Teen Queen Gives Back
Vicksburg resident Gracie Lynn Williamson will compete as Miss Teen Ellisville in the upcoming Miss Magnolia State pageant, which will take place at the Artis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium on Nov. 19-20. Williamson, a 10th-grade student at Warren Central High School, has completed more than 160 service hours in the...
SURRATT: Alcorn’s jazz festival is little-known gem for Vicksburg
Some of you may not read this until Friday night or sometime over the weekend, so part of my message may leave you scratching your heads wondering why I even mentioned an event occurring Friday afternoon. But there is a method to my madness. The jazz group Astral Project is...
HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show
When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
Jackson Walgreens store to close this month
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walgreens on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson will close its doors soon. The business has been around for almost 30 years. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, is concerned about how the closure will affect those living in the area. “What about the elderly? What about the sick? What about the poor? […]
OUR OPINION: Vicksburg’s waterfront getting a much-needed fresh face
The addition of a mural on the floodwall at the Vicksburg waterfront is an exciting development for tourists visiting our city via the water — and the first in a string of improvements that will hopefully come to that area soon. The mural project has the support of the...
Mississippi baker to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian. She specialized in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington announced on social media...
Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomes 2022-2023 Provisional Class
The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomed the 2022-2023 Provisional Class at the annual Fall Party held on Oct. 20. The party was hosted at the home of life member Kellie Pierce. New members are Ashley Tipton, Karley Hayes, Sarah Soverns, Shelby Purvis, Lauren Boler, Dayton Brasfield and Marigaye Cooper. Junior...
Superior Crab Vicksburg to celebrate grand opening on Monday
Superior Crab will be opening its doors for the first time in Vicksburg on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The new restaurant, located at 3419 Pemberton Square Blvd., will offer a variety of fresh seafood items and daily specials. A full menu is available on the...
It's time for a (time) change, again
Franklin Countians will set their clocks back by one hour before retiring on Saturday night as Da...
SERVICE AND DEDICATION: Two firefighters promoted at Vicksburg Fire Department ceremony
The Vicksburg Fire Department held its 2022 Promotional Ceremony on Wednesday morning at the department’s training center on Old Mill Road. The two firefighters receiving promotions were Captain Alfred Patton and Lieutenant Kimani Ratliff. Friends, family, fellow firefighters and city officials all gathered to see the pinning of the two men.
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
VCVB, Downtown Vicksburg Main Street approve new waterfront mural
The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during their October meeting to help fund an art mural inside the flood wall at the city waterfront. The start-up cost for the mural is $14,000. The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program, which requested help from the VCVB, will split the cost with the VCVB with each paying $7,000.
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
Warren County Land Records October 25-November 1
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. *Irby Home Buyers LLC to Cedric Barnum, Part of the John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000. *Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lakes-Nevels Subdivision. *Joshua A....
VICKSBURG FACTS: Mamie Thomas proves the future is fe-mail
Did you know that Vicksburg is the first city in the United States to have a female rural mail carrier?. On Jan. 27, 1912, it was announced that Mamie Thomas would begin her career as a rural mail carrier at the beginning of February, according to the 1912 Vicksburg Evening Post. Thomas’s application went through an extensive examination but she received the best percentage score, which was an average of 99.25.
Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
12 Vicksburg Warren School District students to perform in Mississippi Honor Choir
The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Thursday that 12 of its talented elementary students were recently selected as members of the Mississippi Elementary All-State Honor Choir. The following students will represent their schools in this exciting event:. Bovina Elementary School:. Elli Burns. Anelise McCain. Mary Ruth Montgomery. Kenley “KK” Williamson...
Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the recently exposed sandbars and shorelines, and the promise of finding everything from sunken boats to mammoth tusks, the receding Mississippi River has suddenly become a hotbed for nature lovers, history lovers and casual archaeologists alike. Experts are urging individuals who visit the river to...
Woman shot on Watkins Drive in Jackson; around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on Watkins Drive Friday. JPD says a Honda SUV was struck multiple times, leaving around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was shot and taken to the hospital in a separate vehicle,...
