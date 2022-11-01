ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin to anchor ‘KPRC 2 News at 5′

HOUSTON – Houston’s top-rated weekday evening news team at 6 and 10 p.m. will now also deliver Houston-area news at 5 p.m. Daniella Guzman and Keith Garvin will begin anchoring KPRC 2 News at 5 starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 are...
HOUSTON, TX
enchantingtexas.com

Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022

Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair

HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle. She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26. Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Calling all foodies to Houston’s first largest halal food festival

Houston – If you love food, especially cultural food, then you don’t want to miss Houston Halal Food Fest. With over 250 thousand Muslims residing in the Great Houston area, the halal food scene has grown enormously. There have been small gatherings of halal food trucks and stalls, but never this large. You can taste and learn about halal food at the first largest annual Houston Halal Fest this Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston

From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop for the perfect gifts at 2022 Holiday Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ holiday markets offering Christmas decorations and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Splashway! Where the Fun Lasts all Year Long

SHERIDAN – Surprise the kids with an overnight trip to an amusement park where they can camp, fish, and celebrate the holidays!. When you see those waterslides rising like a tangle of candy, you know you have arrived at Splashway. When summer melts away. The waterpark makes way for a whole lot of seasonal fun.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Former HPD Commander says Astroworld Festival ended his career

HOUSTON – Lentini’s interview is a part of the KPRC2 Investigates documentary Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy. The show will air on KPRC2+ at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Here’s how you can watch:. Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming...
HOUSTON, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Texas Renaissance Festival

TODD MISSION — My girlfriend, Navina Bhatkar, and I have been together for three years. To mark the anniversary we take a trip to the Texas Renaissance Festival every year during Halloween weekend. This time, we decided to camp and stay overnight because the drive is about two-and-a-half hours...
TODD MISSION, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas restaurant serves one of the best bread in the country

The best thing about a bread joke? It never grows old. Texans loaf this staple carb and eat it in a variety of ways. Knead a pick-me-up? Grab some Texas toast. Hosting a barbecue? Butter have some white bread ready. One restaurant in Texas has been on a roll lately...
TEXAS STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Only 1 Texas Pizza Joint Is Recognized As One Of The Best In The Nation

Pizza brings people together (unless you’re fighting over the last slice) over it with your roommate). Only one Texas pizzeria made the list of the “10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the United States,” according to GAYOT. The alphabetical list includes pizza joints in California, Colorado, Georgia, and Louisiana, among other places.
HOUSTON, TX

