Fox 19
Communities hold second trick-or-treat for boy who fell ill on Halloween
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Tri-State communities came together Thursday to give a special night out for a young boy who was too sick to go trick-or-treating on Halloween. Heath Worrall, 5, wore the costume of a “scary executioner”—his words—on Thursday night. He says the black and red on his robe are his favorite colors.
WLWT 5
Clifton restaurant giving away free winter coats
CINCINNATI — A local restaurant is handing out free winter coats before chill kicks in. Good Plates Eatery is offering free coats outside its location on McMillan Street in Clifton. The restaurant said it's asking people to donate any size coats to help him keep up the inventory. Donations...
University of Cincinnati News Record
How to celebrate National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
The first week of November is National Animal Shelter Appreciation week, and there are various ways to get involved and help animal shelters in Greater Cincinnati. Whether you are looking to adopt or foster a pet, volunteer your time at a shelter or donate supplies, animal shelters are always in need.
WLWT 5
Santa has a quaint little home in Newport, Kentucky
Santa Claus has a quaint little home on the banks of the Ohio River, and he's taking houseguests. Santa and Mrs. Claus will settle into a new home at Newport on the Levee this Christmas season, trimmed with garland and lights. The pair will settle in on Nov. 26, and...
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
Fox 19
School president answers life calling to help kids grow
EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - St. Rita School for the Deaf has had a long-standing history in Cincinnati, along with one particular teacher who has been with the school since she was a child. Angela Frith has been part of the St. Rita family since her mother graduated in 1970. “So,...
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
Fox 19
Joey Chestnut to gobble down Frisch’s pumpkin pies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Chestnut is known for breaking records when it comes to hot dog eating but now he’s going to take on a Cincinnati favorite. Chestnut will attempt to eat 24 slices of Frisch’s pumpkin pie in three minutes to celebrate the Thanksgiving season. He will...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati McDonald's manager is surprised with a new puppy
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati McDonald's employee of over 48 years who lost her dog earlier this year was in for a sweet surprise when she received a golden retriever puppy. On Monday morning, store owner Karen Heimkreiter surprised general manager Deb Sandfoss with an in-store celebration and a new puppy to recognize her hard work and sales achievements.
dayton.com
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
ohparent.com
Authentic German Holiday Shopping at the Christkindlmarkt
Christkindlmarkt is the Cincinnati region’s oldest and most authentic German Christmas market. Based on traditional Christmas markets that are popular throughout Germany, the Christkindlmarkt is mostly under a covered pavilion with heated tents, some booths and attractions can be found outdoors. November 4-6, 2022. Sip on a cold German...
linknky.com
Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home
On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
milfordschools.org
Flu and RSV on Rise in Milford Community
We want to make our families aware that Milford is seeing an increase in FLU and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in our community. Please be mindful of how your child is feeling and keep them home if they are exhibiting any signs of illness such as high fever, body aches, cough and congestion.
WLWT 5
Two local schools put on lockdown after hoax active shooter call
CINCINNATI — A 911 call describing an active shooter on a rampage put two local schools on lockdown and parents on edge in Colerain Township before it was determined to be a hoax. The caller said there was an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School. It was put...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
Fox 19
Newport Aquarium needs help naming three new finned friends
NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) - Newport Aquarium is now home to three new sand tiger sharks, two males, and one female, and they need names. They will join shark rays Sweet Pea, Sunshine, and Scooter in the Surrounded by Sharks exhibit. The nearly seven-foot-long sand tiger sharks may look aggressive, but...
WLWT 5
How haunted is Cincinnati? A first-hand look at some of the spookiest places in our area
CINCINNATI — It's called the City of Seven Hills, but some would say the hills are haunted. Established in 1861, Arnold's Bar and Grille has been at the heart of entertainment in our city for over a century. Once, it was at the heart of the red-light district, but inside their walls there's a lot more to tell than the story of booze and burgers.
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13
Use the Pizza Week app to find pizzas, check in at participating restaurants and win prizes.
WLWT 5
Clermont County sixth grader accused of making threatening list removed from school, charged
BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County sixth-grader has been removed from school and charged after being accused of making a list of names of people he wanted to harm. Officials said on Thursday around 11 a.m., school administrators at West Clermont Middle School, were made aware of a sixth grader who had a list of names, including students, of people he wanted to harm.
