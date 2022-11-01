ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Teen Queen Gives Back

Vicksburg resident Gracie Lynn Williamson will compete as Miss Teen Ellisville in the upcoming Miss Magnolia State pageant, which will take place at the Artis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium on Nov. 19-20. Williamson, a 10th-grade student at Warren Central High School, has completed more than 160 service hours in the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

FRAZIER: Downtown Vicksburg has a strong heartbeat

I don’t know who to thank. Maybe it’s a combination of folks, but I just want to send a shout-out to all who are doing their part in revitalizing downtown Vicksburg. Just this week, I have written about two new businesses that have or are in the process of setting up shop. This is so exciting. And what’s more exciting is the young people who are involved in running them.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Superior Crab Vicksburg to celebrate grand opening on Monday

Superior Crab will be opening its doors for the first time in Vicksburg on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The new restaurant, located at 3419 Pemberton Square Blvd., will offer a variety of fresh seafood items and daily specials. A full menu is available on the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VOICES AND VOTES: Smithsonian voting exhibit coming to Catfish Row Museum

The Catfish Row Museum in downtown Vicksburg will soon host a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program called “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.”. The exhibit focuses on the history of voting and voting rights in America. Linda Fondren, the Executive Director of...
VICKSBURG, MS
High School Football PRO

Vicksburg, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records October 25-November 1

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. *Irby Home Buyers LLC to Cedric Barnum, Part of the John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000. *Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lakes-Nevels Subdivision. *Joshua A....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Unclaimed money event to be held in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasurer’s Office will host an unclaimed money event in Pearl this month. The office will help citizens search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims to receive funds. Attendees are asked to bring the following items to the event: Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, […]
PEARL, MS
Vicksburg Post

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomes 2022-2023 Provisional Class

The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomed the 2022-2023 Provisional Class at the annual Fall Party held on Oct. 20. The party was hosted at the home of life member Kellie Pierce. New members are Ashley Tipton, Karley Hayes, Sarah Soverns, Shelby Purvis, Lauren Boler, Dayton Brasfield and Marigaye Cooper. Junior...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Walgreens store to close this month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walgreens on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson will close its doors soon. The business has been around for almost 30 years. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, is concerned about how the closure will affect those living in the area. “What about the elderly? What about the sick? What about the poor? […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

For second year in a row, Madison woman’s soap company is one of Oprah’s favorite things

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in a row, a Madison woman’s soap company has landed a coveted spot on Oprah’s annual list of favorite things. The company, Musee Bath, makes handcrafted soaps, bath bombs and candles, with their products being made primarily by women in recovery, those with disabilities, with special needs and those living in chronic poverty.
MADISON, MS
WAPT

16 Cuisine: One Guy Steak and Chicken

JACKSON, Miss. — 16 Cuisine goes inside the One Guy Steak and Chicken food truck to find out what's cooking. To find out where Kendrick Gordon's food truck will be next, tap here.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

12 Vicksburg Warren School District students to perform in Mississippi Honor Choir

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Thursday that 12 of its talented elementary students were recently selected as members of the Mississippi Elementary All-State Honor Choir. The following students will represent their schools in this exciting event:. Bovina Elementary School:. Elli Burns. Anelise McCain. Mary Ruth Montgomery. Kenley “KK” Williamson...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Mamie Thomas proves the future is fe-mail

Did you know that Vicksburg is the first city in the United States to have a female rural mail carrier?. On Jan. 27, 1912, it was announced that Mamie Thomas would begin her career as a rural mail carrier at the beginning of February, according to the 1912 Vicksburg Evening Post. Thomas’s application went through an extensive examination but she received the best percentage score, which was an average of 99.25.
VICKSBURG, MS
wcbi.com

Record Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.6 Billion

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Driven by nationwide excitement, the Powerball® jackpot soars to an estimated $1.6 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, making it the largest national lottery prize amount in history. The cash value of a single ticket matching all five numbers and the Powerball is...
JACKSON, MS
publicradioeast.org

A Jackson, Mississippi suburb decided to create its own water system

People in Mississippi are trying to fix their failing water infrastructure. And some in the Jackson suburb of Byram are doing it on their own. But as Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports, solving the nation's water problems isn't about independence but cooperation. STEPHAN BISAHA, BYLINE: Byram, Miss.,...
JACKSON, MS

