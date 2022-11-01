ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

19-year-old killed in Jackson crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Jackson police responded to a fatal accident at Highway 18 and Maddox Road. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the accident occurred at 12:40 p.m. when a Hyundai Elantra ran the light and struck a Chevrolet Silverado.  According to Hearn, the passenger of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old woman, was […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man charged in connection with multiple thefts from local businesses

A Vicksburg man was arrested on Friday and charged with multiple crimes involving thefts from local businesses. Melvin Corners, 60, was arrested by Vicksburg Police in connection with the theft of multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers stolen from local businesses. He was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

VICKSBURG, MS
CBS 42

Remains of missing man found in Mississippi

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

TREVON L PATRICK, 18, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500. TAMAYA E POTTS, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. DEWAYNE A SOMMERVILLE, 36, of Winona, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Improper...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
KSLA

Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man

WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
SHREVEPORT, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Tree falls on car causing head-on collision

Just before 11:30 on Thursday night a tree fell on Highway 3 and hit a car. That car then hit another car head-on. A sedan was headed northeast on Hwy 3 when the tree fell on it. The impact caused the driver to swerve, according to witnesses, and finally come to a stop in the Southwest bound lane about 150 yards north of the fallen tree. Another sedan was unable to stop and made contact with the vehicle hit by the tree.
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Shreveport man killed in crash in Madison Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 in Madison Parish on Thursday morning. This crash claimed the life of Frederick Russell, 48, of Shreveport, La. Troopers responded to the scene a little after 9 a.m. The preliminary investigation...
MADISON PARISH, LA
WLBT

Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was arrested by the FBI on June 28, 2021, for shooting an agent from the Jackson office with a rifle after firing multiple shots at law enforcement vehicles during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Driver shot, car crashes at apartment complex

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. — Warren County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a car crash on Sunday, but when they arrived, they found that the driver had been shot. Sheriff Martin Pace said the call came in around 1 a.m. Sunday. A car had crashed at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.
WAPT

JACKSON, MS

