium wines, according to Randy...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Best New Restaurants 2022

A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy