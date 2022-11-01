ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

FSA Provides Mentoring Opportunities for Students with a Passion for Sustainability

The Faculty Student Association (FSA) has been providing opportunities to create permaculture gardens that enhance the visual beauty of the campus, grow healthy ingredients, facilitate educational and research opportunities and provide a mentoring program with a fun interactive experience for students. “What I love most about being outdoors and working...
STONY BROOK, NY
Hundreds Enjoy Healthier U Employee Health Fair

More than 400 employees made their way to the SAC Ballroom A on October 19, to take part in Healthier U and Human Resources’ Employee Wellness and Benefits Fair. The event — the first of its kind — featured everything from free flu shots to blood pressure screenings, chair yoga, meditation sessions, pet therapy, a photo gallery and much more.
STONY BROOK, NY
Annual Southampton Windmill Lighting Returns Dec. 2

Stony Brook Southampton’s annual Lighting of the Windmill will take place Friday, December 2, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., celebrating the holiday season. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at Chancellors Hall and include refreshments, music, an alumni-sponsored photo booth, guided windmill tours, crafts for children and other family activities. It will also include a special marine sciences lecture at 7 p.m. in Duke Lecture Hall.
STONY BROOK, NY

