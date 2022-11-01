Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
storereporter.com
Middle Eastern & Greek food, collectible sneakers, latest on Pike & Rose
Two halal restaurants — one Middle Eastern and the other Greek — opened their doors this week at Westfield Montgomery mall. District Falafel, a food truck-turned-brick-and-mortar eatery, has taken over the onetime Fu Shing space at Westlake Terrace. The Middle Eastern menu includes gyros, shawarma, fried pita, grape leaves, hummus and sumac-spiced French fries. Inside the mall, Greek Aroma has joined the lineup in the Dining Terrace. Here you’ll find a Mediterranean menu of traditional favorites like kabobs, souvlaki, spanakopita and baklava.
mocoshow.com
Relocated Planet Fitness in Rockville to Open in December; Will be Double in Size as Previous Location
Planet Fitness has announced that its new location in the Montrose Shopping Center in Rockville is scheduled to open this December. The gym is moving from its 15,000 sq ft space at 1776 E Jefferson St to the 30,000 sq ft space at 5520 Randolph Rd, which was the previous site of Gold’s Gym. This will also be the first Planet Fitness location in Maryland to feature the new RelaxSpace Wellness Pod, where the gym’s Black Card members can “select between a variety of videos, scents and even temperatures while learning more about diet, nutrition, breathing and the benefits of exercise.” Additional details below per Planet Fitness:
mocoshow.com
Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12
On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
Falls Church News-Press
Home for the Holidays: Local Festivals & Shows to Help Celebrate the Season
The Falls Church Holiday Tree Fest will be held at Ireland’s Four Provinces and is scheduled for December 2nd and 3rd, with distribution of the trees on December 4th, 2022. Each charity will decorate its own tree and should provide any literature they would like displayed on their table. Highest bid for each tree at the end of the event wins the tree. For more information, visit https://www.vpis.org/culture/vpis-tree-fest/
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites
This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: The vibrant Taylor Run neighborhood
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Visit the Taylor Run neighborhood and witness a mix of the city’s newest civic engagement efforts...
mocoshow.com
Wawa in Adelphi to Open November 10; Update on Upcoming Gaithersburg Location
The new Wawa at 9100 Riggs Rd in Adelphi, MD is scheduled to open on November 10. The location, which features a 5,619 square foot food and beverage store and a gas station, will be located on the Southwest corner of Adelphi Rd and Riggs Rd, just across Adelphi Rd from the existing 7-Eleven and Popeyes. Wawa also opened a location at 2200 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, MD last month.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
travelawaits.com
This New Bus Service Promises Passengers The Best Sleep — But Is It Worth It?
If flying is keeping you from traveling — whether it’s inconvenience or fear — a new premium sleeper coach service may help you take that trip. Napaway is a new type of travel that offers comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country. “We all want...
Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
mocoshow.com
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery Announces Move; Will Close Rio Location Later This Month
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery, located at 220 Boardwalk Place at Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg for over a decade, has announced that it will be closing on November 20th. A new storefront has been announced, but the exact location of where it will be is not yet available. The full message from Lilly Magilly’s can be seen below:
Wbaltv.com
Where are we headed? Here are the region's top flight destinations
LINTHICUM, Md. — Where are you off to?. Nearly 30,000 flights were scheduled to leave Greater Washington's and Baltimore's major airports in October. Among the three airports -- Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport -- the most popular destinations last month were Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and New York City, according to monthly data provided by Cirium, an aviation analytics company based in London with an office in Reston.
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
dcnewsnow.com
Potential bidders for Commanders emerge
There's a frenzy of big names reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/sports/professional-sports/nfl/washington-football/potential-bidders-for-commanders-emerge/. Potential bidders for Commanders emerge. There's a frenzy of big names reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/sports/professional-sports/nfl/washington-football/potential-bidders-for-commanders-emerge/. Police Hold News Conference After Woman and Security …. The Prince...
WTOP
Hyattsville man arrested in Montgomery Co. mail theft
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested a man suspected of stealing mail in Silver Spring. Police said officers spotted Shaheem Jerry Denson, 26, of Hyattsville, at around 5 a.m. Thursday standing in front of two USPS mail collection boxes and reaching into the collection box. The mail box was...
Falls Church News-Press
Local Condominium Vacates Twelve Units Due to ‘Undue Strains’
Representatives of an engineering firm hired by the residents’ board at the Madison Condominium at 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Falls Church found a steel beam that was completely corroded and they immediately call City Hall and City engineers condemned the building and the Falls Church Police Department and Office of Emergency Management supervised an evacuation of residents who are now in area hotels, a News-Press source close to the incident has reported.
NBC Washington
5 Found Dead in Home in La Plata, Maryland
Five adults were found dead in a home in La Plata, Maryland, Friday evening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A homeowner returned to find multiple people dead inside the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive, according to the sheriff. The causes of death are unknown, according...
mymcmedia.org
MoCo’s Most Famous: Cheryl Kagan
Maryland state senator Cheryl Kagan represents District 17 which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County native has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate and influential politicians in the county, serving on powerful committees and authoring many important bills. Kagan recently talked to MCM’s Director of Content...
Comments / 0