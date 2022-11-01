Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Hundreds More Vote Centers Open Across LA County, 10 in Pasadena
Hundreds of vote centers are open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.
pasadenanow.com
Governor Pauses State Homelessness Grant Funding, City Programs Affected
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he is pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness, saying current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis. In Pasadena, Housing Director William Huang cautioned the fallout could...
pasadenanow.com
City Council District Three Application Period Opens
The application period for the District 3 seat has officially opened. Nomination petitions and application materials are available in the City Clerk’s Office and will be issued subject to confirmation of eligibility, according to a statement released by the City on Thursday. Applicants must hand-deliver all completed materials no...
pasadenanow.com
New L.A. County Interim Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner Sworn In
Dr. Odey C. Ukpo was sworn in Friday as the interim Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner of Los Angeles County, the first Black person to serve in that capacity since the office was established in 1850, authorities said. Dr. Ukpo, who was appointed to the position by the Los Angeles County Board...
pasadenanow.com
Community Police Oversight Commissioners Vow to Seek Greater Involvement in Chief Selection Process
Meeting Thursday after City Manager Miguel Márquez responded to their request for greater involvement in selecting Pasadena’s next Police Chief by reminding them in a letter they already provided input on the matter and thanking them, members of the Community Police Oversight Commission vowed to continue looking for ways to be more involved in the hiring of future police chiefs in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Extend $50,000 Reward Offered in Murder of Altadena Preschooler
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Altadena boy. Salvador Esparza III was shot while standing on the...
pasadenanow.com
Journey of Remembrance, Hope, and Support: Out of the Darkness Greater Los Angeles Pasadena Walk
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is leading an “Out of the Darkness Greater Los Angeles Pasadena Walk” on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 10 a.m. “The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support,” according to an AFSP Pasadena announcement. “It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.”
pasadenanow.com
City Announces Veterans Day Closures
Pasadena City Hall and many City services and administrative business offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day, a day to honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The public is invited to attend a special Veterans Day ceremony at Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., beginning at 10:30 a.m.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Hotel & Pool Opens At Site of Former Hotel Constance
The country’s fourth largest hotel owner-operator has opened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool near Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel property’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased Hotel Constance in February 2022. The...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Senior Center’s Annual Thanksgiving Gathering Returns to In-Person Mode
The Pasadena Senior Center’s annual Thanksgiving gathering, where older adults from the community bond over tasty food, festive decorations, and music, is returning in person on Thursday Nov. 24. Over the past two years, all celebrations at the Center from Valentine’s Day to the 4th of July were held...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Offers Second in a Series of Sneak Peeks of 2023 Rose Parade Floats
As the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® prepares for the 134th Rose Parade® presented by Honda, we are excited to offer the second in a series of sneak previews of floral float entries that reveal the colorful and creative spectacle that awaits streetside and to the worldwide broadcast audiences on Monday, January 2, 2023 – only 59 days away!
pasadenanow.com
Supervisors Approve Rent Cap in Unincorporated Areas
The County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to impose a cap on rents in unincorporated parts of Los Angeles County. The rent cap will limit increases to 3% in 2023. “The ordinance amends the Los Angeles County Code by modifying and clarifying rental units that are fully covered, partially covered or fully exempt, imposing a temporary cap, from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, on the maximum allowable annual rent increase for fully covered rental units at three percent and luxury units at five percent, modifying the term For Cause to an At-Fault termination, requiring landlords to file an unlawful detainer action only if the tenant’s rental debt exceeds one month of fair market rent dependent on their rental unit size; and further clarifying the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants.”
pasadenanow.com
Oversight Commissioners ‘Disappointed But Not Surprised’ By Police Department’s Administrative Review of Anthony McClain Fatal Shooting
Community Police Oversight Commissioners said were disappointed but not surprised with the Police Department’s administrative review of the officer-involved fatal shooting of Anthony McClain, which found the police officers involved acted in compliance with department policy. McClain was shot and killed on Aug. 15, 2020 by police during a...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Community Invited to Tour Jefferson School Campus on Saturday After City Repurposes the Campus
Jefferson Elementary School, which was closed in 2020, is now home to a new Pasadena library facility, fire department training center, and the police department’s Police Activities League (PAL) and Explorer Program facilities. The City in coordination with Councilmember Felicia Williams is inviting the community to explore these upgraded...
pasadenanow.com
Kids Activities for the Week
Thinking of fun things for your kids? Parents, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled exciting activities for your children for this weekend all through the next week. Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Play and Learn click for more information >>. Come enjoy educational toys, puzzles, color, listen...
pasadenanow.com
Floating Along For Ten Deliciously Satisfying Years
Despite coming from different backgrounds, Joyce Abou Chaaya from the mechanical engineering world and her husband, Edgar Pashayan from management, the husband-wife duo dreamt of working in the food industry. When the opportunity arose, they took a leap of faith with Float Coffee Shop on South Lake Avenue in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Office Depot Back-to-School Program Awards Four Pasadena Unified Campuses $5,000 in Supplies
When Noemi Orduña, principal at Octavia E. Butler Magnet School, learned that her school had qualified for $5,000 in supplies from Office Depot through their “Round up Your Change” Back To School program, she knew there was one thing her students needed – pencils. “These are...
pasadenanow.com
Showcase House for the Arts First Asian-American President Says the Organization is “More Than Just a Pretty House”
The first Asian-American to serve as President of the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts (PSHA) has been named to another term for 2022-2023. Vikki Sung served before in 2019-2020. “I’m pleased to be asked to come back to serve again this year. Hopefully everything will run as planned,” said...
pasadenanow.com
Attorney General Asks Court to Temporarily Block Grocery Merger That Would Have Impact In Pasadena
As regulators review the proposed merger of supermarket giants Albertsons and Kroger, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and two other Attorney Generals Wednesday asked a federal court to temporarily block Albertsons’ planned $4 billion payment of a special dividend to shareholders. The payment is planned for Monday, and the...
pasadenanow.com
Alverno Heights Academy Presents “Middletown”
Alverno Heights Academy Upper School is proud to present their fall play “Middletown” on Thursday, November 3; Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sierra Madre Playhouse in Sierra Madre. “Middletown” by Will Ono is a deeply moving and funny play exploring the...
Comments / 0