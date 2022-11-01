ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Teen Queen Gives Back

Vicksburg resident Gracie Lynn Williamson will compete as Miss Teen Ellisville in the upcoming Miss Magnolia State pageant, which will take place at the Artis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium on Nov. 19-20. Williamson, a 10th-grade student at Warren Central High School, has completed more than 160 service hours in the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show

When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Walgreens store to close this month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walgreens on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson will close its doors soon. The business has been around for almost 30 years. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, is concerned about how the closure will affect those living in the area. “What about the elderly? What about the sick? What about the poor? […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomes 2022-2023 Provisional Class

The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg welcomed the 2022-2023 Provisional Class at the annual Fall Party held on Oct. 20. The party was hosted at the home of life member Kellie Pierce. New members are Ashley Tipton, Karley Hayes, Sarah Soverns, Shelby Purvis, Lauren Boler, Dayton Brasfield and Marigaye Cooper. Junior...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Superior Crab Vicksburg to celebrate grand opening on Monday

Superior Crab will be opening its doors for the first time in Vicksburg on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The new restaurant, located at 3419 Pemberton Square Blvd., will offer a variety of fresh seafood items and daily specials. A full menu is available on the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VCVB, Downtown Vicksburg Main Street approve new waterfront mural

The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during their October meeting to help fund an art mural inside the flood wall at the city waterfront. The start-up cost for the mural is $14,000. The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program, which requested help from the VCVB, will split the cost with the VCVB with each paying $7,000.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records October 25-November 1

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. *Irby Home Buyers LLC to Cedric Barnum, Part of the John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000. *Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lakes-Nevels Subdivision. *Joshua A....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Mamie Thomas proves the future is fe-mail

Did you know that Vicksburg is the first city in the United States to have a female rural mail carrier?. On Jan. 27, 1912, it was announced that Mamie Thomas would begin her career as a rural mail carrier at the beginning of February, according to the 1912 Vicksburg Evening Post. Thomas’s application went through an extensive examination but she received the best percentage score, which was an average of 99.25.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

12 Vicksburg Warren School District students to perform in Mississippi Honor Choir

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Thursday that 12 of its talented elementary students were recently selected as members of the Mississippi Elementary All-State Honor Choir. The following students will represent their schools in this exciting event:. Bovina Elementary School:. Elli Burns. Anelise McCain. Mary Ruth Montgomery. Kenley “KK” Williamson...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
JACKSON, MS

