Glendale tea house has new, and old, beginning

“In with the new” has a bit of a different meaning at The Spicery in Our 1895 Home.

The longtime specialty tea house in Historic Downtown Glendale has new owners since the restaurant reopened Oct. 6. Former owner Matt Borowski stepped into retirement over the summer after a successful 12-year run at The Spicery.

But with a devotion to history and the kind of original charm that can only come from a century-plus old building, little has changed.

New owners Lorraine and Bud Zomok, with partners Sue Berntsen and Kenn Clark, have left much of The Spicery’s vintage look as is, not to mention most of its menu and specialty tea options.

The couple knows a thing or two about preserving Glendale history.

Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, the house was built in 1895 by Victor and Lilly Messenger, and later in 1936 was bought by Harold and Mae Brewster. By the 1980s, the Brewster sons sold their childhood home to Martha Campbell, a Glendale native since 1936 herself, who founded The Spicery three decades ago as one of Arizona’s first tearooms.

And other than add their own decorative touches and personal details, that’s the history the Zomoks intend to preserve. Forget about sealing any wood floors to eliminate creaks.

“It’s earned that creak,” Bud said. “When you walk through parts of the house you know ‘oh there’s that board.’ But that’s the original 100 years of people walking on it.”

The Zomoks are staunch advocates for Historic Downtown Glendale, and for good reason.

Both have lived in Glendale for 50 years. Bud and Lorraine met as teenagers but life took them down separate paths that weren’t that different at all. They both spent the next 30 years living their lives without ever seeing each other, despite each frequenting downtown and local events, and eventually married when they met again by chance.

And they own a house built in 1918 near downtown.

“1918, end of World War I,” Bud pondered. “There were people in that home listening to the radio, and during World War II, and the first moon landing. All of those experiences were part of that house. And even here (The Spicery). How many Christmases and how many birthdays or funerals and weddings were celebrated in this home long before it was a restaurant. All of that energy. That’s what makes it real.”

That historic energy followed them to taking over The Spicery. Shortly after reopening, a relative of Campbell’s came across a news item about the house’s new life starting up again, and reached out to the couple. She was in possession of 18 vintage teacups owned by Campbell, and asked if they wanted them for the new (and yet not so new) Spicery.

Talk about an obvious answer.

“She said ‘But it would be an honor for them to be used.’ She didn’t want them just put somewhere,” Lorraine said.

Those teacups take their rightful place today among The Spicery’s China teacups and fine dining. Lunchtime tea service includes three-course meals with more than a dozen specialty teas from which to choose. (Tea service requires two-day advanced reservations.)

There are also sandwiches, salads and homemade deserts.

The Zomoks, who also own Memory Lane Trinkets and Treasures a couple doors down at 5836 W. Palmaire Ave., are also in the process of reimagining the large patio at The Spicery with even more seating and amenities.

Call 623-937-6534 or visit 1895spicery.com .