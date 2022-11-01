"But God, does it feel so good" to hear that Paramore is coming to Seattle in 2023?. It sure does. The rock band announced their North America tour Friday, which includes a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on July 24, 2023. The tour, which is coming to 26 cities, will feature special guests Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.

