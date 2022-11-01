Accused Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape pleads not guilty to attempted murder and other charges

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted early on Friday morning during a break-in at their San Francisco home, her office said. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” her spokesman said. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO