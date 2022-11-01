Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Click2Houston.com
GUILTY: Houston Health Department official Barry Barnes admits taking bribes in federal court, US Attorney says
HOUSTON – Barry Barnes, a former administrative and community outreach coordinator at the Houston Health Department pleaded guilty in federal court to bribery. The case is the result of an FBI raid in February at the Houston Health Department’s headquarters. Barnes accepted bribes from three businesses in order...
Former Houston Health Department worker admits taking part in kickback scheme
Barry Barnes, 62, admitted to accepting bribes from businesses in exchange for using his influence to have them selected to work on projects.
Authorities find Houston-area ties in nationwide crackdown on catalytic converter theft
Authorities say an auto-part company was buying stolen catalytic converters, removing the precious metals, and selling it to make millions of dollars.
Click2Houston.com
Local home health manager to serve 30 months in federal prison for $21M Medicare fraud scheme: DOJ
HOUSTON – A local man, the last convicted in a large-scale multi-year home health fraud conspiracy, has been ordered to federal prison, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Felix Amos, 72, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18, 2018, to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Amos was sentenced to...
wbrz.com
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old Katy woman who illegally smuggled spider monkey into US pleads guilty, US Attorney says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A 20-year-old Katy resident has pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States and fleeing from officers, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Savannah Nicole Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the United States without first declaring and invoicing it and...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston man who struck officer with flagpole during U.S. Capitol insurrection pleads guilty
A Houston man who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 – parading around the building with an American flag and using the flagpole to assault a police officer – pleaded guilty this week to two felony charges. Joshua Lee Hernandez, 29, who...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County courts moving to new jury reporting system
Responding to a county court at law jury summons just got a little easier thanks to the Liberty County Clerk’s Office and new Odyssey software through Tyler Technology. “When we got the Tyler Technology software, one component was Odyssey jury software for people who receive a jury summons. People are summoned to jury duty through a letter sent to them by mail. In this is a card that they must bring with them on the day of court. Once they arrive for court, we then have to get them signed in, which is very time consuming and requires a County Clerk employee to enter their information into the system,” said Liberty County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers. “Now everyone can fill out the information online by using the bar code on their summons and logging in through a website using their cell phones.”
East Texas News
Escaped inmates face additional charges
Two inmates that escaped from a contract prisoner transport bus Friday afternoon have been identified and will now face additional charges. Initial reports were that two transport buses were on the side of the road, repairing one that had a flat tire on Highway 190, just east of FM 1276. Two inmates escaped, one of them assaulted a guard, took a weapon and ran into the woods, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.
Crime, Statistics, and the Harris County Judge’s Race
In Texas’ most populous county, funding for law enforcement takes center stage. That’s despite the fact that incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo has presided over record levels of law enforcement funding and pushed to hire more sheriff’s deputies, in a job that otherwise has little control over the major law enforcement policy issues under debate. She did have a hand in new bail bond rules for nonviolent defendants—but despite claims from Republicans, those new rules have little to do with crime rates in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Large amounts of narcotics, guns seized during drug house bust near Pasadena, deputies say
HOUSTON – A large amount of narcotics was seized during a drug house bust on Wednesday near the Pasadena area, according to deputies with Constable Jerry Garcia’s Special Operations Unit. The search warrant was conducted at a home located in the 5700 block of Laurel Creek Way after...
'Like a store': Man arrested after deputies find drug operation in south Houston home, deputies say
Neighbors near the home complained to the police and said there would be activity all day and night surrounding the residence for weeks.
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED IN WASHINGTON CO. PURSUIT, SEARCH
The suspects in Thursday’s vehicle pursuit that ended near Independence in Washington County, prompting a search by multiple law enforcement agencies, have been identified. 21-year-old Keshun Jamal Semere and 20-year-old Joshua Lorenzo Williams, both of Houston, are in custody at the Washington County Jail. According to DPS Sergeant Justin...
Click2Houston.com
2 armed men arrested after renting out storage unit with guns, body armor inside following robbery attempt, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY – Two men were arrested after they reportedly used a fake ID to rent out a storage unit in an attempt to steal other units, Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable said. Herman said David Wilkens and Benneth Fleming arrived at Public Storage located in...
PLANetizen
‘Employment-First’ Program in Harris County Offers Work and Supportive Services
As R.A. Schuetz reports in the Houston Chronicle, a Harris County program connects unhoused people with work and services, paying $15 an hour to participants for labor on county properties as well as for time spent accessing resources and counseling. The Employ2Empower program fills a gap in the city’s efforts...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cold case arrest: Shepherd man charged with 2019 murder of Polunsky corrections officer
Robert Dale Clary, 65, of Shepherd, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, for the murder of Rhonda Richardson of Shepherd, Texas. Richardson was a corrections officer with the Polunsky Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She was survived by her three children and five grandchildren. Investigators found Richardson’s...
Precinct 5 deputy under investigation after burglary victim's laptop was found in his home
The victim said he found his MacBook through the 'Find My iPhone' app. But when he confronted the deputy, he told him he didn't have it.
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
Houston man caught with 265 grams of cocaine, meth during drug bust in downtown Lafayette
