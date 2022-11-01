The County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to impose a cap on rents in unincorporated parts of Los Angeles County. The rent cap will limit increases to 3% in 2023. “The ordinance amends the Los Angeles County Code by modifying and clarifying rental units that are fully covered, partially covered or fully exempt, imposing a temporary cap, from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, on the maximum allowable annual rent increase for fully covered rental units at three percent and luxury units at five percent, modifying the term For Cause to an At-Fault termination, requiring landlords to file an unlawful detainer action only if the tenant’s rental debt exceeds one month of fair market rent dependent on their rental unit size; and further clarifying the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO