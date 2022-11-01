The 8 best movies coming to Netflix in November

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill in "Moneyball." Sony Pictures Releasing

Check out the best movies on Netflix in November.

Watch hit classics like "The Bodyguard," "Notting Hill," and "Moneyball."

Also new originals like the Jason Momoa fantasy adventure "Slumberland."

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in "The Bodyguard." Warner Bros.

"The Bodyguard" (November 1)

Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston are fantastic in this early 1990s romance thriller.

Houston plays a self-centered pop star who has a stalker. Costner plays a serious former Secret-Service-agent-turned-bodyguard who now watches over her. Eventually, the two fall for one another, leading to a steamy romance while the stalker prepares his next dangerous act.

The move is topped with a fantastic soundtrack headed by Houston's rendition of the Dolly Parton song, "I Will Always Love You."

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill in "Moneyball." "Moneyball"/Columbia Pictures

"Moneyball" (November 1)

Based on the 2003 book that would launch baseball's obsession with analytics, Brad Pitt plays Oakland Athletic GM Billy Beane, who defies decades of baseball thinking and builds his team through mathematical statistics known in the sport as sabermetrics.

Including clips from the actual 2002 season where the A's won 20-straight and made it to the Divisional Series, the movie's authentic feel makes it one of the best sports movies ever made.

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in "Notting Hill." Universal Pictures

"Notting Hill" (November 1)

If you're in the mood for a good rom-com you can't go wrong with this one starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

We follow the budding attraction between an American movie star (Roberts) and a shy London bookseller (Grant).

(L-R) Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington in "Training Day." Warner Bros. Pictures

"Training Day" (November 1)

Director Antoine Fuqua delivers a powerful look inside a dirty unit of the LAPD narcotics division.

Ethan Hawke plays a rookie on his first day with the team of Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). He quickly realizes he's walked into a group that does illegal activity and has to try to survive the day without Harris killing him.

Washington is fantastic in the evil role; he even won the best actor Oscar for his performance.

George Clooney in "Up in the Air." Paramount

"Up in the Air" (November 1)

Jason Reitman's dramedy stars George Clooney as a corporate "downsizer" who spends most of the year flying from city to city, laying off people. Though he loves the perks of being a frequent flyer, when he's told his job will change and he's getting grounded, he's suddenly stuck at a career and life crossroads.

Vera Farmiga and Anna Kendrick also deliver great supporting roles.

Tom Hanks in "Captain Phillips." Sony Pictures Releasing

"Captain Phillips" (November 6)

Tom Hanks delivers a powerful performance in this thriller based on a true story.

Hanks plays Captain Richard Phillips, whose ship is hijacked by Somali pirates in 2009, marking the first time an American cargo ship has been hijacked in 200 years.

We watch as Phillips tries to keep the pirates calm and feel in control until authorities arrive.

Harry Belafonte in “Is That Black Enough for You?!?” Netflix

"Is That Black Enough for You?!?" (November 11)

Film critic Elvis Mitchell directs this powerful documentary that examines the history of Black cinema.

Interviews include Harry Belafonte, Laurence Fishburne, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Billy Dee Williams, and Zendaya.

Jason Momoa in "Slumberland." Netflix.

"Slumberland" (November 18)

This touching fantasy adventure based on the comic strip "Little Nemo in Slumberland," follows Marlow Barkley as Nema, a young girl who dreams of the magical Slumberland and goes on an adventure in search of her late father with the help of her companion Flip, played by Jason Momoa.