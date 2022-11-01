Read full article on original website
Look at the credits at the end of a television show, and you'll see how much goes into even the simplest programs. Not only does there need to be a jib operator, but they also need an assistant (in case the jib gets unruly, or whatever a jib does). Besides the jib world, there's the hassle of casting the right people for a show. (Consider what "Kitchen Nightmares" would be like if Ina Garten were running it. It would be called "Gentle, Thoughtful, Reflective Kitchen Dreamscapes," and it would only be watched for ASMR purposes.)
Chefs and critics often have some contentious relationships, but ultimately, where there is critique, there is also a level of respect between the crafter and the one judging it. And one of the most prominent critics of fine dining and chefdom was none other than Gael Greene, who died earlier this week at 88 years old. Greene was a writer for the New York Magazine for 40 years, according to Eater, and the first to pen the word "foodie," which both professionals, and those who simply love food, use regularly.
Social media superstar Emma Chamberlain recently appeared on the viral hit show "Hot Ones" on the First We Feast YouTube channel. While taking on the "Wings of Death" challenge, she discusses various topics with the host. She waxed on everything from her podcast "Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain" to her thoughts on becoming a meme, and Jack Harlow. But it was her discussion on how she likes her peanut butter that piqued our interest. Before we dive into that, though, it's essential to have a bit of backstory on Chamberlain's rise to fame.
After 100 years, the Italian cocktail Negroni is having a moment. Created in 1919 by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy (via Difford's Guide), the bitter elixir has surged in popularity in recent years, punctuated by Negroni Week in September, where thousands of bars and restaurants mix the OG and its variations to raise money for worthy causes.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Stanley Tucci and Ina Garten are the duo we didn't know we needed until 2021 when the pair got together for the first time to celebrate the life and contributions of the legendary chef Julia Child for "The Julia Jubilee," adding one more reason to thank Child. Tucci and Garten, both beloved for their contributions to the arts, struck social media gold when their cocktail hour videos went viral during the height of the pandemic. Garten's choice of drink came in the form of a comically large pink Cosmopolitan, while Tucci created the perfect Negroni.
