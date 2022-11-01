ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?

Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company

GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
WYOMING, MI
grmag.com

Celebrity to speak at two Muskegon venues

A Navy SEAL and actor is scheduled to appear at a Muskegon school on Monday, Nov. 7. Remi Adeleke will be visiting Muskegon Maritime Academy, located at 571 E. Apple Ave., in Muskegon Heights, according to the school’s founder and event organizer Franklin A. Fudail. Remi is also a...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale

MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
MARNE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dog & The Bank offers fine dining in unique setting in Plainwell

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Chef Matt Bush and his wife Allison Maxwell will celebrate one year of business at their Plainwell eatery on Friday, Nov. 4. Dog & The Bank is a modern American restaurant with an open, interactive kitchen and a focus on fresh, local and seasonal fare. Bush describes the couple’s restaurant as “fine dining in a casual, yet intimate atmosphere.”
PLAINWELL, MI
WOOD

A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Booking.com to close Michigan call center, lay off 226 workers

GRAND RAPIDS — A Dutch travel booking site is closing its Grand Rapids-area call center and laying off more than 200 employees. Amsterdam-based Booking.com will close its customer service facility at 4147 Eastern Ave. SE in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming and lay off 226 workers by Dec. 18, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed Monday with the state.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

