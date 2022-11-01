Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Sentara Healthcare gives grants to local partners
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Community Climate Collaborative, or C3, is one of 17 Charlottesville-area groups to receive a Sentara Cares grant. Its grant is $50,000, which is part of the $5 million that will be distributed among 97 groups in Virginia and North Carolina. "As we're working toward climate...
UVA receives donation from local dealership
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “So, we are so excited today to be able to present this check for over $25,000 to the UVA Children’s Hospital from all of Carter Myers Automotive,” said Liza Borches, the president of Carter Myers Automotive. During the month of September, Carter...
Honoring Veterans: Local veteran's commitment to service remains strong
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Zikki Munyao has already given so much, but he isn't done yet. "My childhood dream was to be a soldier, and to also drive trucks," Munyao said. He chased that dream. Munyao came to the United States from Kenya and then joined the military. "I...
CAAR collecting money to support BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-area association wants to help people facing food insecurity and it’s looking to the community for some help. The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS wants to raise $10,000 by the end of November. The funds will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food...
Planetarium public nights return to the Rotunda
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After closing the University of Virginia Rotunda to the public, it is finally reopening the weekend after Thanksgiving. “Yes, we're excited that we'll be relaunching the return to Planetarium Public Nights on the Friday and Saturday evening of Thanksgiving weekend. Since the Rotunda is such a busy place for so many UVA events, we're excited that there's the opportunity for the community to come out and to see the return of the planetarium as it launched a few years ago,” said Andres Seese, the assistant director of promotions and events for the Jefferson Fund.
Local company discovers medical breakthrough
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical breakthrough was found in Charlottesville in the form of a new blood test that will tell you if you're at risk for heart disease. Ampel Biosolutions announced the test, which examines DNA and RNA to find if someone carries the traits for heart...
Honoring Veterans: Supporting veteran mental health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Veterans face various issues when they return from service, but something most people don't realize is how many veterans suffer from mental health issues, such as PTSD. Region Ten and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Hospitals provides programs for veterans that can help them re-adjust...
UVA needs Hollins to take 'governor' off
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- There were few bright spots for Virginia's offense against Miami, but with just three touches Mike Hollins made an impression. "Actually I decided to give him player of the game offensively because of the big plays that he had," Tony Elliott said, "So I'm hoping that that will encourage him to stay the course, keep working."
Kaine endorses Throneburg
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senator Tim Kaine formally endorsed Democrat Josh Throneburg while the two were at the University of Virginia. They were participating in an event on the importance of the young vote. UVA’s College Democrats, NAACP and Black Student Alliance chapters hosted a "town hall" where students...
Glamping site proposal brings public comment
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
Judge approves bond for man charged in incident involving noose on UVA statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man accused of putting a noose on the statue of Homer at the University of Virginia is now out on bond. An Albemarle County judge granted Shane Dennis’ bond request on Wednesday. Dennis posted a $10,000 bond while also agreeing to seek service...
Peace Frogs collecting coats to help refugees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the eighth year, a local travel agency is collecting coats to help refugees. Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters has teamed up with International Neighbors to help collect new and gently used coats. Over the years, Peace Frogs has donated about 1,600 coats to refugees in the...
Veterans of Foreign Wars making an impact on local veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Veterans day is Nov. 11 which means that it is time to honor those in our community that has courageously served this country. Veterans of foreign wars are an elite group of men who did an operation and received a medal or ribbon. One local...
UVA Women's basketball shifting focus from culture to the court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA men's hoops won't be alone in JPJ on Monday, the UVA women's basketball team begins their season against GW with some new faces on the sidelines. Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamiton will make her debut for the orange and blue alongside Notre Dame grad transfer and Greene County Sam Brunelle and junior guard Alexia Smith from Minnesota.
Home prices still climbing even as sales slow
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The housing market in Central Virginia continues to slow down, but median prices for homes are still rising. The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS released its Third Quarter 2022 Home Sales Report on Wednesday. According to that report, the number of homes sold in the...
Virginia battle-tested after busy offseason
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- From overseas to up the east coast and in the friendly confines of John Paul Jones Arena, few teams in the country played more this offseason than Virginia. "I feel like our work from the summer to now has definitely paid off," junior guard Reece...
The Lede-In | UVA vs. UNC
CBS19's Preston Willett and Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Disptach preview Virginia's matchup against No. 17 North Carolina on The Lede-In. Barber breaks down the redzone woes for the UVA offense, UNC's Drake Maye and what it would take for the Cavaliers to pull off an upset on Saturday.
UVA women's basketball dominates Pitt-Johnstown in preseason exhibition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- New head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamliton and the UVA women's basketball team made their first appearance under the lights at JPJ, defeating Pitt-Johnstown 92-45. The Cavaliers went all of last season without scoring 80 points so it's already a promising start for this new squad. Camryn Taylor...
Throneburg campaign goes global
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In the last push toward election day, the Josh Throneburg campaign brought on international volunteers. Former Fifth District Representative Tom Perriello and state Senator Creigh Deeds (D-25th) endorsed Throneburg during a rally to welcome the volunteers, who will be going around to knock on doors in the area.
