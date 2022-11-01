Read full article on original website
Mayor Summey and City Council ribbon cutting ceremony for new pedestrian bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — There's a brand new pedestrian bridge in North Charleston, and Mayor Keith Summey and City Council members are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 9th, at 5:30 p.m. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge connects the Riverfront Park to the north side of Noisette...
West Ashley Library to close in December for renovations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The West Ashley Library will be closing in December to get a fresh paint job, new carpet and furniture as part of the Charleston County Public Library referendum project, CCPL announced on Friday. The West Ashley branch will close on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5...
Nana's Seafood & Soul Uptown announces closing date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Another Charleston restaurant will be closing its doors. Early Friday afternoon Nan's Seafood and Soul announced that it will be closing its Uptown restaurant located at 5117 Dorchester Road, on November 20th. The restaurant which has a menu that features 40 different dishes had...
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
Charleston County EMS 49th anniversary
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — November 2nd marks a special day for Charleston County EMS. On November 2nd, 1973, the first six field employees started work for Charleston County EMS. They trained with Dr. Charles Summerall from MUSC, who later became their first medical director. South Carolina did not...
The 14th annual Adopt a Family program is set to kickoff on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On November 7th, the 14th annual Adopt a Family program will kickoff at 8 a.m. Each year with the help of the community, the Adopt a Family program helps more than 400 living below the poverty line in East Cooper communities during the holiday season.
Charleston Animal Society partners with Papa Johns Pizza for 'Takeout Dogs'
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Depending on where you live in the Lowcountry, a flyer of a dog up for adoption will come with your delivered Papa Johns pizza. Residents of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties will receive a flyer of a dog who's been at the Charleston Animal Society longer than usual and desperately needs a home.
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Beaufort County offering sign-on bonuses to fill jobs
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County is looking to fill some open positions in the public safety department, and they’re offering a large sign-on bonus. Under the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, the county council approved sign-on and relocation bonuses for new hires in the detention center, EMS, and sheriff’s office. The bonus is […]
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
Lowcountry community trekked 10 miles Saturday morning at IPO for cancer research
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Lowcountry showed their support for the LOWVELO 2022 cancer research, trekking across Isle of Palms this morning. Bikers could ride on the 10, 23,50, or 100-mile routes. The raised money goes toward MUSC Holliing's Cancer Center.
Woman widowed in Charleston church shooting files lawsuit, says Facebook radicalized Roof
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Facebook and Instagram parent company, Meta, is the target of a lawsuit that alleges Dylann Roof's 2015 massacre of Black churchgoers at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened as a result of Roof's consumption of white supremist rhetoric found on social media. Jennifer Pinckney – the...
Plane from Charleston runs out of fuel, crash lands in Upstate SC, says FAA
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine airplane from the Lowcountry were injured Wednesday afternoon after the pair were forced to make a crash landing in the Upstate, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The pilot of the Cessna 172 plane landed in a...
NCPD officers attending in Mental Health Awareness Walk Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police officers are partners in Saturday's Mental Health Awareness Walk at Wescott Park on November 5th. Participants can arrive at 9006 Dorchester Road at 8:30 a.m. for a mindfulness-guided activity. The walk will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by fun activities for families at 11 a.m.
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
McMaster-Evette campaign and other republicans stopping in Summerville on Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The McMaster-Evette campaign is rallying in Summerville on Saturday, November 5th, hosted by the Dorchester Republican Party. Dorchester GOP Chairman Steven Wright released the following statement:. "We are excited and honored to host Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette. Under the McMaster Administration, our taxes...
Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat east of Charleston Harbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men were rescued from a sinking boat on Thursday five miles east of the Charleston Harbor, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a passerby contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston after seeing three men holding on to the bottom side an overturned 23-foot boat.
Yoga under the stars at James Island County Park Monday
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Grab your yoga mats! Charleston County Parks' Starlight Yoga is returning to James Island County Park on Monday, November 7th. The Starlight Yoga session is held a few days before the Holiday Festival of Lights opens, so participants can get an exclusive sneak peek of the show.
Head-on collision at US-17A intersection in Dorchester County leaves 2 dead
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Corner has identified two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on US-17A Friday morning. One of the drivers, Breanna Sison, 26 of Summerville, was transported to the Trident Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dorchester County Corner.
