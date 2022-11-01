Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 8: OU football preps for Baylor as Brent Venables, Sooners try for strong finish

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners not looking for 'revenge game' against Baylor despite strange ending in 2021
Chaos ensued the last time Oklahoma faced Baylor. The Sooners trailed the Bears 24-14 in the game’s final seconds, and Baylor fans were ready to storm the field for its upset win over then-No. 8 OU. But the Bears fans rushed prematurely, although there were three seconds left on...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Jalil Farooq rewarded with 'player of the game', captain nod after career performance
Following a career-best performance against Iowa State, Jalil Farooq is being rewarded for his efforts. On Tuesday, OU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) coach Brent Venables announced the sophomore receiver was named “player of the game” against the Cyclones. Farooq was also named a team captain for the first time, as he and the Sooners prepare for Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser expects Bijan Cortes, Luke Northweather to be available for season opener
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser offered injury updates on sophomore guard Bijan Cortes and freshman forward Luke Northweather on Thursday. Cortes, who missed OU’s exhibition contest against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25, has fully cleared concussion protocol and will be available for the Sooners’ season opener against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7. Northweather, who also missed the exhibition game with an ankle issue, will also likely return.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 90-67 exhibition win over Emporia State
No. 15 Oklahoma defeated Emporia State 90-67 in its lone exhibition match of the season on Thursday. Redshirt senior forward Madi Williams scored 10 points with six rebounds and two assists. Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa finished with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting and six rebounds. Fourteen of the 16 rostered Sooners received playing time.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Damond Harmon reflects on 'scary' injury, recovery process — 'I've kind of played more free'
Damond Harmon couldn’t feel the right side of his body as he was transported from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth to a local hospital on Oct. 1. But the feeling returned once he arrived after he prayed and looked down at a meaningful tattoo on his wrist.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Roy Williams to receive NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during Sooners vs Baylor
Former Oklahoma safety Roy Williams will be honored with a National Football Foundation Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the Sooners' matchup with Baylor. Williams will be recognized on Owen Field between the first and second quarters of Saturday's game. He will also receive a hall of fame plaque that will be displayed permanently at OU.
Oklahoma Daily
OU softball: WPF's Smash It Vipers trade OU legend Jocelyn Alo to Oklahoma City Spark
Oklahoma legend and former Smash It Vipers standout Jocelyn Alo was traded to the Oklahoma City Spark, a new Women's Professional Fastpitch team, and agreed to a three-year contract, it was announced Thursday. The trade brings Alo back to the state she called home for five years while playing at...
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Porter Moser not yet looking for Matt Brady replacement after assistant coach's resignation
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser had little additional explanation regarding assistant coach Matt Brady’s resignation when he addressed the media before practice Thursday. Brady resigned from his role on Tuesday, with OU’s athletic department citing “personal reasons” for his departure. Moser also said he’s not looking for a replacement for Brady at this time.
Oklahoma Daily
‘He’s had it since day one’: How OU's Porter Moser instilled trust, buy-in to navigate transfer portal challenges in year 2
It was 95-degrees in Florence, Italy, when 6-foot-8, 235-pound Ben Averkamp found himself huddled inside an elevator with a group of his Loyola-Chicago teammates 10 years ago. Moments earlier, freshman forward Matt O’Leary had stopped the elevator and forced his way in, but the journey lasted only a half-flight up. Averkamp, O’Leary and their teammates were stuck in the non-air conditioned box for nearly 25 minutes before a technician lowered them safely back to the lobby.
Oklahoma Daily
State elections loom as Oklahoma educators face teacher shortage
Motivational posters cover the walls of PJ Siharath's classroom, a space where books and open curriculum foster curiosity and creativity and where students are taught how to be the next generation of civil leaders. Teachers like Siharath are still adjusting to the post-pandemic classroom, all while facing recent legislation that...
Oklahoma Daily
RJ Harris, Jared Deck compete for Oklahoma House District 44 seat
RJ HARRIS (R) Harris is a National Guard veteran, lawyer and “someone who fights for the rights of Oklahomans,” according to his website. Harris received both his undergraduate and law degree from OU and is a practicing lawyer in the state. He also works as an air traffic controller, according to his campaign site.
Oklahoma Daily
Teresa Sterling, Annie Menz compete to represent Oklahoma House District 45
TERESA STERLING (R) Sterling did not respond to any of the OU Daily’s attempts to schedule an interview. Sterling is a retired Oklahoma City police officer and small business owner of Capt. Jack’s Party Shack in Norman, Oklahoma. Sterling’s focus is on protecting the elderly residents of Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Daily
Unhoused Normanites plea for systemic changes in Section 8 housing process
Becky Tyler was a stay-at-home mom. Alfredo Tandarne spent game days in Norman as a custodian in the Sooners’ stadium. Walisa Sanders was retired. Tyler, Tandarne and Sanders now experience homelessness and need help as they seek housing. Sanders said that people with Section 8 vouchers, an assistance program...
