ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

The 8 best movies coming to Netflix in November

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfFQS_0iuu5dQG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BA8VD_0iuu5dQG00
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill in "Moneyball."

Sony Pictures Releasing

  • Check out the best movies on Netflix in November.
  • Watch hit classics like "The Bodyguard," "Notting Hill," and "Moneyball."
  • Also new originals like the Jason Momoa fantasy adventure "Slumberland."
"The Bodyguard" (November 1)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKaMz_0iuu5dQG00
Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in "The Bodyguard."

Warner Bros.

Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston are fantastic in this early 1990s romance thriller.

Houston plays a self-centered pop star who has a stalker. Costner plays a serious former Secret-Service-agent-turned-bodyguard who now watches over her. Eventually, the two fall for one another, leading to a steamy romance while the stalker prepares his next dangerous act.

The move is topped with a fantastic soundtrack headed by Houston's rendition of the Dolly Parton song, "I Will Always Love You."

"Moneyball" (November 1)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbA1n_0iuu5dQG00
Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill in "Moneyball."

"Moneyball"/Columbia Pictures

Based on the 2003 book that would launch baseball's obsession with analytics, Brad Pitt plays Oakland Athletic GM Billy Beane, who defies decades of baseball thinking and builds his team through mathematical statistics known in the sport as sabermetrics.

Including clips from the actual 2002 season where the A's won 20-straight and made it to the Divisional Series, the movie's authentic feel makes it one of the best sports movies ever made.

"Notting Hill" (November 1)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJP0f_0iuu5dQG00
Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in "Notting Hill."

Universal Pictures

If you're in the mood for a good rom-com you can't go wrong with this one starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

We follow the budding attraction between an American movie star (Roberts) and a shy London bookseller (Grant).

"Training Day" (November 1)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Do1SC_0iuu5dQG00
(L-R) Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington in "Training Day."

Warner Bros. Pictures

Director Antoine Fuqua delivers a powerful look inside a dirty unit of the LAPD narcotics division.

Ethan Hawke plays a rookie on his first day with the team of Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). He quickly realizes he's walked into a group that does illegal activity and has to try to survive the day without Harris killing him.

Washington is fantastic in the evil role; he even won the best actor Oscar for his performance.

"Up in the Air" (November 1)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dnum6_0iuu5dQG00
George Clooney in "Up in the Air."

Paramount

Jason Reitman's dramedy stars George Clooney as a corporate "downsizer" who spends most of the year flying from city to city, laying off people. Though he loves the perks of being a frequent flyer, when he's told his job will change and he's getting grounded, he's suddenly stuck at a career and life crossroads.

Vera Farmiga and Anna Kendrick also deliver great supporting roles.

"Captain Phillips" (November 6)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMaLQ_0iuu5dQG00
Tom Hanks in "Captain Phillips."

Sony Pictures Releasing

Tom Hanks delivers a powerful performance in this thriller based on a true story.

Hanks plays Captain Richard Phillips, whose ship is hijacked by Somali pirates in 2009, marking the first time an American cargo ship has been hijacked in 200 years.

We watch as Phillips tries to keep the pirates calm and feel in control until authorities arrive.

"Is That Black Enough for You?!?" (November 11)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVF9b_0iuu5dQG00
Harry Belafonte in “Is That Black Enough for You?!?”

Netflix

Film critic Elvis Mitchell directs this powerful documentary that examines the history of Black cinema.

Interviews include Harry Belafonte, Laurence Fishburne, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Billy Dee Williams, and Zendaya.

"Slumberland" (November 18)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPuoZ_0iuu5dQG00
Jason Momoa in "Slumberland."

Netflix.

This touching fantasy adventure based on the comic strip "Little Nemo in Slumberland," follows Marlow Barkley as Nema, a young girl who dreams of the magical Slumberland and goes on an adventure in search of her late father with the help of her companion Flip, played by Jason Momoa.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Daily Mail

Christina Applegate seen in Dead to Me trailer for FINAL season... after actress bravely discussed her 40lb weight gain and devastating decline in mobility following MS diagnosis

The trailer for the final season of the hit Netflix show Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate has been released, after the actress bravely discussed her devastating decline in mobility following her MS diagnosis. In the teaser, Christina's character Jen reunite with her friend Judy (played by Linda Cardellini) who...
Insider

Insider

654K+
Followers
36K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy