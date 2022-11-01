ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Hundreds More Vote Centers Open Across LA County, 10 in Pasadena

Hundreds of vote centers are open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.
Governor Pauses State Homelessness Grant Funding, City Programs Affected

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he is pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness, saying current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis. In Pasadena, Housing Director William Huang cautioned the fallout could...
City Council District Three Application Period Opens

The application period for the District 3 seat has officially opened. Nomination petitions and application materials are available in the City Clerk’s Office and will be issued subject to confirmation of eligibility, according to a statement released by the City on Thursday. Applicants must hand-deliver all completed materials no...
Community Police Oversight Commissioners Vow to Seek Greater Involvement in Chief Selection Process

Meeting Thursday after City Manager Miguel Márquez responded to their request for greater involvement in selecting Pasadena’s next Police Chief by reminding them in a letter they already provided input on the matter and thanking them, members of the Community Police Oversight Commission vowed to continue looking for ways to be more involved in the hiring of future police chiefs in Pasadena.
Journey of Remembrance, Hope, and Support: Out of the Darkness Greater Los Angeles Pasadena Walk

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is leading an “Out of the Darkness Greater Los Angeles Pasadena Walk” on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 10 a.m. “The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support,” according to an AFSP Pasadena announcement. “It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.”
City Announces Veterans Day Closures

Pasadena City Hall and many City services and administrative business offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day, a day to honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The public is invited to attend a special Veterans Day ceremony at Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Pasadena Hotel & Pool Opens At Site of Former Hotel Constance

The country’s fourth largest hotel owner-operator has opened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool near Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel property’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased Hotel Constance in February 2022. The...
Supervisors Approve Rent Cap in Unincorporated Areas

The County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to impose a cap on rents in unincorporated parts of Los Angeles County. The rent cap will limit increases to 3% in 2023. “The ordinance amends the Los Angeles County Code by modifying and clarifying rental units that are fully covered, partially covered or fully exempt, imposing a temporary cap, from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, on the maximum allowable annual rent increase for fully covered rental units at three percent and luxury units at five percent, modifying the term For Cause to an At-Fault termination, requiring landlords to file an unlawful detainer action only if the tenant’s rental debt exceeds one month of fair market rent dependent on their rental unit size; and further clarifying the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants.”
Oversight Commissioners ‘Disappointed But Not Surprised’ By Police Department’s Administrative Review of Anthony McClain Fatal Shooting

Community Police Oversight Commissioners said were disappointed but not surprised with the Police Department’s administrative review of the officer-involved fatal shooting of Anthony McClain, which found the police officers involved acted in compliance with department policy. McClain was shot and killed on Aug. 15, 2020 by police during a...
Pasadena Community Invited to Tour Jefferson School Campus on Saturday After City Repurposes the Campus

Jefferson Elementary School, which was closed in 2020, is now home to a new Pasadena library facility, fire department training center, and the police department’s Police Activities League (PAL) and Explorer Program facilities. The City in coordination with Councilmember Felicia Williams is inviting the community to explore these upgraded...
Kids Activities for the Week

Thinking of fun things for your kids? Parents, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled exciting activities for your children for this weekend all through the next week. Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Play and Learn click for more information >>. Come enjoy educational toys, puzzles, color, listen...
Floating Along For Ten Deliciously Satisfying Years

Despite coming from different backgrounds, Joyce Abou Chaaya from the mechanical engineering world and her husband, Edgar Pashayan from management, the husband-wife duo dreamt of working in the food industry. When the opportunity arose, they took a leap of faith with Float Coffee Shop on South Lake Avenue in Pasadena.
Alverno Heights Academy Presents “Middletown”

Alverno Heights Academy Upper School is proud to present their fall play “Middletown” on Thursday, November 3; Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sierra Madre Playhouse in Sierra Madre. “Middletown” by Will Ono is a deeply moving and funny play exploring the...
