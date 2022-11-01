Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
Newest Coleman Resident First to Use New Hospital
Coleman, Texas (November 1, 2022) – Born on October 31, 2022, and weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., Hudson Case Self was the first patient transferred to the new addition of Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC), taking residence in the hospital’s new nursery. “Of course his mother,...
ktxs.com
Barber volunteers his time with the View fire department
Making clients look good for a living and being successful at it is good enough for most barbers. But after last Spring’s Mesquite Heat fires, Stevanovic says he was inspired to do more for his community—he joined the View Volunteer Fire Department. “I was never a firefighter,” he...
Brownwood man killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene. According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators […]
Report: Abilene restaurant owner accused of human trafficking, forcing immigrant to work for free
The owner of an Abilene restaurant has been charged with human trafficking, accused of holding an undocumented immigrant in a home and forcing him to work with no money or food for six months.
ktxs.com
Drought continues for our region
ABILENE, Texas — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday. The Abilene area is still under "extreme" drought. This is despite a new record rainfall for the date last Friday, Oct 28th of 1.74 inches. While that rainfall certainly helped, Abilene has measured only 12.61 inches since the...
koxe.com
Daniel Solis, 31, of Brownwood
Daniel Antonio Solis, age 31, a native of Brownwood, died tragically on November 1, 2022. Catholic Mass for Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownwood. Following the service, Daniel will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. Immediately afterwards,...
ktxs.com
Abilene 'Fun Noodle Restaurant' employee accused of human trafficking
ABILENE, Texas — An employee at an Abilene restaurant has been accused of human trafficking. The information below is all according to court documents. The Texas Attorney General's Office received a statement from Javier Rodriguez-Castro that he had been brought to the United States from Honduras and forced to work in Abilene. Castro said that he got in contact with a man called "Chapin" identified as Gerardo Quijada-Soto who smuggled him and twelve other individuals by train and foot from Honduras.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Fire Department battles house fire on First Street
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. At 11:15 a.m., the Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1213 First Street in Brownwood for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the eves of the structure. An aggressive interior attack was made with a 1 3/4 hose line which quickly extinguished the fire. An interior search was conducted finding no victims inside. Red Cross was contacted to assist one resident. The Fire Investigation revealed that the fire started in a bedroom and was caused by a space heater too close to combustibles.
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
OPD investigates deadly crash on I-20
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead late Tuesday night. According to OPD, at approximately 11:50 p.m., crews responded to a major accident in the 6000 Block of east I-20. Investigation revealed that a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 pulling...
Report: Abilene woman severely injures passenger while driving intoxicated nearly 4 times legal limit
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of severely injuring her passenger during a crash where she was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly 4 times the legal limit has been arrested. Alexis Escobar was taken into custody Tuesday for Intoxication Assault in connection to the crash, which happened in August. Court documents […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
ktxs.com
Merkel woman crashes car after allegedly driving with BAC four times legal limit
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a woman crashed her car into a work truck while allegedly driving drunk. According to court documents, police responded to a crash in the 3600 Block of South 20th Street on August 20th to find a 2001 Ford Focus wedged underneath a work truck. The passenger in the Ford Focus, Jodi Falcon, was trapped in the vehicle and firefighter had to remove her. There was significant damages to her legs, and she was missing a toe. Falcon was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Crime Reports: Trick-or-treater gets candy bar with ‘foreign object’ in South Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of PropertyMore than $350 worth of items, […]
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
brownwoodnews.com
Taste of China to open Nov. 7 at site of former Gomez’s
Taste of China, a full Chinese buffet, will open its doors to Brown County and the surrounding area on Monday, Nov. 7. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Manager Alan Zheng said in a June interview...
Grand Jury List: Two accused drug dealers indicted in Abilene on charges related to meth, LSD, mushrooms, cocaine, and marijuana
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 3. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Katlin Elizabeth McCormick – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol Lillian Rane McCormick – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol Shawn Edward Burson – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol […]
runnelscountyregister.com
Heavy rain causes 2 minor accidents
BALLINGER, Texas – Heavy rain clouds covered the majority of Runnels County on Friday, Oct 25th, resulting in two motor vehicle accidents. In a year that has been filled with extreme drought and a tanking economy, October, thankfully, offered us a respite from at least one of the challenges of the this year.
Road closure notice: Construction near the Mall of Abilene begins
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starting Tuesday, November 8, one of the entrances to the Mall of Abilene will be closed for construction. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said a part of Buffalo Gap Road and Robertson Drive will be closed for about two days while construction crews install a drainage system on the west […]
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
