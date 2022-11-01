Read full article on original website
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
5 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Deserve Their Own Food Network Special
It's officially Restaurant Week here in Grand Rapids. Now through Monday November 14th, you can find special deals on places to eat here in Grand Rapids in celebration of the amazing food scene we have. Of course, if you haven't already grabbed your digital pass to participate, You can get...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?
Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
Many Celebrities Are Coming to Town for Grand Rapids Comic Con
Grand Rapids Comic Con is happening next weekend. Coming up on November 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2022, Grand Rapids Comic Con will once again return to The Devos Place in Grand Rapids. Many celebrity guests will be in town that you can meet. The list of guests includes some of...
We’re No. 1! Grand Rapids Once AGAIN Named Best Beer City in America
Once again, Grand Rapids has defended its title of "Beer City USA"!. For the fourth time, GR has taken the No. 1 spot in USA Today and 10Best's "Best Beer City in America" poll. Greyline Brewing, City Built Brewing, Kusterer Brauhaus, Founders Brewing Company, Broad Leaf Brewing, Arvon Brewing, Brewery...
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
‘Father Jack’ remembered as fierce advocate for the poor in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – Father “Jack” Lagoe was known for welcoming the unwelcome. As a longtime priest in the Muskegon community, he welcomed homeless individuals into his church with open arms, taking them by the hand and leading them to the front row for his sermons. As a...
3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company
GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
Celebrity to speak at two Muskegon venues
A Navy SEAL and actor is scheduled to appear at a Muskegon school on Monday, Nov. 7. Remi Adeleke will be visiting Muskegon Maritime Academy, located at 571 E. Apple Ave., in Muskegon Heights, according to the school’s founder and event organizer Franklin A. Fudail. Remi is also a...
Popular Grand Rapids Wood-Fired Bakery Expands With New Bagel Shop
Grand Rapids' wood-fired bakery, Field & Fire, is expanding with a new bagel shop. Rad Bagels to Open in Grand Rapids Downtown Market. Field & Fire Bakery first opened in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in 2013. They specialize in authentic European breads and pastries, and focus on using local, organic ingredients.
Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale
MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dog & The Bank offers fine dining in unique setting in Plainwell
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Chef Matt Bush and his wife Allison Maxwell will celebrate one year of business at their Plainwell eatery on Friday, Nov. 4. Dog & The Bank is a modern American restaurant with an open, interactive kitchen and a focus on fresh, local and seasonal fare. Bush describes the couple’s restaurant as “fine dining in a casual, yet intimate atmosphere.”
Long awaited upgrades will give new life to historic Grand Rapids ballpark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I stopped by Sullivan Field on a beautiful fall afternoon to get some extra footage of the ballpark for this story. There was a man standing along the outside fence of the ballpark looking in. As I approached, he turned to me. "What can you...
Is It Possible: Could Taylor Swift Add A Stop In Grand Rapids To Her 2023 Tour?
Taylor Swift fans, or as they refer to themselves as 'Swifties', all screamed in joy on Tuesday (November 1st) when the queen herself dropped a surprise tour announcement for 2023. 'The Eras Tour' already has 27 stops in states across the US, including very reasonable drives to Chicago and Detroit......
Here are 5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 4-6)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – There’s always plenty of fun things going on around Grand Rapids on the weekends – you just have to know where to find it. To plan your fun weekend in downtown Grand Rapids, we’ve rounded up our top five picks of cool events around town this weekend, Nov. 4-6.
Did You Know This GR Native Created The Polar Express?
Growing up, I live, laughed, and loved The Polar Express!. Once the Christmas season rolled around, I always plopped on my couch or the bed to start my 800th watch of the movie. Even though I have watched this movie a billion times, I have learned a new fact that...
A thriving Eastbrook Homes community on the water
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When deciding where to place our roots to build or buy a home that fits all our needs, there’s a lot to consider. One place on many people’s list is a place on the water and Eastbrook Homes has just that! They have a thriving community called Hathaway Lakes that’s adding more homes and condos.
Booking.com to close Michigan call center, lay off 226 workers
GRAND RAPIDS — A Dutch travel booking site is closing its Grand Rapids-area call center and laying off more than 200 employees. Amsterdam-based Booking.com will close its customer service facility at 4147 Eastern Ave. SE in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming and lay off 226 workers by Dec. 18, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed Monday with the state.
Comments / 1