Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
New Polls Show How Hochul-Zeldin Race Looks Days Before NY Gubernatorial Election
With less than a week to go until Election Day, the race to be New York’s next governor remains close, according to new polling. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has a 4.8 percent lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, 49.8 to 45 percent, according to a Real Clear Politics (RCP) average of polls released Wednesday, Nov. 2.
What to know about the election in New York
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is running to become the state’s first elected female governor against Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island. North Country voters will cast ballots for the 21st Congressional District seat held by Republican incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik. Her opponent, Matt Castelli, is a former CIA agent and director for counterterrorism on President Barack Obama’s National Security Council.
Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday. One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
What to know about the election in Vermont
Democratic state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint is the leading candidate in the race for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch is the leading candidate to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy. In the governor’s race, Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott is seeking a fourth term.
Non-citizen voting, ranked choice voting go to Burlington City Council
Burlington voters struck down a proposal in 2015 to allow Queen City residents who aren’t U.S. citizens to vote in city elections. However, the City Council Charter Change Committee voted unanimously Thursday to send the issue to the full council again. “I think that we’ve done a lot of...
Election 2022: Democratic incumbent and Long Island GOP congressman vie for New York's highest office
For the first time in 12 years, the name Andrew Cuomo is will not be on the ballot. Instead, the race is between the Gov. Kathy Hochul, the woman who succeeded him, and well-known Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin.
New York could face 'political earthquake' come Election Day
With Election Day right around the corner, what might we expect to see once the polls close? Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, said the momentum during the midterms has moved behind Republican candidates. "I'm reasonably certain in saying the Republicans are going to...
Zeldin draws big crowd outside Albany: 'People are energized'
Like Trump, GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin took the size of the crowd as a sign of his momentum.
Polls show tight N.Y. governor's race as Early Voting continues
NEW YORK -- The latest polls show mixed messages in the New York governor's race. One has Gov. Kathy Hochul well ahead of Congressman Lee Zeldin, but a second gives Zeldin the advantage. It comes as Early Voting is well underway, and a state court has ruled that absentee ballots in New York will count. The challenge came from Republican and conservative party officials, but the courts say they waited too long, and changing the absentee ballot rules now would be too disruptive less than a week away from Election Day.Hochul was pushing voters to the polls Tuesday, ahead of Election Day. "You...
Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
City of Plattsburgh holds public hearing on budget
Last month, Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest announced the proposed budget for 2023, for just over $25 million dollars. He said the budget was balanced and stayed under the mandated tax cap, while being able to increase revenues and maintain similar levels of spending, even in a time of record inflation.
Where Zeldin would steer the state
Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
New York proposition 1: What you need to know about environmental measure on back of ballot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to the polling booths to vote will have a say in the state’s ability to borrow millions of dollars to enhance climate change infrastructure, bolster community protections and fund a healthy environment. The $4.2 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green...
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Burlington mayor appoints Racial Equity Director
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of a new director of the city’s Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging department. Kimberly Carson will take on that role. The REIB department was created in 2019 to advance racial equity issues in Burlington. There’s still open positions in the department, giving...
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
Exclusive: 32,000-hour New York pandemic review expected to start in days
Emergency management consulting firm Olson Group Ltd. expects to have a final contract by the end of the week to start reviewing the impact of New York's response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year. The Olson Group, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is prepared to review the state's policies...
Officials call for better cell phone coverage in St. Lawrence County
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Recent cell phone service problems in St. Lawrence County have officials there calling for better coverage. But, that’s easier said than done. When Ronald Burke isn’t working as the superintendent of the Canton School District, he serves as the chief of Madrid’s...
Arguments For and Against Question 1 on the 2022 New York Ballot, The $4.2 Billion Environmental Bond Act
On the back of every New Yorker's ballot this fall is a question: whether or not to allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion to pay for major clean environment and climate change mitigation infrastructure. The provision, known as the "Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act,"...
