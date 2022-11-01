ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

West Ashley Library to close in December for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The West Ashley Library will be closing in December to get a fresh paint job, new carpet and furniture as part of the Charleston County Public Library referendum project, CCPL announced on Friday. The West Ashley branch will close on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Nana's Seafood & Soul Uptown announces closing date

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Another Charleston restaurant will be closing its doors. Early Friday afternoon Nan's Seafood and Soul announced that it will be closing its Uptown restaurant located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on November 20th. The restaurant which has a menu that features 40 different dishes had...
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County EMS 49th anniversary

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — November 2nd marks a special day for Charleston County EMS. On November 2nd, 1973, the first six field employees started work for Charleston County EMS. They trained with Dr. Charles Summerall from MUSC, who later became their first medical director. South Carolina did not...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

The 14th annual Adopt a Family program is set to kickoff on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On November 7th, the 14th annual Adopt a Family program will kickoff at 8 a.m. Each year with the help of the community, the Adopt a Family program helps more than 400 living below the poverty line in East Cooper communities during the holiday season.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Animal Society partners with Papa Johns Pizza for 'Takeout Dogs'

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Depending on where you live in the Lowcountry, a flyer of a dog up for adoption will come with your delivered Papa Johns pizza. Residents of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties will receive a flyer of a dog who's been at the Charleston Animal Society longer than usual and desperately needs a home.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus.  Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office.  The bonus is […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD officers attending in Mental Health Awareness Walk Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police officers are partners in Saturday's Mental Health Awareness Walk at Wescott Park on November 5th. Participants can arrive at 9006 Dorchester Road at 8:30 a.m. for a mindfulness-guided activity. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by fun activities for families at 11 a.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat east of Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men were rescued from a sinking boat on Thursday five miles east of the Charleston Harbor, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a passerby contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston after seeing three men holding on to the bottom side an overturned 23-foot boat.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Yoga under the stars at James Island County Park Monday

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Grab your yoga mats! Charleston County Parks' Starlight Yoga is returning to James Island County Park on Monday, November 7th. The Starlight Yoga session is held a few days before the Holiday Festival of Lights opens, so participants can get an exclusive sneak peek of the show.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy