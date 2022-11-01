Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
Miami players speak on Florida State rivalry, ability of Jordan Travis
The Hurricanes understand the importance of Saturday's contest.
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
famunews.com
FAMU Homecoming Convocation Speaker Tiffany Greene Invokes Rich Family Rattler Legacy
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene invoked her family’s rich Rattler legacy as she addressed a near-capacity, lively, spirited Al Lawson Multipurpose Center for the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. A former queen of Orange and Green, Greene was introduced by her husband, Aaron Berry, who was...
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Bainbridge vs. Cairo
The final week of the high school football regular season is here, and there are still Region titles up for grabs in south Georgia.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
WJCL
Tattnall County inmates on the run 3 weeks back behind bars after being captured in Florida
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia inmates who escaped custody in October are back behind bars. And authorities say it's thanks to police and U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee, Fla. John Herbert Mincey, 30, and Meakhi Asahmad Carter, 18, escaped from the Tattnall County jail back on October 10. Both...
wtxl.com
Very isolated shower in southeast Big Bend Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A clear and dry start to Wednesday means pleasant temperatures as you walk out the door early. After starting in the 50s, highs climb to the low 80s once again Wednesday afternoon. The only difference in Wednesday's forecast is a few clouds develop across the...
Florida parking lot shootout leaves one dead and eight injured
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in eight people being injured and one person losing their life on Saturday.
thefamuanonline.com
Mass shooting rattles FAMU students
One person was killed and eight others were injured after a mass shooting Saturday night on West Pensacola Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The shooting occurred near the Florida State University campus just before midnight. As police patrolled crowds in the area, dozens of shots rang out and crowds began running, looking for safety from stray bullets.
thefamuanonline.com
‘The Set’ gets a new name and Set Friday gets a new home
Florida A&M University has announced that the Knight Foundation Plaza would become the new home and centerpiece of the school’s Set Friday tradition. Meanwhile, Set Friday will be relocating to the amphitheater — where it has been held several times during the past year. The Knight Foundation donated...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Thursday, November 3
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the next best chance for rain. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
fosterfollynews.net
James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022
On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
WCTV
Tallahassee man celebrates 25 years of scaring neighborhood with his haunted house
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every Halloween, neighbors hear a familiar sound coming from the house at 2395 Tuscavilla Rd. “At one point, all you could hear was kids screaming,” said one trick-or-treater. The homeowner, Brett Ingram, uses his creative talents to scare the entire neighborhood. For the last 25...
WJHG-TV
Shooting in Sneads
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies say a woman is facing charges after shooting at someone nine times with three different guns. Officials say on Sunday, Sarai Torres, called and said she had to shoot someone. Another person then called, and said he was shot at, but not hit.
Police Union Responds to Dozier Mailer: “Dailey Never Cut Police Funding”
A mailer sent by the Saving Our City PC in support of Kristin Dozier’s mayoral campaign – five days before election day – claims “John Dailey…Decreased police funding.” The mailer appears to be funded – at least in part – by Kristin Dozier’s personal funds. Richard Murphy – the President of the Big Bend Chapter […]
WCTV
FBI arrests Tallahassee man on felony charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — A Florida man has been arrested on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a press release from the United State Department of Justice. Raymund Joseph Cholod, 52, of Tallahassee,...
