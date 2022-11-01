Just before 11:30 on Thursday night a tree fell on Highway 3 and hit a car. That car then hit another car head-on. A sedan was headed northeast on Hwy 3 when the tree fell on it. The impact caused the driver to swerve, according to witnesses, and finally come to a stop in the Southwest bound lane about 150 yards north of the fallen tree. Another sedan was unable to stop and made contact with the vehicle hit by the tree.

HOLMES COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO