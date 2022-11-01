Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
3 juveniles arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with the Wednesday night shooting death of a food delivery driver in the Belhaven community. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey confirms the arrests were made Friday and that the suspects were being interrogated. “My team has been...
Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver
Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
WLBT
Woman shot on Watkins Drive in Jackson; around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on Watkins Drive Friday. JPD says a Honda SUV was struck multiple times, leaving around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was shot and taken to the hospital in a separate vehicle,...
Three arrested for shooting death of Door Dash driver
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson. The Door Dash […]
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
WLBT
Woman in critical condition after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on Watkins Drive Friday. JPD says a woman was shot while traveling north on Watkins Drive when an unknown white Sedan occupied by two males pulled in front of the woman’s Honda SUV and began firing shots.
19-year-old killed in Jackson crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Jackson police responded to a fatal accident at Highway 18 and Maddox Road. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the accident occurred at 12:40 p.m. when a Hyundai Elantra ran the light and struck a Chevrolet Silverado. According to Hearn, the passenger of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old woman, was […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man charged in connection with multiple thefts from local businesses
A Vicksburg man was arrested on Friday and charged with multiple crimes involving thefts from local businesses. Melvin Corners, 60, was arrested by Vicksburg Police in connection with the theft of multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers stolen from local businesses. He was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny...
WLBT
Man arrested, charged for stealing multiple trailers in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers, from businesses in Vicksburg on October 28. Melvin Corners, 60, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of receiving stolen property. Judge Angela Carpenter gave Corners a $50,000 bond on...
Remains of missing man found in Mississippi
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
breezynews.com
DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
TREVON L PATRICK, 18, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500. TAMAYA E POTTS, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. DEWAYNE A SOMMERVILLE, 36, of Winona, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Improper...
WLBT
Jury finds JPD officers used excessive force in Crystalline Barnes’ killing, but qualified immunity shields them from liability
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after her death at the hands of Jackson police, a federal jury finds the officers and city not liable in the killing of 21-year-old Crystalline Barnes. Jurors decided last month that Officers Albert Taylor and Rakasha Adams did use excessive force in that case,...
KSLA
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
vicksburgnews.com
Tree falls on car causing head-on collision
Just before 11:30 on Thursday night a tree fell on Highway 3 and hit a car. That car then hit another car head-on. A sedan was headed northeast on Hwy 3 when the tree fell on it. The impact caused the driver to swerve, according to witnesses, and finally come to a stop in the Southwest bound lane about 150 yards north of the fallen tree. Another sedan was unable to stop and made contact with the vehicle hit by the tree.
Vicksburg Post
Shreveport man killed in crash in Madison Parish
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 in Madison Parish on Thursday morning. This crash claimed the life of Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, La. Troopers responded to the scene a little after 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation...
15-year-old arrested in October Mississippi carjacking spree
A second arrest has been made in connection to a series of carjackings in the Jackson, Warren County and Vicksburg areas. Xavier Earl Pittman, 15, of Jackson, is charged with armed carjacking and conspiracy to receive or possess stolen property, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Pittman surrendered...
17-year-old identified as victim killed following car crash, shooting at Mississippi apartment complex
The driver who was killed following a car crash and shooting on Sunday has been identified. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey identified the victim as Cameron Deon Jefferson, 17 of Vicksburg. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of...
WLBT
Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was arrested by the FBI on June 28, 2021, for shooting an agent from the Jackson office with a rifle after firing multiple shots at law enforcement vehicles during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.
WAPT
Driver shot, car crashes at apartment complex
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. — Warren County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a car crash on Sunday, but when they arrived, they found that the driver had been shot. Sheriff Martin Pace said the call came in around 1 a.m. Sunday. A car had crashed at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.
WAPT
Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 at Maddox Road
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a woman was killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 18 in Jackson. The coroner identified her as Lyzie Pevey, 19. First responders pulled Pevey from the vehicle and began performing CPR shortly after the wreck, which happened at...
Comments / 0