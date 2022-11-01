Stony Brook Southampton’s annual Lighting of the Windmill will take place Friday, December 2, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., celebrating the holiday season. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Chancellors Hall and include refreshments, music, an alumni-sponsored photo booth, guided windmill tours, crafts for children and other family activities. It will also include a special marine sciences lecture at 7 p.m. in Duke Lecture Hall.

