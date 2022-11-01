ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Teens suspected in shooting at Pa. high school committed another murder the day before: police

Three of the four teens arrested for the shooting death of a Philadelphia high school student also committed a separate, unrelated murder the day before, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that police believe Troy Fletcher, 15, Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are responsible for the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones in North Philadelphia on Sept. 26.
HOME, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kicks96news.com

Fatal Accident on Hwy. 16. in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police officers responded to Hwy 16 W near tractor supply at approximately 3 pm on Monday, October 31, for an accident with reported injuries. One vehicle was on its side with the driver, later identified as Deborah Dennis of 63 of Union, inside and unresponsive. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem

The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHYY

Former corrections officer accused in smuggling ring at Riverside Correctional Facility

A grand jury in Philadelphia has returned indictments against a corrections officer and others in a major smuggling scheme inside the Philadelphia prison system. Barry Garland is accused of running a criminal operation from his cell at the Riverside Correctional Facility by using a cellphone allegedly smuggled in by corrections officer Kalif Workman, said Assistant DA Brett Zakeosian.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

Philadelphia councilman, wife, acquitted of fraud charges

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia City Council member and his wife have been acquitted of corruption charges in federal court. Jurors deliberated for five days before finding Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, not guilty Wednesday in their second trial on honest services wire fraud charges. The Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What’s Worse than Larry Krasner?

First, let’s acknowledge the tragedy of Larry Krasner. If you, like me, have looked open-mindedly at the evidence and concluded that, indeed, our commonwealth’s parole and probation system is in desperate need of reform, that cash bail effectively criminalizes poverty, and that for too long corrupt cops have largely gone unpunished, you’d, at first blush, likely be a supporter of many of our district attorney’s policies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy