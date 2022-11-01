ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodinville, WA

KOMO News

Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound

EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

All lanes of NB I-5 reopen in downtown Seattle following protest

SEATTLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened in downtown Seattle south of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday after people blocked traffic during the afternoon commute. A group of people protested on the freeway. They appeared to be holding the Tigray flag, which represents a region...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Heavy rain, wind cause flooding and power outages in western Washington

WASHINGTON — A fall moving through western Washington is bringing flooding rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the region throughout the weekend. Wet conditions will continue through Friday night as heavy rain continues in western Washington. A rain shadow over Seattle has spared the city from the bulk of the rain, but that may change into the evening.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

What Amazon's hiring freeze means for Seattle businesses, job seekers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon is pumping the brakes on hiring for its entire corporate workforce for at least the next few months, according to a company announcement Thursday. It's the tech giant's latest move to cut costs amid economic uncertainty, following similar announcements from Lyft and Twitter. “These organizations...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Paramore is coming to Seattle in 2023

"But God, does it feel so good" to hear that Paramore is coming to Seattle in 2023?. It sure does. The rock band announced their North America tour Friday, which includes a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on July 24, 2023. The tour, which is coming to 26 cities, will feature special guests Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle included in federal lawsuit alleging conspiracy in college rent scam

There may be another reason for those sky-high rents around Seattle's University of Washington campus. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Seattle alleges nearly a dozen property management companies conspired to drive-up student apartment costs across the country. Attorney Steve Berman told Northwest Newsradio that the managers of student housing...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

West Seattle neighbors rattled by recent shootings

Investigators from the Seattle Police Department are investigating two shootings of a combined three people this week in West Seattle. The latest shooting happened Thursday morning in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue SW. Police responded to a report of shots fired just after midnight and found an adult male...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

WSDOT prepares for possibility of flooding, mudslides along US 2

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The potential for high winds and heavy rains in the coming days has road crews keeping a close watch on US 2 in the areas where the Bolt Creek Fire caused significant damage. The communities along the corridor are also paying close attention. “Logs coming down,...
MONROE, WA
KOMO News

Trial in Seattle Children’s deadly mold lawsuit begins

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland family is suing Seattle Children’s Hospital for medical negligence after they said doctors misdiagnosed and incorrectly treated their 2-year-old son in 2019, resulting in permanent brain injury. In a lawsuit, the child’s parents also claim the life-saving brain surgery their son needed after...
SEATTLE, WA

