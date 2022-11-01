Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
KOMO News
Rivers rapidly rising in east King County with potential for significant flooding
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The next punch of wet weather, delivering an atmospheric river, after soaking rains on Thursday, is forcing the second opening of the King County Flood Warning Center this week. Also, as forecasted, the Snoqualmie River reached Flood Phase 4 Friday evening. Emergency officials now closely...
KOMO News
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
KOMO News
All lanes of NB I-5 reopen in downtown Seattle following protest
SEATTLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened in downtown Seattle south of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday after people blocked traffic during the afternoon commute. A group of people protested on the freeway. They appeared to be holding the Tigray flag, which represents a region...
KOMO News
Skykomish residents preparing for potential mudslides at Bolt Creek Fire burn scar
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — WSDOT crews told KOMO News on Friday that they are monitoring Highway 2 for potential closures due to mud slides that might occur along the Bolt Creek wildfire burn scar. KOMO News Reporter, Paul Rivera traveled to Skykomish and got an up-close look at why both...
KOMO News
Heavy rain, wind cause flooding and power outages in western Washington
WASHINGTON — A fall moving through western Washington is bringing flooding rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the region throughout the weekend. Wet conditions will continue through Friday night as heavy rain continues in western Washington. A rain shadow over Seattle has spared the city from the bulk of the rain, but that may change into the evening.
KOMO News
Pierce County microhome village project facing development obstacles
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — To help address homelessness in Pierce County, officials planned to build a microhome village along 27 acres just outside of Tacoma off of Spanaway Loop Rd. Now they’re facing some hurdles. “The problem is, due to the sensitivity of the wetlands in that area,...
KOMO News
UPS to hire 1,500 seasonal employees this weekend in greater Seattle area
The holiday shopping season is around the corner, and to staff up for the retail rush, UPS is planning to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees nationwide this weekend during its annual ‘Brown Friday’ event. UPS will be looking for delivery drivers, warehouse workers and driver helpers to...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle protest on I-5 blocks ambulance carrying patient in critical condition
SEATTLE, Wash. — During the Friday afternoon protest on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle, protesters blocked an ambulance that was treating a 37-year-old male who was in critical condition. Dozens of people were out of their cars on the road, blocking the lanes, protesting the war in Ethiopia. WSDOT...
KOMO News
What Amazon's hiring freeze means for Seattle businesses, job seekers
SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon is pumping the brakes on hiring for its entire corporate workforce for at least the next few months, according to a company announcement Thursday. It's the tech giant's latest move to cut costs amid economic uncertainty, following similar announcements from Lyft and Twitter. “These organizations...
KOMO News
Washington's hospitality industry still struggling to get back to pre-pandemic staffing
SEATTLE, Wash. — The “Great Resignation” of 2021 dealt a massive blow to various industries across the U.S. Leisure and hospitality took the hardest it with hotels and restaurants struggling to bring workers back as customers returned. Western Washington was no exception. “One of the hardest things...
KOMO News
Paramore is coming to Seattle in 2023
"But God, does it feel so good" to hear that Paramore is coming to Seattle in 2023?. It sure does. The rock band announced their North America tour Friday, which includes a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on July 24, 2023. The tour, which is coming to 26 cities, will feature special guests Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.
KOMO News
Seattle included in federal lawsuit alleging conspiracy in college rent scam
There may be another reason for those sky-high rents around Seattle's University of Washington campus. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Seattle alleges nearly a dozen property management companies conspired to drive-up student apartment costs across the country. Attorney Steve Berman told Northwest Newsradio that the managers of student housing...
KOMO News
New details emerge in the fatal shooting of Central District business owner
SEATTLE, Wash. — New details have been released following the murder of a business owner and father, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood on Oct. 19. According to SFD, units were initially sent to the wrong location when en route to the scene of the...
KOMO News
West Seattle neighbors rattled by recent shootings
Investigators from the Seattle Police Department are investigating two shootings of a combined three people this week in West Seattle. The latest shooting happened Thursday morning in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue SW. Police responded to a report of shots fired just after midnight and found an adult male...
KOMO News
Meet this week's pet of the week, Dino the 2-year-old Australian cattle dog mix
If you're looking for a new friend to add to your family, consider adopting Dino!. Dino is a smart, fun-loving 2-year-old Australian cattle dog mix at Seattle Humane. He enjoys playing fetch, going on walks and anything to do with water. He also enjoys holding your hand while he receives pets and belly rubs.
KOMO News
Snoqualmie Pass reopens after closing in both directions due to spinouts, collisions
A fall storm is blowing into western Washington right now, causing the closure of Snoqualmie Pass on Friday morning. The pass remained closed in both directions until around 5:15 a.m. due to multiple spinouts and collisions. People living in that area can expect rain, damaging winds and mountain snow. Vehicles...
KOMO News
Suspects connected to string of Bellevue and Redmond crimes finally caught
BELLEVUE, Wash. — For the last few months, police say a trio of suspects have been targeting businesses in Bellevue and Redmond. But that streak has come to an end after police were able to track them down and recover a stolen vehicle the suspects were using. “They recovered...
KOMO News
WSDOT prepares for possibility of flooding, mudslides along US 2
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The potential for high winds and heavy rains in the coming days has road crews keeping a close watch on US 2 in the areas where the Bolt Creek Fire caused significant damage. The communities along the corridor are also paying close attention. “Logs coming down,...
KOMO News
Trial in Seattle Children’s deadly mold lawsuit begins
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland family is suing Seattle Children’s Hospital for medical negligence after they said doctors misdiagnosed and incorrectly treated their 2-year-old son in 2019, resulting in permanent brain injury. In a lawsuit, the child’s parents also claim the life-saving brain surgery their son needed after...
