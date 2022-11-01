Read full article on original website
Related
insidernj.com
Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the threat to New Jersey synagogues
Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the threat to. I want to commend the FBI Newark Division under the leadership of Special Agent in Charge James E. Denneh, the New Jersey State Police under the leadership of Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, the Office of the United States Attorney, District of New Jersey under the leadership of US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness under the leadership of Director Laurie R. Doran, and the women and men of my office and New Jersey law enforcement, for their swift action in these last several hours. And I of course want to thank Governor Phil Murphy for his leadership and courage in the fight against hate and violence.
insidernj.com
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 11/4/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Anytime that somebody is putting $33 million into a mailer, and to spread throughout not just New Jersey, but throughout the United States, it’s a serious matter.” – Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly on a racially antagonistic mailer by a Stephen Miller-led Super PAC.
insidernj.com
Gottheimer Complains about Stolen Cars
PORT NEWARK – A rise in car thefts in New Jersey and across the nation of late has gotten a lot of attention. It’s easy to see why. Not only is it jarring to have your car vanish – many times overnight – authorities say that the drivers of stolen vehicles often commit other violent crimes.
Comments / 0