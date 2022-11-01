ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Accused Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape pleads not guilty to attempted murder and other charges

By Kevin Breuninger, @KevinWilliamB
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
NBC News

Paul Pelosi’s attacker makes first court appearance

David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, made his first court appearance today and faces both federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and federal imprisonment. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest details on the case.Nov. 1, 2022.
People

More Details Emerge in Paul Pelosi Attack: 'We've Got to Take Them All Out'

USA Today reports that Paul Pelosi woke up last Friday to find his alleged attacker standing over him with a hammer in one hand, and zip-ties in the other New details have emerged in last week's violent attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Among them, that Paul's alleged attacker remarked "we've got to take them all out," seemingly in reference to Nancy and other top Democrats. USA Today, drawing on court records and news conferences, body-camera footage and a 911 call, reports that...
Nymag.com

Pelosi Attacker Allegedly Planned to Kidnap and Torture Speaker: Updates

The violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week might have been a lot worse. Federal prosecutors charged David DePape with attempting to kidnap the Speaker of the House when he allegedly broke into her San Francisco home with zip ties, looking for her, with a plan to break her kneecaps. DePape also faces federal and state charges related to the assault of Paul Pelosi.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Paul Pelosi, Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attacked At San Francisco Home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted early on Friday morning during a break-in at their San Francisco home, her office said. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” her spokesman said. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.  Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

ICE seeks to deport alleged Pelosi attacker back to Canada

SAN FRANCISCO - The man charged with attempted murder in connection with a violent hammer attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the United States illegally and could be deported to Canada, federal agents told multiple media outlets on Thursday. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
France 24

Pelosi suspect charged with trying to take US House Speaker hostage

The man accused of bludgeoning US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after breaking into the couple's home threatened to take her hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied under his questioning, according to a federal criminal complaint filed on Monday. David Wayne DePape's alleged intentions emerged...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco

Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday. The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, occurred in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault. Mr Pelosi reportedly called the police from the bathroom of the home before allegedly being assaulted with a hammer and was transported to an area...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MSNBC

Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday, a week after he suffered a brutal attack by an assailant who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the GOP response to the attack on Pelosi and why he says it shows the party's lack of humanity.Nov. 4, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Timeline: Paul Pelosi Attack

More details continue emerging from federal agents about the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. We now have a better idea of what happened to Paul Pelosi inside the San Francisco home last Friday -- down to the minutes before and after the attack. Ian Cull has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy